Main investments.

The fund invests at least 80% of net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks and other equities of small companies throughout the world (companies with market values similar to the smallest 30% of the aggregate market capitalization of the S&P Developed Broad Market Index). As of December 31, 2020, the market capitalization of the smallest 30% of the aggregate market capitalization of the S&P Developed Broad Market Index was between $38.3 million and $21.985 billion.

While the fund may invest in securities of any country,

portfolio management generally focuses on countries with developed economies (including the US).

Management process.

In choosing stocks, portfolio management uses proprietary quantitative models to identify and acquire holdings for the fund. The quantitative models are research based and identify primarily fundamental factors, including valuation, momentum, profitability, earnings and sales growth, which have been effective sources of return historically. These are dynamic models with different factor weights for different industry groupings. The fund’s portfolio is constructed based on this quantitative process that strives to maximize returns while

maintaining a risk profile similar to the fund’s benchmark

index. The use of the dynamic models provides portfolio management with flexibility to adjust portfolio selections based on changing market factors.

At the discretion of portfolio management, systematically

selected securities may be excluded from the portfolio based upon additional fundamental considerations, such as fundamental analysts' ratings or the Advisor's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) analysis. Such variations from the models are expected to be infrequent. Securities excluded on such discretion will be replaced by other systematically selected securities.

Portfolio management may consider information about

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues in its fundamental research process and when making investment decisions.

Securities lending.

The fund may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, banks and pooled investment vehicles.