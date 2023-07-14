The Fund employs a flexible investment strategy, meaning it has the freedom to invest globally in companies of all sizes and in all sectors, long or short, in equities, fixed income, certain derivatives, and cash. It is not restricted to any “style box” (e.g., large cap growth or small cap value). To achieve its investment objectives, the Fund invests principally in domestic and foreign equity securities (common stock and depository receipts), exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), swaps, futures and options. The Fund may have investment exposure to a broad range of markets that are economically tied to U.S. and foreign markets (including emerging markets).

In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund’s investment advisor focuses on the broad macroeconomic environment – specifically whether the equity market offers the potential for acceptable risk-adjusted returns. If so, the Fund typically invests in equities. If not, the Fund employs a market neutral strategy (a form of hedging that aims to generate returns that are independent or uncorrelated with the direction of the stock market) with respect to its equity holdings and/or invests in asset classes, including but not limited to fixed income securities of any maturity and credit quality, derivatives, and/or cash equivalents, that are not correlated with the stock market. Rules-based, quantitative systems are used to measure market risk and select individual securities.

AXS utilizes all or parts of a multi-faceted approach in managing the Fund, including fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis. AXS uses rules-based quantitative models that apply systematic research to provide buy and sell signals. AXS adjusts the Fund’s market exposure depending on how clearly its research reflects the market’s direction. AXS then bases its investment decisions quantitatively on a wide array of fundamental and technical factors. Fundamental factors include measures such as earnings growth rates, return on capital and dividend yield. Technical factors include measures such as price performance, volatility and trading volume.

The Fund may sell equity securities short in amounts equal to up to 50% of its net assets if AXS believes the value of the equity securities are likely to depreciate in value. In addition, the Fund may purchase and sell futures contracts, and may purchase and sell options on securities, securities indexes, and futures contracts. These types of investments produce economically “leveraged” investment results. To hedge the Fund’s short positions, the Fund may buy call options, which gives the Fund the right to buy a stock it has sold short at a predetermined price. Similarly, the Fund may sell futures to hedge a portion of the Fund’s long positions.

As a part of its investment strategy and during periods in which the Fund has limited market exposure, the Fund may invest in money market funds or other short-term interest-bearing instruments. In pursuing its investment objectives, the Fund may engage in frequent trading.