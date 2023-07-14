Home
Trending ETFs

CBSCX (Mutual Fund)

CBSCX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

19.3%

1 yr return

20.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.6 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$42.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CBSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ClearBridge Select Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 03, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Aram Green

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by taking an unconstrained approach to investing with an emphasis on equity securities. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests primarily in publicly traded equity and equity-related securities of U.S. and non‑U.S. companies or other instruments with similar economic characteristics. The fund may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization. The fund has no geographical limits on where it may invest—it may invest in both developed and emerging markets. The fund may invest in securities issued through private placements. 
While the fund expects to invest primarily in equity and equity-related securities, the fund may, at times, also invest to a significant extent in fixed income securities, including lower-rated, high yielding debt securities (commonly known as “junk” bonds), when the portfolio manager believes such securities will provide more attractive total return opportunities compared to equity securities. 
The fund uses a bottom‑up investment methodology for equity securities selection that relies extensively on fundamental research to identify companies with strong growth prospects and/or attractive valuations, without regard to a benchmark. As a result, the fund’s holdings may deviate significantly from its performance benchmark. 
The fund uses a focused approach of investing in a smaller number of issuers, which may result in significant exposure to certain industries or sectors, such as information technology and internet technology services. If market conditions warrant, the fund may enter into short positions on securities, indexes or other instruments. 
The fund uses a bottom‑up investment methodology for fixed income securities selection that relies extensively on fundamental research to identify companies with strong growth prospects and/or attractive valuations. 
The fund may invest in futures, options, forward contracts, and swaps, among other derivative instruments. Derivatives and short positions may be used as a hedging technique in an attempt to manage risk in the fund’s portfolio, as a substitute for buying or selling securities, as a cash flow management technique, or as a means of enhancing returns. 
The fund is classified as “non‑diversified”, which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. 
CBSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CBSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.3% -26.9% 59.5% 22.34%
1 Yr 20.1% -43.3% 860.3% 17.91%
3 Yr N/A* -41.5% 41.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.2% 82.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.2% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CBSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -85.6% 1542.7% N/A
2021 N/A -52.0% 83.9% N/A
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CBSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.3% -53.4% 55.3% 21.10%
1 Yr 20.1% -60.3% 860.3% 16.84%
3 Yr N/A* -41.5% 41.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -27.5% 82.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CBSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -85.6% 1542.7% N/A
2021 N/A -52.0% 83.9% N/A
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CBSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CBSCX Category Low Category High CBSCX % Rank
Net Assets 2.6 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 28.37%
Number of Holdings 85 20 3702 35.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 958 M 360 K 10.9 B 25.18%
Weighting of Top 10 30.24% 5.5% 92.1% 30.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan 100% US Tr Sec MM Inst 6.52%
  2. Apple Inc 3.45%
  3. ServiceNow Inc 3.26%
  4. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 3.07%
  5. Fortinet Inc 2.49%
  6. SBA Communications Corp 2.47%
  7. Syneos Health Inc Class A 2.35%
  8. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp 2.23%
  9. MercadoLibre Inc 2.23%
  10. Insulet Corp 2.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CBSCX % Rank
Stocks 		90.95% 23.99% 100.52% 96.28%
Cash 		6.44% -0.52% 26.94% 4.96%
Preferred Stocks 		1.53% 0.00% 2.30% 0.71%
Other 		1.09% -2.66% 23.05% 7.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 41.49%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 43.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CBSCX % Rank
Technology 		30.71% 0.04% 62.17% 58.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.09% 0.00% 57.41% 42.02%
Healthcare 		12.45% 0.00% 43.77% 86.17%
Industrials 		11.27% 0.00% 38.23% 76.42%
Financial Services 		8.88% 0.00% 43.01% 34.22%
Consumer Defense 		6.62% 0.00% 16.40% 4.08%
Real Estate 		6.12% 0.00% 19.28% 15.96%
Energy 		4.05% 0.00% 62.10% 19.68%
Communication Services 		3.43% 0.00% 18.33% 34.93%
Basic Materials 		1.33% 0.00% 17.25% 63.83%
Utilities 		0.06% 0.00% 12.94% 23.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CBSCX % Rank
US 		85.60% 23.38% 100.52% 89.18%
Non US 		5.35% 0.00% 35.22% 29.96%

CBSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CBSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.02% 19.28% 12.71%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 1.50% 89.70%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 72.06%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

CBSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CBSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CBSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 0.00% 250.31% 26.68%

CBSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CBSCX Category Low Category High CBSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 48.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CBSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CBSCX Category Low Category High CBSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.24% 2.75% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CBSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

CBSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Aram Green

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2012

9.5

9.5%

Aram co-manages the Small Cap Growth, Mid Cap Growth and SMID Cap Growth products, and manages the Select strategy. He has 19 years of investment industry experience and began his career in asset management as an equity analyst at Hygrove Partners, LLC. Aram joined ClearBridge Investments as a research analyst in the Information Technology sector in 2006 before being named a portfolio manager. He is a member of the ClearBridge Management Committee. Prior to joining Hygrove, Aram was co-founder and executive vice president of iCollege, an infrastructure software company catering to the educational market place. In 2001, iCollege was acquired by BlackBoard Inc. Aram earned a BA in Economics from Union College. Aram serves as a board member for several non-profit organizations.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

