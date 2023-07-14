Christopher A. Sheldon (San Francisco) joined KKR in 2004 and is a Member, Portfolio Manager, and Head of Leveraged Credit at KKR Asset Management (KAM). Mr. Sheldon is a member of the KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC U.S. Leveraged Credit Investment Committee, Global Private Credit Investment Committee and the Adviser’s Portfolio Management Committee. Prior to his current role at KKR, Mr. Sheldon was responsible for opening the KAM London office in 2007 and for covering a number of sectors, including Technology, Media, Cable and Telecom. Before joining KKR, Mr. Sheldon was a Vice President, Senior Investment Analyst at Wells Fargo Bank, High Yield Securities Group and a participant of an investment team (Sutter Advisors LLC) that managed credit across a number of asset classes, with a primary focus on high yield. During his time at Wells Fargo, Mr. Sheldon was primarily responsible for generating investment ideas across a number of different sectors. He also held other various positions within Wells Fargo’s Commercial Lending groups prior to his position in High Yield Securities. Mr. Sheldon also worked at Young & Rubicam Advertising and at SFM Media Corporation in their media planning department. Mr. Sheldon has a B.A. from Denison University.