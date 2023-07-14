Home
KKR Credit Opportunities Portfolio

mutual fund
KCODX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$21.6 -0.01 -0.05%
primary theme
Bank Loan
share class
Inst (KCOPX) Primary T (KCOTX) Other (KCOUX) D (KCODX)
Vitals

YTD Return

8.3%

1 yr return

3.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 78.20%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

KCODX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    KKR Credit Opportunities Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    KKR
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    162878
  • Share Class
    D
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Sheldon

Fund Description

KCODX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KCODX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.3% -5.8% 8.3% 0.34%
1 Yr 3.4% -12.8% 9.4% 22.11%
3 Yr N/A* -6.4% 59.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -8.4% 29.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KCODX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.2% -22.9% 5.1% 98.61%
2021 0.0% -6.3% 5.4% 90.36%
2020 N/A -4.9% 57.4% N/A
2019 N/A -2.1% 2.4% N/A
2018 N/A -2.6% 0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KCODX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.3% -5.8% 8.3% 0.34%
1 Yr 3.4% -12.8% 24.7% 20.34%
3 Yr N/A* -6.4% 59.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -8.4% 29.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KCODX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.2% -22.9% 5.1% 98.61%
2021 0.0% -6.3% 5.4% 90.36%
2020 N/A -4.9% 57.4% N/A
2019 N/A -2.1% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -2.6% 0.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

KCODX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KCODX Category Low Category High KCODX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 26.3 M 13.1 B N/A
Number of Holdings N/A 12 1447 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -191 M 2.54 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 4.6% 91.9% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KCODX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 26.82% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -3.99% 1.54% N/A
Other 		0.00% -54.21% 26.58% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.51% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -61.90% 53.95% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 28.71% 161.82% N/A

KCODX - Expenses

Operational Fees

KCODX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 15.84% 4.44%
Management Fee 1.73% 0.00% 1.89% 99.32%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.27% N/A

Sales Fees

KCODX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 3.00% N/A

Trading Fees

KCODX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KCODX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 78.20% 4.00% 215.00% 66.05%

KCODX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KCODX Category Low Category High KCODX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.99% 5.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KCODX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KCODX Category Low Category High KCODX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 1.77% 10.22% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KCODX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

KCODX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Sheldon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Christopher A. Sheldon (San Francisco) joined KKR in 2004 and is a Member, Portfolio Manager, and Head of Leveraged Credit at KKR Asset Management (KAM). Mr. Sheldon is a member of the KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC U.S. Leveraged Credit Investment Committee, Global Private Credit Investment Committee and the Adviser’s Portfolio Management Committee. Prior to his current role at KKR, Mr. Sheldon was responsible for opening the KAM London office in 2007 and for covering a number of sectors, including Technology, Media, Cable and Telecom. Before joining KKR, Mr. Sheldon was a Vice President, Senior Investment Analyst at Wells Fargo Bank, High Yield Securities Group and a participant of an investment team (Sutter Advisors LLC) that managed credit across a number of asset classes, with a primary focus on high yield. During his time at Wells Fargo, Mr. Sheldon was primarily responsible for generating investment ideas across a number of different sectors. He also held other various positions within Wells Fargo’s Commercial Lending groups prior to his position in High Yield Securities. Mr. Sheldon also worked at Young & Rubicam Advertising and at SFM Media Corporation in their media planning department. Mr. Sheldon has a B.A. from Denison University.

Daniel Pietrzak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Daniel Pietrzak joined KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC in 2016 and is a Member of KKR. Mr. Pietrzak is a portfolio manager for KKR’s private credit funds and portfolios and a member of the Global Private Credit Investment Committee, Europe Direct Lending Investment Committee and KKR Credit Portfolio Management Committee. Mr. Pietrzak is Chief Investment Officer of the KKR / FS Investments joint venture and of the business development companies managed by the joint venture, including FS KKR Capital Corp., which trades on the NYSE. Prior to joining KKR, Mr. Pietrzak was a managing director and the co-head of Deutsche Bank’s structured finance business across the Americas and Europe. Previously, Mr. Pietrzak held various roles in the credit businesses of Societe Generale and CIBC World Markets. Mr. Pietrzak started his career at Price Waterhouse in New York and is a CPA. Mr. Pietrzak holds an M.B.A. in Finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a B.S. in Accounting from Lehigh University.

Jeremiah Lane

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Jeremiah S. Lane joined KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC in 2005, and is a Member of KKR. Mr. Lane is a member of the KKR’s U.S. Leveraged Investment Committee, as well as a member of the KKR’s Portfolio Management Committee. Prior to joining KKR, Mr. Lane worked as an associate in the investment banking/technology, media and telecom group at J.P. Morgan Chase. Mr. Lane holds an A.B. with honors in History from Harvard University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 21.18 6.0 3.25

