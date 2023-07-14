Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.7%
1 yr return
13.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.0%
Net Assets
$589 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.1%
Expense Ratio 1.06%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 56.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund, under normal market conditions, will invest primarily in equity securities of companies located throughout the world. The equity securities in which the Fund plans to invest include common and preferred stock, convertible securities, depositary receipts, and private placements. The Fund generally follows a multi-capitalization approach that focuses on mid- to large-capitalization companies, but the Fund may also invest in small capitalization companies. The Fund may invest significantly in securities of issuers located in emerging or frontier markets, which the Adviser defines as countries other than those classified as developed by MSCI. No more than 35% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in securities of companies located in a single country. As a result of the Adviser’s investment strategy, a large portion of the portfolio may be invested in a particular country or region. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in U.S. domiciled businesses that have significant business activities outside the United States, as determined by the Adviser.
In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser seeks to achieve its investment objective through an active, research-driven, fundamentals-based, value-oriented investment process. The Adviser adheres to disciplined, value-driven investment strategies that emphasize securities chosen through in-depth research and follows those securities over time to assess whether they continue to meet the purchase rationale.
The Adviser selects equity securities through bottom-up fundamental research. The Adviser’s research analysts continually evaluate companies within their defined investable universe based upon a variety of both qualitative and quantitative criteria. Quantitative measures include price-to-earnings, price-to-book value, price-to-sales, price-to-net present value, price-to-free cash flow, sustainable dividend yield and price-to-liquidation/ replacement value. The qualitative analysis assists the research team in producing an understanding of franchise quality, management strength, corporate strategy, barriers-to-entry, shareholder value orientation, operating and industry fundamentals and competitive advantage. The research-driven investment process seeks to add value through active management and by selecting securities of companies that, in the Adviser’s opinion, are misperceived and undervalued by the market. The Adviser makes use of convertible securities on an opportunistic basis as an alternative to the underlying equity in addition to also considering securities across a company’s capital structure, including debt.
The Adviser may sell a security when the Adviser believes that it has found a better alternative, the security’s fundamentals have deteriorated, or the security’s value has appreciated and approached the Adviser’s estimated intrinsic value. When the Adviser believes that market conditions are unfavorable to its style of investing, or is otherwise unable to locate attractive investment opportunities, the Fund may hold a higher level of cash or money market instruments. Due to a larger percentage of such holdings, the Fund may not participate in market advances or declines to the same extent that it would if the Fund remained more fully invested in equity securities.
|Period
|KGIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.7%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|90.12%
|1 Yr
|13.1%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|80.84%
|3 Yr
|2.7%*
|-4.7%
|20.6%
|91.05%
|5 Yr
|4.0%*
|-11.3%
|9.6%
|6.48%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KGIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|84.45%
|2021
|5.0%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|27.24%
|2020
|4.9%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|0.97%
|2019
|3.2%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|69.10%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|0.70%
|Period
|KGIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.7%
|-9.7%
|22.0%
|82.93%
|1 Yr
|13.1%
|-23.7%
|56.0%
|73.13%
|3 Yr
|2.7%*
|-4.7%
|22.3%
|90.76%
|5 Yr
|4.2%*
|-11.3%
|12.4%
|8.33%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KGIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|84.45%
|2021
|5.0%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|27.24%
|2020
|4.9%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|0.97%
|2019
|3.2%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|69.10%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|0.70%
|KGIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KGIIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|589 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|45.07%
|Number of Holdings
|78
|2
|3900
|59.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|246 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|33.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.06%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|7.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KGIIX % Rank
|Stocks
|75.03%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|99.70%
|Bonds
|13.08%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|1.19%
|Cash
|11.89%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|0.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|83.33%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|86.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|81.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KGIIX % Rank
|Basic Materials
|30.76%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|0.30%
|Energy
|16.84%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|1.80%
|Communication Services
|14.25%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|4.50%
|Industrials
|10.35%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|78.98%
|Utilities
|7.07%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|14.41%
|Consumer Defense
|6.49%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|61.56%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.52%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|83.48%
|Financial Services
|3.36%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|97.30%
|Healthcare
|2.61%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|97.90%
|Technology
|1.78%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|85.29%
|Real Estate
|0.96%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|64.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KGIIX % Rank
|Non US
|71.47%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|99.70%
|US
|3.56%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|20.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KGIIX % Rank
|Government
|52.38%
|0.00%
|93.56%
|3.13%
|Cash & Equivalents
|43.61%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.27%
|Corporate
|4.02%
|0.00%
|91.99%
|3.44%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.28%
|98.17%
|82.72%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.93%
|80.31%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KGIIX % Rank
|US
|13.08%
|0.00%
|29.81%
|1.19%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|81.25%
|KGIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.06%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|48.04%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|91.02%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|N/A
|KGIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|KGIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KGIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|56.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|63.41%
|KGIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KGIIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.08%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|91.94%
|KGIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|KGIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KGIIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.83%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|96.00%
|KGIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.257
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2015
6.92
6.9%
Mark McKinney is a principal at Kopernik Global Investors. He is an analyst covering the communications services, technology and media sectors, and co-portfolio manager of the Kopernik International strategy. Previously, Mark was a portfolio manager and analyst at Vinik Asset Management. Prior to that he was the owner and manager of a transportation and warehousing company. Mark founded and had senior managerial roles in two successful private equity/venture capital-backed businesses, one of which, Prime Advantage, focused on volume purchasing of materials and services for US-based manufacturers and the other, United Road Services, a consolidator of regional auto hauling trucking companies. Mark also spent four years managing the Berger Growth and Income Fund at the Berger Funds in Denver, and four years as a portfolio manager and equity analyst at Farmers Insurance Group. Mark earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of California at Los Angeles in economics. He received his MBA from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business. Mark has received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2015
6.92
6.9%
David Iben is Founder, Managing Member, CIO and Lead Portfolio Manager of Kopernik Global Investors, LLC. Prior to, he was a director and head of the Global Value team at Vinik Asset Management. Before Vinik, he was Co-Founder, CIO, Co-President and Lead Portfolio Manager of Tradewinds Global Investors where he was recognized by nationally known publications from Bloomberg and won several awards by nationally known rating agencies such as Lipper. In addition, over his 32 year career he oversaw portfolio/research functions at Nuveen NWQ, Palladian Capital, Cramblit & Carney, and Farmers Group.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.59
|0.54
