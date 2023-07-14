Home
Trending ETFs

KGIRX (Mutual Fund)

KGIRX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

7.6%

1 yr return

13.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$589 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 56.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

KGIRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Kopernik International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Kopernik
  • Inception Date
    Dec 10, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    899310
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Iben

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal market conditions, will invest primarily in equity securities of companies located throughout the world. The equity securities in which the Fund plans to invest include common and preferred stock, convertible securities, depositary receipts, and private placements. The Fund generally follows a multi-capitalization approach that focuses on mid- to large-capitalization companies, but the Fund may also invest in small capitalization companies. The Fund may invest significantly in securities of issuers located in emerging or frontier markets, which the Adviser defines as countries other than those classified as developed by MSCI. No more than 35% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in securities of companies located in a single country. As a result of the Adviser’s investment strategy, a large portion of the portfolio may be invested in a particular country or region. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in U.S. domiciled businesses that have significant business activities outside the United States, as determined by the Adviser.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser seeks to achieve its investment objective through an active, research-driven, fundamentals-based, value-oriented investment process. The Adviser adheres to disciplined, value-driven investment strategies that emphasize securities chosen through in-depth research and follows those securities over time to assess whether they continue to meet the purchase rationale.

The Adviser selects equity securities through bottom-up fundamental research. The Adviser’s research analysts continually evaluate companies within their defined investable universe based upon a variety of both qualitative and quantitative criteria. Quantitative measures include price-to-earnings, price-to-book value, price-to-sales, price-to-net present value, price-to-free cash flow, sustainable dividend yield and price-to-liquidation/ replacement value. The qualitative analysis assists the research team in producing an understanding of franchise quality, management strength, corporate strategy, barriers-to-entry, shareholder value orientation, operating and industry fundamentals and competitive advantage. The research-driven investment process seeks to add value through active management and by selecting securities of companies that, in the Adviser’s opinion, are misperceived and undervalued by the market. The Adviser makes use of convertible securities on an opportunistic basis as an alternative to the underlying equity in addition to also considering securities across a company’s capital structure, including debt.

The Adviser may sell a security when the Adviser believes that it has found a better alternative, the security’s fundamentals have deteriorated, or the security’s value has appreciated and approached the Adviser’s estimated intrinsic value. When the Adviser believes that market conditions are unfavorable to its style of investing, or is otherwise unable to locate attractive investment opportunities, the Fund may hold a higher level of cash or money market instruments. Due to a larger percentage of such holdings, the Fund may not participate in market advances or declines to the same extent that it would if the Fund remained more fully invested in equity securities.

Read More

KGIRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KGIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.6% -0.2% 22.0% 90.42%
1 Yr 13.1% -23.7% 32.5% 81.14%
3 Yr 2.6%* -4.7% 20.6% 91.37%
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 9.6% 0.96%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KGIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -27.8% 166.1% 85.06%
2021 4.9% -42.2% 28.2% 30.96%
2020 4.9% -7.3% 5.5% 1.29%
2019 3.2% 1.1% 7.1% 69.44%
2018 N/A -8.1% -1.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

KGIRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KGIRX Category Low Category High KGIRX % Rank
Net Assets 589 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 45.37%
Number of Holdings 78 2 3900 59.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 246 M 530 K 13.7 B 33.33%
Weighting of Top 10 41.06% 7.3% 99.9% 7.62%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KGIRX % Rank
Stocks 		75.03% 75.03% 100.46% 100.00%
Bonds 		13.08% 0.00% 31.71% 1.49%
Cash 		11.89% -31.92% 11.89% 0.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 83.63%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 87.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 81.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KGIRX % Rank
Basic Materials 		30.76% 0.00% 30.76% 0.60%
Energy 		16.84% 0.00% 26.59% 2.10%
Communication Services 		14.25% 0.00% 23.78% 4.80%
Industrials 		10.35% 1.03% 36.79% 79.28%
Utilities 		7.07% 0.00% 27.46% 14.71%
Consumer Defense 		6.49% 0.00% 31.84% 61.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.52% 0.00% 27.46% 83.78%
Financial Services 		3.36% 0.00% 42.76% 97.60%
Healthcare 		2.61% 0.00% 23.28% 98.20%
Technology 		1.78% 0.00% 24.16% 85.59%
Real Estate 		0.96% 0.00% 17.64% 65.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KGIRX % Rank
Non US 		71.47% 71.47% 100.46% 100.00%
US 		3.56% 0.00% 15.02% 20.54%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KGIRX % Rank
Government 		52.38% 0.00% 93.56% 3.44%
Cash & Equivalents 		43.61% 0.00% 100.00% 88.58%
Corporate 		4.02% 0.00% 91.99% 3.75%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.28% 98.17% 83.02%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 20.93% 80.63%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 80.63%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KGIRX % Rank
US 		13.08% 0.00% 29.81% 1.49%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 81.55%

KGIRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

KGIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.31% 0.01% 21.16% 30.21%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.25% 91.32%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 60.49%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

KGIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% 27.94%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

KGIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KGIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 56.00% 2.00% 158.16% 63.76%

KGIRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KGIRX Category Low Category High KGIRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.87% 0.00% 8.48% 92.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KGIRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KGIRX Category Low Category High KGIRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.68% 0.18% 7.85% 97.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KGIRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

KGIRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Iben

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2015

6.92

6.9%

David Iben is Founder, Managing Member, CIO and Lead Portfolio Manager of Kopernik Global Investors, LLC. Prior to, he was a director and head of the Global Value team at Vinik Asset Management. Before Vinik, he was Co-Founder, CIO, Co-President and Lead Portfolio Manager of Tradewinds Global Investors where he was recognized by nationally known publications from Bloomberg and won several awards by nationally known rating agencies such as Lipper. In addition, over his 32 year career he oversaw portfolio/research functions at Nuveen NWQ, Palladian Capital, Cramblit & Carney, and Farmers Group.

Mark McKinney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2015

6.92

6.9%

Mark McKinney is a principal at Kopernik Global Investors. He is an analyst covering the communications services, technology and media sectors, and co-portfolio manager of the Kopernik International strategy. Previously, Mark was a portfolio manager and analyst at Vinik Asset Management. Prior to that he was the owner and manager of a transportation and warehousing company. Mark founded and had senior managerial roles in two successful private equity/venture capital-backed businesses, one of which, Prime Advantage, focused on volume purchasing of materials and services for US-based manufacturers and the other, United Road Services, a consolidator of regional auto hauling trucking companies. Mark also spent four years managing the Berger Growth and Income Fund at the Berger Funds in Denver, and four years as a portfolio manager and equity analyst at Farmers Insurance Group. Mark earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of California at Los Angeles in economics. He received his MBA from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business. Mark has received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

