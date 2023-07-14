Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
44.3%
1 yr return
24.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.3%
Net Assets
$1.09 B
Holdings in Top 10
51.1%
Expense Ratio 0.88%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 21.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|KTCAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|44.3%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|21.46%
|1 Yr
|24.4%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|41.63%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-40.4%
|28.1%
|45.09%
|5 Yr
|4.3%*
|-30.5%
|25.6%
|49.77%
|10 Yr
|6.8%*
|-15.0%
|24.7%
|49.18%
* Annualized
|2022
|-40.2%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|55.11%
|2021
|5.2%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|41.52%
|2020
|10.7%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|67.92%
|2019
|6.8%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|65.02%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|52.15%
|YTD
|44.3%
|-54.1%
|72.3%
|17.60%
|1 Yr
|24.4%
|-62.3%
|65.2%
|28.21%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-40.4%
|36.7%
|48.13%
|5 Yr
|7.0%*
|-30.5%
|29.2%
|45.60%
|10 Yr
|10.1%*
|-15.0%
|25.4%
|58.33%
* Annualized
|KTCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KTCAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.09 B
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|43.59%
|Number of Holdings
|66
|10
|397
|52.97%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|567 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|43.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.11%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|44.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KTCAX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.01%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|86.44%
|Cash
|4.98%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|12.29%
|Other
|0.01%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|19.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|19.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|16.53%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|16.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KTCAX % Rank
|Technology
|61.71%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|73.73%
|Communication Services
|16.12%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|12.29%
|Financial Services
|10.26%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|8.47%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.82%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|47.03%
|Healthcare
|2.79%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|24.15%
|Industrials
|2.30%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|38.98%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|14.41%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|34.32%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|13.98%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|22.46%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|22.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KTCAX % Rank
|US
|92.16%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|30.08%
|Non US
|2.85%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|88.56%
|KTCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.88%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|56.71%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|12.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.22%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|42.52%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|35.19%
|KTCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|16.67%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|KTCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|10.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KTCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|21.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|18.48%
|KTCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KTCAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|32.20%
|KTCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|KTCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KTCAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.40%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|45.65%
|KTCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$2.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2010
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2017
4.5
4.5%
Sebastian P. Werner, PhD, Director and Portfolio Manager, has joined Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management in 2008. Previously, he served as a Research assistand for the Endowed Chair of Asset Management at the European Business School, Oestrich-Winkel while earning his PhD. He hold a MBA in International Management from the Thunderbird School fo Global Management. And he also holds a Masters Degree ("Diplom-Kaufmann") and PhD in Finance ("Dr.rer.pol.") from the European Business School, Oestrich-Winkel
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2017
4.5
4.5%
Joined Deutsche Asset Management in 2017. Prior to joining, he worked in portfolio management and equity research at Neuberger Berman, with a focus on technology, media and telecommunications companies. Before that, he worked as a telecommunications services analyst and in equity research management at Lehman Brothers. Previously, he served in investment research and execution functions at The Batavia Group and as a structured finance analyst at Deloitte & Touche.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
