Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
16.3%
1 yr return
17.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.02 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.5%
Expense Ratio 16.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
The Fund invests a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of large foreign companies that the portfolio management team believes demonstrate above-average, long-term growth potential. The Fund’s portfolio management team follows a growth style of investing and constructs the portfolio by continuously looking for companies that it believes exhibit sustainable above-average gains in earnings. A large company is defined as a company included among the largest 80% of companies in terms of market capitalization at the time of investment in the MSCI ACWI ex USA® Index. The market capitalization range for the MSCI ACWI ex USA® Index as of June 1, 2022 was approximately $97 million to $475 billion. This range varies daily.
Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including privately offered trusts), and other investments with similar economic characteristics.
The Fund invests in foreign companies whose securities may be traded on U.S. or non-U.S. securities exchanges, may be denominated in the U.S. dollar or other currencies, and may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). Although the Fund is not required to hedge its exposure to any currency, it may choose to do so. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities of foreign companies that are traded primarily on securities markets or exchanges located in emerging market countries. The Fund also may invest in U.S. companies.
Consistent with its investment objective and policies, the Fund may invest in derivatives. The Fund may use derivatives for risk management purposes, including to hedge against a decline in the value of certain investments and to adjust the investment characteristics of its portfolio. The Fund also may invest in derivatives for non-hedging purposes to increase its investment return or income. For example, the Fund may manage cash by investing in futures or other derivatives that provide efficient short-term investment exposure to broad equity markets. The types of derivatives in which the Fund may invest include forward contracts, futures, options, and swap agreements.
The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.
|YTD
|16.3%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|26.61%
|1 Yr
|17.1%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|50.00%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-27.2%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|57.31%
|2021
|N/A
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|N/A
|YTD
|16.3%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|26.61%
|1 Yr
|17.1%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|49.08%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-27.2%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|57.31%
|2021
|N/A
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|N/A
|Net Assets
|2.02 M
|167 K
|150 B
|97.71%
|Number of Holdings
|79
|5
|516
|42.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|475 K
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|98.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.48%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|56.45%
|Stocks
|99.99%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|2.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|36.87%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|47.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|29.26%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|95.39%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|30.88%
|Technology
|17.78%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|39.86%
|Healthcare
|14.34%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|58.06%
|Industrials
|13.64%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|64.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.07%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|39.63%
|Financial Services
|11.56%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|65.21%
|Consumer Defense
|11.13%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|33.64%
|Basic Materials
|7.58%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|39.86%
|Communication Services
|5.88%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|34.56%
|Energy
|3.58%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|22.12%
|Utilities
|1.40%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|23.04%
|Real Estate
|1.04%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|22.35%
|Non US
|99.46%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|1.84%
|US
|0.53%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|88.94%
|Expense Ratio
|16.02%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|1.87%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|30.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|10.95%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|7.00%
|330.00%
|N/A
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|19.54%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.14%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|71.93%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
Jun 23, 2021
0.94
0.9%
Sue Kim, Deputy Director and Global Equity Research, joined Lord Abbett in 2015. Ms. Kim was formerly a Managing Director at Harbor Bridge Capital Management, LP from 2014 to 2015 and a Managing Director at Asian Century Quest Capital LLC from 2005 to 2013.
Jun 23, 2021
0.94
0.9%
Matthias Knerr, CFA is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Rivington Select International Equity by WHV, focusing on the innovation and expansion stages of Rivington’s proprietary life cycle investment process and holding final decision-making authority on all investment decisions. He brings 20 years of investing experience to the team, most recently as the CIO of Global Equities at Victory Capital where he was also the lead manager on five investment strategies: Victory International Fund, Victory International Select, Global Equity, Global Select, and Global Select Long/Short. Additionally, Mr. Knerr served in various capacities at Deutsche Asset Management including lead manager of the DWS International and DWS International Select Equity strategies, co-manager of the Deutsche Global Select Equity portfolio and the Bankers Trust European Equity Fund, and as global head of industrials research. He has a BS in Finance and International Business from Penn State University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. Knerr joined Lord Abbett in 2018 and has been a member of the team since 2019. Mr. Knerr was formerly a Senior Portfolio Manager at Shelton Capital Management from 2014 to 2018 and a Senior Portfolio Manager at Victory Capital Management from 2008 to 2014.
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
