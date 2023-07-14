Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

DWS Science and Technology Fund

mutual fund
KTCCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.97 -0.04 -0.27%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
A (KTCAX) Primary C (KTCCX) Inst (KTCIX) S (KTCSX)
KTCCX (Mutual Fund)

DWS Science and Technology Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.97 -0.04 -0.27%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
A (KTCAX) Primary C (KTCCX) Inst (KTCIX) S (KTCSX)
KTCCX (Mutual Fund)

DWS Science and Technology Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.97 -0.04 -0.27%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
A (KTCAX) Primary C (KTCCX) Inst (KTCIX) S (KTCSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DWS Science and Technology Fund

KTCCX | Fund

$14.97

$1.09 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

43.7%

1 yr return

16.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

Net Assets

$1.09 B

Holdings in Top 10

51.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DWS Science and Technology Fund

KTCCX | Fund

$14.97

$1.09 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.74%

KTCCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 43.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DWS Science and Technology Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DWS
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Fletcher

Fund Description

Main investments. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks of science and technology companies. Science and technology companies are (i) companies whose products, processes, or services, in the opinion of portfolio management, benefit, or are expected to benefit, from the use or commercial application of scientific or technological developments or discoveries; or (ii) companies that, in the opinion of portfolio management, utilize technology and/or science to significantly enhance their business opportunities. Such companies may include companies that, in the opinion of portfolio management, derive a competitive advantage by the application of scientific or technological developments or discoveries. For illustrative purposes, examples of the types of companies in which the fund expects to typically invest include software or hardware manufacturers that invest in developing and maintaining technology products or service offerings; service companies that provide technology service offerings; and biotech companies that invest in scientific research to develop treatments for diseases. The fund may invest in companies of any size and may invest in initial public offerings. While the fund invests mainly in US stocks, it could invest up to 35% of net assets in foreign securities (including emerging markets securities). The fund will concentrate its assets in the group of industries constituting the technology sector and may concentrate in one or more industries in the technology sector. Portfolio management may favor securities from various industries and companies within the technology sector at different times.The fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in debt securities, including bonds of private issuers.Management process. In choosing securities, portfolio management uses a combination of three analytical disciplines:Bottom-up research. Portfolio management looks for individual companies that it believes have a history of above-average growth, strong competitive positioning, attractive prices relative to potential growth, innovative products and services, sound financial strength and effective management, among other factors.Growth orientation. Portfolio management generally looks for companies that it believes have above-average potential for sustainable growth of revenue or earnings and whose market value appears reasonable in light of their business prospects.Top-down analysis. Portfolio management considers the economic outlooks for various industries within the technology sector and looks for those that they believe may benefit from changes in the overall business environment.In addition, portfolio management uses quantitative analytic tools to attempt to manage the price volatility of the fund as compared to appropriate benchmarks and peer groups. Portfolio management may also consider financially material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors.Portfolio management will normally sell a stock when they believe its price is unlikely to go higher, its fundamentals have changed, other investments offer better opportunities, or in adjusting their emphasis on a given technology industry.Securities lending. The fund may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, banks and pooled investment vehicles.
Read More

KTCCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KTCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 43.7% -29.2% 72.6% 25.32%
1 Yr 16.2% -40.8% 65.2% 61.37%
3 Yr -5.3%* -40.4% 28.1% 72.32%
5 Yr -3.1%* -30.5% 25.6% 80.18%
10 Yr 1.2%* -15.0% 24.7% 68.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KTCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -44.2% -73.9% 35.7% 70.22%
2021 0.1% -25.6% 45.1% 65.18%
2020 8.5% 1.8% 60.0% 86.79%
2019 5.1% -15.0% 13.7% 79.80%
2018 -4.1% -12.8% 31.5% 80.65%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KTCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 43.7% -54.1% 72.3% 20.60%
1 Yr 16.2% -62.3% 65.2% 42.74%
3 Yr -5.3%* -40.4% 36.7% 73.36%
5 Yr 0.7%* -30.5% 29.2% 72.02%
10 Yr 5.7%* -15.0% 25.4% 79.17%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KTCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -44.2% -73.9% 35.7% 70.22%
2021 0.1% -25.6% 45.1% 65.18%
2020 8.5% 1.8% 60.0% 86.79%
2019 5.1% -15.0% 13.7% 79.80%
2018 -0.4% -12.8% 31.5% 38.71%

NAV & Total Return History

KTCCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KTCCX Category Low Category High KTCCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.09 B 3.5 M 52.7 B 43.16%
Number of Holdings 66 10 397 52.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 567 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 42.80%
Weighting of Top 10 51.11% 7.6% 100.0% 44.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 10.00%
  2. Apple Inc 7.93%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 6.06%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 4.68%
  5. Mastercard Inc Class A 4.44%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.36%
  7. Visa Inc Class A 4.26%
  8. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.65%
  9. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.65%
  10. PayPal Holdings Inc 2.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KTCCX % Rank
Stocks 		95.01% 68.59% 100.53% 86.02%
Cash 		4.98% -0.53% 15.91% 11.86%
Other 		0.01% -1.08% 26.87% 19.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 18.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 16.10%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 15.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KTCCX % Rank
Technology 		61.71% 2.80% 100.00% 73.31%
Communication Services 		16.12% 0.00% 97.05% 11.86%
Financial Services 		10.26% 0.00% 38.36% 8.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.82% 0.00% 32.97% 46.61%
Healthcare 		2.79% 0.00% 25.57% 23.73%
Industrials 		2.30% 0.00% 38.68% 38.56%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 13.98%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 33.90%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 13.56%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 22.03%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 21.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KTCCX % Rank
US 		92.16% 19.45% 100.53% 29.66%
Non US 		2.85% 0.00% 80.40% 88.14%

KTCCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

KTCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.74% 0.08% 3.60% 16.88%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.03% 1.95% 12.39%
12b-1 Fee 0.98% 0.00% 1.00% 82.68%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.50% 33.33%

Sales Fees

KTCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 25.93%

Trading Fees

KTCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 12.50%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KTCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 0.69% 281.00% 17.93%

KTCCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KTCCX Category Low Category High KTCCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 31.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KTCCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KTCCX Category Low Category High KTCCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.27% -2.30% 2.08% 86.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KTCCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

KTCCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Fletcher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2017

4.5

4.5%

Joined Deutsche Asset Management in 2017. Prior to joining, he worked in portfolio management and equity research at Neuberger Berman, with a focus on technology, media and telecommunications companies. Before that, he worked as a telecommunications services analyst and in equity research management at Lehman Brothers. Previously, he served in investment research and execution functions at The Batavia Group and as a structured finance analyst at Deloitte & Touche.

Sebastian Werner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2017

4.5

4.5%

Sebastian P. Werner, PhD, Director and Portfolio Manager, has joined Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management in 2008. Previously, he served as a Research assistand for the Endowed Chair of Asset Management at the European Business School, Oestrich-Winkel while earning his PhD. He hold a MBA in International Management from the Thunderbird School fo Global Management. And he also holds a Masters Degree ("Diplom-Kaufmann") and PhD in Finance ("Dr.rer.pol.") from the European Business School, Oestrich-Winkel

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×