Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.7%
1 yr return
8.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-9.6%
Net Assets
$172 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.6%
Expense Ratio 2.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 29.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|KGDCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.7%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|33.97%
|1 Yr
|8.3%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|46.45%
|3 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|78.38%
|5 Yr
|-9.6%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|95.20%
|10 Yr
|-7.1%*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|96.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|KGDCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.1%
|-50.5%
|18.8%
|93.24%
|2021
|-4.7%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|70.63%
|2020
|4.8%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|79.29%
|2019
|4.8%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|99.21%
|2018
|-9.4%
|-9.3%
|49.7%
|99.06%
|Period
|KGDCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.7%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|30.77%
|1 Yr
|8.3%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|45.16%
|3 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|75.00%
|5 Yr
|-9.6%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|94.40%
|10 Yr
|-3.3%*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|96.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|KGDCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.1%
|-50.6%
|18.8%
|93.24%
|2021
|-4.7%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|70.63%
|2020
|4.8%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|79.29%
|2019
|4.8%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|99.21%
|2018
|-9.4%
|-9.3%
|53.2%
|88.68%
|KGDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KGDCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|172 M
|2.31 M
|71.6 B
|40.00%
|Number of Holdings
|138
|31
|9561
|32.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|30.7 M
|452 K
|5.44 B
|50.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.55%
|4.2%
|63.4%
|68.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KGDCX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.26%
|40.59%
|104.41%
|18.13%
|Cash
|0.74%
|-4.41%
|47.07%
|81.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.04%
|62.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.94%
|19.71%
|72.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.55%
|58.13%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|58.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KGDCX % Rank
|Industrials
|19.47%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|60.63%
|Financial Services
|13.36%
|0.00%
|75.07%
|25.63%
|Healthcare
|12.50%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|43.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.41%
|0.00%
|71.20%
|54.38%
|Technology
|12.11%
|0.00%
|93.40%
|78.75%
|Real Estate
|9.52%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|13.13%
|Basic Materials
|7.03%
|0.00%
|26.39%
|38.75%
|Energy
|4.35%
|0.00%
|36.56%
|23.75%
|Communication Services
|3.63%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|38.75%
|Utilities
|3.31%
|0.00%
|70.33%
|20.00%
|Consumer Defense
|2.31%
|0.00%
|52.28%
|86.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KGDCX % Rank
|US
|57.45%
|6.76%
|79.19%
|9.38%
|Non US
|41.81%
|12.39%
|83.06%
|71.88%
|KGDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.29%
|0.43%
|2.93%
|6.25%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|46.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|90.12%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.03%
|0.15%
|54.72%
|KGDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|66.67%
|KGDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|53.85%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KGDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|29.00%
|7.00%
|145.00%
|21.48%
|KGDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KGDCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.18%
|62.50%
|KGDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|KGDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KGDCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.80%
|-1.92%
|6.98%
|81.53%
|KGDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 19, 2018
4.12
4.1%
- Portfolio Manager and Equity Research Analyst for Small and Mid Cap Equities: New York - Joined the Company in 1999, equity research analyst covering consumer discretionary and consumer staples and global small cap equity research generalist. - BS in Finance, Villanova University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Pankaj Bhatnagar, PhD, Head of Investment Strategy Equity. ■Joined DWS in 2000 with seven years of industry experience; previously, served in Quantitative Strategy roles at Nomura Securities, Credit Suisse and Salomon Brothers. ■Head of Core Equity and Head of Systematic and Quantitative Management: Americas. ■Degree in Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology; MBA, Kent State University; PhD in Finance, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|39.6
|7.02
|9.33
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...