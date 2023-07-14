Home
Lord Abbett International Growth Fund

mutual fund
LAAGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.77 -0.01 -0.08%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (LIAGX) Primary Other (LOAGX) Other (LAFGX) C (LCAGX) Retirement (LTAGX) Retirement (LRAGX) A (LAAGX) Retirement (LAVGX) Retirement (LASGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

16.2%

1 yr return

16.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.02 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 16.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,500

IRA

$1,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LAAGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Jun 24, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sue Kim

Fund Description

The Fund invests a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of large foreign companies that the portfolio management team believes demonstrate above-average, long-term growth potential. The Fund’s portfolio management team follows a growth style of investing and constructs the portfolio by continuously looking for companies that it believes exhibit sustainable above-average gains in earnings. A large company is defined as a company included among the largest 80% of companies in terms of market capitalization at the time of investment in the MSCI ACWI ex USA® Index. The market capitalization range for the MSCI ACWI ex USA® Index as of June 1, 2022 was approximately $97 million to $475 billion. This range varies daily.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including privately offered trusts), and other investments with similar economic characteristics.

The Fund invests in foreign companies whose securities may be traded on U.S. or non-U.S. securities exchanges, may be denominated in the U.S. dollar or other currencies, and may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). Although the Fund is not required to hedge its exposure to any currency, it may choose to do so. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities of foreign companies that are traded primarily on securities markets or exchanges located in emerging market countries. The Fund also may invest in U.S. companies.

Consistent with its investment objective and policies, the Fund may invest in derivatives. The Fund may use derivatives for risk management purposes, including to hedge against a decline in the value of certain investments and to adjust the investment characteristics of its portfolio. The Fund also may invest in derivatives for non-hedging purposes to increase its investment return or income. For example, the Fund may manage cash by investing in futures or other derivatives that provide efficient short-term investment exposure to broad equity markets. The types of derivatives in which the Fund may invest include forward contracts, futures, options, and swap agreements.

The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

LAAGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LAAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.2% -15.6% 24.4% 28.44%
1 Yr 16.9% -15.2% 26.9% 51.83%
3 Yr N/A* -27.4% 9.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 35.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LAAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.3% -49.5% -11.5% 60.09%
2021 N/A -11.8% 9.8% N/A
2020 N/A -1.7% 22.8% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LAAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.2% -35.3% 24.4% 28.44%
1 Yr 16.9% -46.8% 26.9% 50.92%
3 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 35.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LAAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.3% -49.5% -11.5% 60.09%
2021 N/A -11.8% 9.8% N/A
2020 N/A -1.7% 22.8% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LAAGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LAAGX Category Low Category High LAAGX % Rank
Net Assets 2.02 M 167 K 150 B 98.85%
Number of Holdings 79 5 516 43.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 475 K 59.2 K 33.4 B 99.31%
Weighting of Top 10 28.48% 10.3% 99.1% 57.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ASML Holding NV 3.98%
  2. ASML Holding NV 3.98%
  3. ASML Holding NV 3.98%
  4. ASML Holding NV 3.98%
  5. ASML Holding NV 3.98%
  6. ASML Holding NV 3.98%
  7. ASML Holding NV 3.98%
  8. ASML Holding NV 3.98%
  9. ASML Holding NV 3.98%
  10. ASML Holding NV 3.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LAAGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.99% 88.72% 101.51% 3.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 85.25%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 85.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 84.10%
Cash 		0.00% -1.51% 11.28% 98.16%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 83.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LAAGX % Rank
Technology 		17.78% 1.51% 38.21% 41.01%
Healthcare 		14.34% 1.36% 29.58% 59.22%
Industrials 		13.64% 0.68% 31.28% 65.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.07% 0.00% 46.28% 41.01%
Financial Services 		11.56% 0.00% 38.62% 66.36%
Consumer Defense 		11.13% 0.00% 28.66% 34.79%
Basic Materials 		7.58% 0.00% 23.15% 41.01%
Communication Services 		5.88% 0.00% 41.13% 35.71%
Energy 		3.58% 0.00% 24.97% 23.27%
Utilities 		1.40% 0.00% 19.97% 24.19%
Real Estate 		1.04% 0.00% 17.78% 23.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LAAGX % Rank
Non US 		99.46% 70.50% 101.51% 3.00%
US 		0.53% 0.00% 25.68% 90.09%

LAAGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LAAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 16.19% 0.01% 37.19% 1.40%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 34.86%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 49.75%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

LAAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.50% 5.75% 40.74%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LAAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LAAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 330.00% N/A

LAAGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LAAGX Category Low Category High LAAGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.96% 21.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LAAGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LAAGX Category Low Category High LAAGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.38% -1.69% 3.16% 82.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LAAGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LAAGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sue Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 23, 2021

0.94

0.9%

Sue Kim, Deputy Director and Global Equity Research, joined Lord Abbett in 2015. Ms. Kim was formerly a Managing Director at Harbor Bridge Capital Management, LP from 2014 to 2015 and a Managing Director at Asian Century Quest Capital LLC from 2005 to 2013.

Matthias Knerr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 23, 2021

0.94

0.9%

Matthias Knerr, CFA is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Rivington Select International Equity by WHV, focusing on the innovation and expansion stages of Rivington’s proprietary life cycle investment process and holding final decision-making authority on all investment decisions. He brings 20 years of investing experience to the team, most recently as the CIO of Global Equities at Victory Capital where he was also the lead manager on five investment strategies: Victory International Fund, Victory International Select, Global Equity, Global Select, and Global Select Long/Short. Additionally, Mr. Knerr served in various capacities at Deutsche Asset Management including lead manager of the DWS International and DWS International Select Equity strategies, co-manager of the Deutsche Global Select Equity portfolio and the Bankers Trust European Equity Fund, and as global head of industrials research. He has a BS in Finance and International Business from Penn State University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. Knerr joined Lord Abbett in 2018 and has been a member of the team since 2019. Mr. Knerr was formerly a Senior Portfolio Manager at Shelton Capital Management from 2014 to 2018 and a Senior Portfolio Manager at Victory Capital Management from 2008 to 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

