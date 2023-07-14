Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

DWS Global Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
KGDCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$18.47 -0.06 -0.32%
primary theme
N/A
share class
S (SGSCX) Primary A (KGDAX) C (KGDCX) Inst (KGDIX) Retirement (KGDZX)
KGDCX (Mutual Fund)

DWS Global Small Cap Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$18.47 -0.06 -0.32%
primary theme
N/A
share class
S (SGSCX) Primary A (KGDAX) C (KGDCX) Inst (KGDIX) Retirement (KGDZX)
KGDCX (Mutual Fund)

DWS Global Small Cap Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$18.47 -0.06 -0.32%
primary theme
N/A
share class
S (SGSCX) Primary A (KGDAX) C (KGDCX) Inst (KGDIX) Retirement (KGDZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DWS Global Small Cap Fund

KGDCX | Fund

$18.47

$172 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.7%

1 yr return

8.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.6%

Net Assets

$172 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DWS Global Small Cap Fund

KGDCX | Fund

$18.47

$172 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.29%

KGDCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DWS Global Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DWS
  • Inception Date
    Apr 16, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Barsa

Fund Description

Main investments. The fund invests at least 80% of net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks and other equities of small companies throughout the world (companies with market values similar to the smallest 30% of the aggregate market capitalization of the S&P Developed Broad Market Index). As of December 31, 2020, the market capitalization of the smallest 30% of the aggregate market capitalization of the S&P Developed Broad Market Index was between $38.3 million and $21.985 billion.While the fund may invest in securities of any country, portfolio management generally focuses on countries with developed economies (including the US).Management process. In choosing stocks, portfolio management uses proprietary quantitative models to identify and acquire holdings for the fund. The quantitative models are research based and identify primarily fundamental factors, including valuation, momentum, profitability, earnings and sales growth, which have been effective sources of return historically. These are dynamic models with different factor weights for different industry groupings. The fund’s portfolio is constructed based on this quantitative process that strives to maximize returns while maintaining a risk profile similar to the fund’s benchmark index. The use of the dynamic models provides portfolio management with flexibility to adjust portfolio selections based on changing market factors.At the discretion of portfolio management, systematically selected securities may be excluded from the portfolio based upon additional fundamental considerations, such as fundamental analysts' ratings or the Advisor's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) analysis. Such variations from the models are expected to be infrequent. Securities excluded on such discretion will be replaced by other systematically selected securities.Portfolio management may consider information about Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues in its fundamental research process and when making investment decisions.Securities lending. The fund may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, banks and pooled investment vehicles.
Read More

KGDCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KGDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.7% -44.3% 9.5% 33.97%
1 Yr 8.3% -51.1% 24.7% 46.45%
3 Yr -2.5%* -6.4% 28.0% 78.38%
5 Yr -9.6%* -4.2% 18.3% 95.20%
10 Yr -7.1%* 1.0% 13.7% 96.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KGDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.1% -50.5% 18.8% 93.24%
2021 -4.7% -27.4% 103.5% 70.63%
2020 4.8% 3.5% 66.4% 79.29%
2019 4.8% -64.5% 5.6% 99.21%
2018 -9.4% -9.3% 49.7% 99.06%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KGDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.7% -44.3% 9.5% 30.77%
1 Yr 8.3% -51.1% 24.7% 45.16%
3 Yr -2.5%* -6.4% 28.0% 75.00%
5 Yr -9.6%* -4.2% 18.3% 94.40%
10 Yr -3.3%* 1.0% 13.7% 96.43%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KGDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.1% -50.6% 18.8% 93.24%
2021 -4.7% -27.4% 103.5% 70.63%
2020 4.8% 3.5% 66.4% 79.29%
2019 4.8% -64.5% 5.6% 99.21%
2018 -9.4% -9.3% 53.2% 88.68%

NAV & Total Return History

KGDCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KGDCX Category Low Category High KGDCX % Rank
Net Assets 172 M 2.31 M 71.6 B 40.00%
Number of Holdings 138 31 9561 32.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 30.7 M 452 K 5.44 B 50.63%
Weighting of Top 10 17.55% 4.2% 63.4% 68.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. The Providence Service Corp 2.84%
  2. B&M European Value Retail SA 2.22%
  3. B&M European Value Retail SA 2.22%
  4. B&M European Value Retail SA 2.22%
  5. B&M European Value Retail SA 2.22%
  6. B&M European Value Retail SA 2.22%
  7. B&M European Value Retail SA 2.22%
  8. B&M European Value Retail SA 2.22%
  9. B&M European Value Retail SA 2.22%
  10. B&M European Value Retail SA 2.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KGDCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.26% 40.59% 104.41% 18.13%
Cash 		0.74% -4.41% 47.07% 81.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.04% 62.50%
Other 		0.00% -7.94% 19.71% 72.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.55% 58.13%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.07% 58.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KGDCX % Rank
Industrials 		19.47% 0.00% 53.77% 60.63%
Financial Services 		13.36% 0.00% 75.07% 25.63%
Healthcare 		12.50% 0.00% 28.38% 43.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.41% 0.00% 71.20% 54.38%
Technology 		12.11% 0.00% 93.40% 78.75%
Real Estate 		9.52% 0.00% 43.48% 13.13%
Basic Materials 		7.03% 0.00% 26.39% 38.75%
Energy 		4.35% 0.00% 36.56% 23.75%
Communication Services 		3.63% 0.00% 23.15% 38.75%
Utilities 		3.31% 0.00% 70.33% 20.00%
Consumer Defense 		2.31% 0.00% 52.28% 86.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KGDCX % Rank
US 		57.45% 6.76% 79.19% 9.38%
Non US 		41.81% 12.39% 83.06% 71.88%

KGDCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

KGDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.29% 0.43% 2.93% 6.25%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.30% 1.25% 46.25%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 90.12%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.03% 0.15% 54.72%

Sales Fees

KGDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 66.67%

Trading Fees

KGDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 53.85%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KGDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 7.00% 145.00% 21.48%

KGDCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KGDCX Category Low Category High KGDCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 14.18% 62.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KGDCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KGDCX Category Low Category High KGDCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.80% -1.92% 6.98% 81.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KGDCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

KGDCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Barsa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 19, 2018

4.12

4.1%

- Portfolio Manager and Equity Research Analyst for Small and Mid Cap Equities: New York - Joined the Company in 1999, equity research analyst covering consumer discretionary and consumer staples and global small cap equity research generalist. - BS in Finance, Villanova University

Pankaj Bhatnagar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Pankaj Bhatnagar, PhD, Head of Investment Strategy Equity. ■Joined DWS in 2000 with seven years of industry experience; previously, served in Quantitative Strategy roles at Nomura Securities, Credit Suisse and Salomon Brothers. ■Head of Core Equity and Head of Systematic and Quantitative Management: Americas. ■Degree in Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology; MBA, Kent State University; PhD in Finance, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 39.6 7.02 9.33

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×