Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.2%
1 yr return
11.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.3%
Net Assets
$172 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.6%
Expense Ratio 1.47%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 29.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|KGDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.2%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|32.69%
|1 Yr
|11.9%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|41.94%
|3 Yr
|1.1%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|75.00%
|5 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|93.60%
|10 Yr
|-4.5%*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|94.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|KGDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.8%
|-50.5%
|18.8%
|79.73%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|67.83%
|2020
|5.1%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|71.43%
|2019
|5.0%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|97.62%
|2018
|-8.3%
|-9.3%
|49.7%
|94.34%
|Period
|KGDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.2%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|29.49%
|1 Yr
|11.9%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|63.23%
|3 Yr
|1.1%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|86.49%
|5 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|96.00%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|95.24%
* Annualized
|Period
|KGDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.8%
|-50.6%
|18.8%
|79.73%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|67.83%
|2020
|5.1%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|71.43%
|2019
|5.0%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|97.62%
|2018
|-8.3%
|-9.3%
|53.2%
|85.85%
|KGDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KGDAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|172 M
|2.31 M
|71.6 B
|37.50%
|Number of Holdings
|138
|31
|9561
|28.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|30.7 M
|452 K
|5.44 B
|48.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.55%
|4.2%
|63.4%
|65.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KGDAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.26%
|40.59%
|104.41%
|15.00%
|Cash
|0.74%
|-4.41%
|47.07%
|78.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.04%
|21.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.94%
|19.71%
|38.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.55%
|4.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|7.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KGDAX % Rank
|Industrials
|19.47%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|56.88%
|Financial Services
|13.36%
|0.00%
|75.07%
|23.13%
|Healthcare
|12.50%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|40.63%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.41%
|0.00%
|71.20%
|51.88%
|Technology
|12.11%
|0.00%
|93.40%
|76.25%
|Real Estate
|9.52%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|10.63%
|Basic Materials
|7.03%
|0.00%
|26.39%
|36.25%
|Energy
|4.35%
|0.00%
|36.56%
|21.25%
|Communication Services
|3.63%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|36.25%
|Utilities
|3.31%
|0.00%
|70.33%
|17.50%
|Consumer Defense
|2.31%
|0.00%
|52.28%
|83.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KGDAX % Rank
|US
|57.45%
|6.76%
|79.19%
|6.88%
|Non US
|41.81%
|12.39%
|83.06%
|69.38%
|KGDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.47%
|0.43%
|2.93%
|35.00%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|41.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.24%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|12.35%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.03%
|0.15%
|47.17%
|KGDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|4.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|KGDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|7.69%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KGDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|29.00%
|7.00%
|145.00%
|18.52%
|KGDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KGDAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.01%
|0.00%
|14.18%
|16.25%
|KGDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|KGDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KGDAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.06%
|-1.92%
|6.98%
|45.22%
|KGDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2014
|$0.295
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2013
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.314
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 19, 2018
4.12
4.1%
- Portfolio Manager and Equity Research Analyst for Small and Mid Cap Equities: New York - Joined the Company in 1999, equity research analyst covering consumer discretionary and consumer staples and global small cap equity research generalist. - BS in Finance, Villanova University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Pankaj Bhatnagar, PhD, Head of Investment Strategy Equity. ■Joined DWS in 2000 with seven years of industry experience; previously, served in Quantitative Strategy roles at Nomura Securities, Credit Suisse and Salomon Brothers. ■Head of Core Equity and Head of Systematic and Quantitative Management: Americas. ■Degree in Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology; MBA, Kent State University; PhD in Finance, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|39.6
|7.02
|9.33
