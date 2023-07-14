The Fund, under normal market conditions, will invest primarily in equity securities of companies located throughout the world. The equity securities in which the Fund plans to invest include common and preferred stock, convertible securities, depositary receipts, and private placements. The Fund generally follows a multi-capitalization approach that focuses on mid- to large-capitalization companies, but the Fund may also invest in small capitalization companies. The Fund may invest significantly in securities of issuers located in emerging or frontier markets, which the Adviser defines as countries other than those classified as developed by MSCI. No more than 35% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in securities of companies located in a single country. As a result of the Adviser’s investment strategy, a large portion of the portfolio may be invested in a particular country or region. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in U.S. domiciled businesses that have significant business activities outside the United States, as determined by the Adviser.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser seeks to achieve its investment objective through an active, research-driven, fundamentals-based, value-oriented investment process. The Adviser adheres to disciplined, value-driven investment strategies that emphasize securities chosen through in-depth research and follows those securities over time to assess whether they continue to meet the purchase rationale.

The Adviser selects equity securities through bottom-up fundamental research. The Adviser’s research analysts continually evaluate companies within their defined investable universe based upon a variety of both qualitative and quantitative criteria. Quantitative measures include price-to-earnings, price-to-book value, price-to-sales, price-to-net present value, price-to-free cash flow, sustainable dividend yield and price-to-liquidation/ replacement value. The qualitative analysis assists the research team in producing an understanding of franchise quality, management strength, corporate strategy, barriers-to-entry, shareholder value orientation, operating and industry fundamentals and competitive advantage. The research-driven investment process seeks to add value through active management and by selecting securities of companies that, in the Adviser’s opinion, are misperceived and undervalued by the market. The Adviser makes use of convertible securities on an opportunistic basis as an alternative to the underlying equity in addition to also considering securities across a company’s capital structure, including debt.

The Adviser may sell a security when the Adviser believes that it has found a better alternative, the security’s fundamentals have deteriorated, or the security’s value has appreciated and approached the Adviser’s estimated intrinsic value. When the Adviser believes that market conditions are unfavorable to its style of investing, or is otherwise unable to locate attractive investment opportunities, the Fund may hold a higher level of cash or money market instruments. Due to a larger percentage of such holdings, the Fund may not participate in market advances or declines to the same extent that it would if the Fund remained more fully invested in equity securities.