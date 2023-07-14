Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|KCODX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.3%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|0.34%
|1 Yr
|3.4%
|-12.8%
|9.4%
|22.11%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.4%
|59.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KCODX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.82%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-61.90%
|53.95%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KCODX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KCODX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.99%
|5.07%
|KCODX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|KCODX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KCODX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|1.77%
|10.22%
|N/A
|KCODX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.477
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Christopher A. Sheldon (San Francisco) joined KKR in 2004 and is a Member, Portfolio Manager, and Head of Leveraged Credit at KKR Asset Management (KAM). Mr. Sheldon is a member of the KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC U.S. Leveraged Credit Investment Committee, Global Private Credit Investment Committee and the Adviser’s Portfolio Management Committee. Prior to his current role at KKR, Mr. Sheldon was responsible for opening the KAM London office in 2007 and for covering a number of sectors, including Technology, Media, Cable and Telecom. Before joining KKR, Mr. Sheldon was a Vice President, Senior Investment Analyst at Wells Fargo Bank, High Yield Securities Group and a participant of an investment team (Sutter Advisors LLC) that managed credit across a number of asset classes, with a primary focus on high yield. During his time at Wells Fargo, Mr. Sheldon was primarily responsible for generating investment ideas across a number of different sectors. He also held other various positions within Wells Fargo’s Commercial Lending groups prior to his position in High Yield Securities. Mr. Sheldon also worked at Young & Rubicam Advertising and at SFM Media Corporation in their media planning department. Mr. Sheldon has a B.A. from Denison University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Daniel Pietrzak joined KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC in 2016 and is a Member of KKR. Mr. Pietrzak is a portfolio manager for KKR’s private credit funds and portfolios and a member of the Global Private Credit Investment Committee, Europe Direct Lending Investment Committee and KKR Credit Portfolio Management Committee. Mr. Pietrzak is Chief Investment Officer of the KKR / FS Investments joint venture and of the business development companies managed by the joint venture, including FS KKR Capital Corp., which trades on the NYSE. Prior to joining KKR, Mr. Pietrzak was a managing director and the co-head of Deutsche Bank’s structured finance business across the Americas and Europe. Previously, Mr. Pietrzak held various roles in the credit businesses of Societe Generale and CIBC World Markets. Mr. Pietrzak started his career at Price Waterhouse in New York and is a CPA. Mr. Pietrzak holds an M.B.A. in Finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a B.S. in Accounting from Lehigh University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Jeremiah S. Lane joined KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC in 2005, and is a Member of KKR. Mr. Lane is a member of the KKR’s U.S. Leveraged Investment Committee, as well as a member of the KKR’s Portfolio Management Committee. Prior to joining KKR, Mr. Lane worked as an associate in the investment banking/technology, media and telecom group at J.P. Morgan Chase. Mr. Lane holds an A.B. with honors in History from Harvard University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|21.18
|6.0
|3.25
