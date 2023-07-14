Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AXS Multi-Strategy Alternatives Fund

KCMIX | Fund

$10.51

$13.4 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.5%

1 yr return

8.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.9%

Net Assets

$13.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 419.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

KCMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AXS Multi-Strategy Alternatives Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    KCM
  • Inception Date
    Mar 20, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    589231
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Parker Binion

Fund Description

The Fund employs a flexible investment strategy, meaning it has the freedom to invest globally in companies of all sizes and in all sectors, long or short, in equities, fixed income, certain derivatives, and cash. It is not restricted to any “style box” (e.g., large cap growth or small cap value). To achieve its investment objectives, the Fund invests principally in domestic and foreign equity securities (common stock and depository receipts), exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), swaps, futures and options. The Fund may have investment exposure to a broad range of markets that are economically tied to U.S. and foreign markets (including emerging markets).

In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund’s investment advisor focuses on the broad macroeconomic environment – specifically whether the equity market offers the potential for acceptable risk-adjusted returns. If so, the Fund typically invests in equities. If not, the Fund employs a market neutral strategy (a form of hedging that aims to generate returns that are independent or uncorrelated with the direction of the stock market) with respect to its equity holdings and/or invests in asset classes, including but not limited to fixed income securities of any maturity and credit quality, derivatives, and/or cash equivalents, that are not correlated with the stock market. Rules-based, quantitative systems are used to measure market risk and select individual securities.

AXS utilizes all or parts of a multi-faceted approach in managing the Fund, including fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis. AXS uses rules-based quantitative models that apply systematic research to provide buy and sell signals. AXS adjusts the Fund’s market exposure depending on how clearly its research reflects the market’s direction. AXS then bases its investment decisions quantitatively on a wide array of fundamental and technical factors. Fundamental factors include measures such as earnings growth rates, return on capital and dividend yield. Technical factors include measures such as price performance, volatility and trading volume.

The Fund may sell equity securities short in amounts equal to up to 50% of its net assets if AXS believes the value of the equity securities are likely to depreciate in value. In addition, the Fund may purchase and sell futures contracts, and may purchase and sell options on securities, securities indexes, and futures contracts. These types of investments produce economically “leveraged” investment results. To hedge the Fund’s short positions, the Fund may buy call options, which gives the Fund the right to buy a stock it has sold short at a predetermined price. Similarly, the Fund may sell futures to hedge a portion of the Fund’s long positions.

As a part of its investment strategy and during periods in which the Fund has limited market exposure, the Fund may invest in money market funds or other short-term interest-bearing instruments. In pursuing its investment objectives, the Fund may engage in frequent trading.

KCMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KCMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -12.0% 40.6% 13.00%
1 Yr 8.7% -22.9% 106.6% 46.19%
3 Yr -0.5%* -16.2% 23.2% 40.54%
5 Yr -4.9%* -6.8% 17.2% 15.66%
10 Yr N/A* -0.3% 9.9% 32.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KCMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.4% -47.6% 88.4% 33.85%
2021 2.5% -12.0% 37.8% 60.22%
2020 1.9% -41.4% 12.7% 97.18%
2019 1.8% -67.1% 21.9% N/A
2018 -4.6% -17.3% 25.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KCMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -10.5% 40.6% 13.00%
1 Yr 8.7% -26.7% 106.6% 43.65%
3 Yr -0.5%* -17.3% 23.2% 37.84%
5 Yr -1.1%* -7.2% 17.2% 13.86%
10 Yr N/A* -0.3% 9.9% 32.20%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KCMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.4% -47.6% 88.4% 33.85%
2021 2.5% -12.0% 37.8% 60.22%
2020 1.9% -23.0% 12.7% 31.07%
2019 1.8% -3.6% 24.8% N/A
2018 -0.8% -15.5% 25.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

KCMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KCMIX Category Low Category High KCMIX % Rank
Net Assets 13.4 M 0 4.6 B 80.20%
Number of Holdings 98 3 3211 64.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.55 M -99.2 M 675 M 67.84%
Weighting of Top 10 39.53% 0.1% 100.0% 42.01%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 14.71%
  2. Moderna Inc 5.34%
  3. Apple Inc 3.65%
  4. Tesla Inc 3.37%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.27%
  6. Amazon.com Inc 3.01%
  7. Netflix Inc 2.97%
  8. Adobe Inc 2.74%
  9. United Therapeutics Corp 2.67%
  10. Intuitive Surgical Inc 2.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KCMIX % Rank
Stocks 		87.93% -8.47% 153.48% 20.90%
Cash 		9.30% -140.68% 108.46% 75.38%
Other 		2.41% -70.40% 38.53% 28.64%
Bonds 		0.36% -3.48% 152.17% 72.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 13.55% 64.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.53% 65.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KCMIX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.43% 0.00% 75.98% 87.77%
Technology 		15.10% 0.00% 43.72% 69.15%
Healthcare 		12.05% 0.00% 97.32% 30.85%
Industrials 		11.54% 0.00% 40.20% 68.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.32% 0.00% 76.87% 14.36%
Energy 		10.50% 0.00% 15.00% 14.36%
Communication Services 		8.40% 0.00% 25.58% 18.62%
Basic Materials 		6.74% 0.00% 17.64% 76.06%
Real Estate 		3.16% 0.00% 16.28% 40.96%
Consumer Defense 		1.56% 0.00% 55.76% 12.23%
Utilities 		0.21% 0.00% 27.45% 68.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KCMIX % Rank
US 		85.09% -33.28% 150.78% 21.61%
Non US 		2.84% -47.51% 67.09% 40.20%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KCMIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		97.90% 1.14% 100.00% 38.19%
Government 		2.10% 0.00% 83.22% 72.36%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 44.14% 63.32%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 16.50% 64.32%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 98.86% 71.36%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.50% 60.80%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KCMIX % Rank
US 		0.36% -3.48% 152.17% 72.86%
Non US 		0.00% -121.00% 8.49% 64.32%

KCMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

KCMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.89% 0.39% 12.79% 84.34%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.25% 37.62%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 14.66%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.47% N/A

Sales Fees

KCMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

KCMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KCMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 419.00% 0.00% 498.00% 99.75%

KCMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KCMIX Category Low Category High KCMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.84% 62.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KCMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KCMIX Category Low Category High KCMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.71% -2.70% 3.99% 54.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KCMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

KCMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Parker Binion

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Parker Binion, portfolio manager. Prior to joining AXS in January 2021, Mr. Parker Binion served as Chief Investment Officer at Kerns Capital Management while managing the KCM Macro Trends mutual fund beginning in January of 2016. AXS Investments acquired the fund in 2019, renaming it the AXS Multi-Strategy Alternatives Fund. Mr. Binion continued to manage the fund for Kerns Capital in a sub-advisory role to AXS Investments. In January of 2021, Mr. Binion joined the team at AXS Investments where he currently manages the fund directly. He has a B.A. from Duke University and J.D. with Honors from the University of Texas School of Law where he served on the Law Review.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 22.38 5.77 6.76

