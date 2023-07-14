Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
8.3%
1 yr return
8.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.0%
Net Assets
$13.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.5%
Expense Ratio 2.14%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 419.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund employs a flexible investment strategy, meaning it has the freedom to invest globally in companies of all sizes and in all sectors, long or short, in equities, fixed income, certain derivatives, and cash. It is not restricted to any “style box” (e.g., large cap growth or small cap value). To achieve its investment objectives, the Fund invests principally in domestic and foreign equity securities (common stock and depository receipts), exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), swaps, futures and options. The Fund may have investment exposure to a broad range of markets that are economically tied to U.S. and foreign markets (including emerging markets).
In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund’s investment advisor focuses on the broad macroeconomic environment – specifically whether the equity market offers the potential for acceptable risk-adjusted returns. If so, the Fund typically invests in equities. If not, the Fund employs a market neutral strategy (a form of hedging that aims to generate returns that are independent or uncorrelated with the direction of the stock market) with respect to its equity holdings and/or invests in asset classes, including but not limited to fixed income securities of any maturity and credit quality, derivatives, and/or cash equivalents, that are not correlated with the stock market. Rules-based, quantitative systems are used to measure market risk and select individual securities.
AXS utilizes all or parts of a multi-faceted approach in managing the Fund, including fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis. AXS uses rules-based quantitative models that apply systematic research to provide buy and sell signals. AXS adjusts the Fund’s market exposure depending on how clearly its research reflects the market’s direction. AXS then bases its investment decisions quantitatively on a wide array of fundamental and technical factors. Fundamental factors include measures such as earnings growth rates, return on capital and dividend yield. Technical factors include measures such as price performance, volatility and trading volume.
The Fund may sell equity securities short in amounts equal to up to 50% of its net assets if AXS believes the value of the equity securities are likely to depreciate in value. In addition, the Fund may purchase and sell futures contracts, and may purchase and sell options on securities, securities indexes, and futures contracts. These types of investments produce economically “leveraged” investment results. To hedge the Fund’s short positions, the Fund may buy call options, which gives the Fund the right to buy a stock it has sold short at a predetermined price. Similarly, the Fund may sell futures to hedge a portion of the Fund’s long positions.
As a part of its investment strategy and during periods in which the Fund has limited market exposure, the Fund may invest in money market funds or other short-term interest-bearing instruments. In pursuing its investment objectives, the Fund may engage in frequent trading.
|Period
|KCMTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.3%
|-12.0%
|40.6%
|11.50%
|1 Yr
|8.5%
|-22.9%
|106.6%
|46.70%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-16.2%
|23.2%
|41.62%
|5 Yr
|-5.0%*
|-6.8%
|17.2%
|16.27%
|10 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-0.3%
|9.9%
|33.90%
* Annualized
|Period
|KCMTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.5%
|-47.6%
|88.4%
|35.90%
|2021
|2.4%
|-12.0%
|37.8%
|58.60%
|2020
|1.8%
|-41.4%
|12.7%
|97.74%
|2019
|1.9%
|-67.1%
|21.9%
|31.71%
|2018
|-4.7%
|-17.3%
|25.3%
|48.25%
|Period
|KCMTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.3%
|-10.5%
|40.6%
|11.50%
|1 Yr
|8.5%
|-26.7%
|106.6%
|44.67%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-17.3%
|23.2%
|40.00%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-7.2%
|17.2%
|14.46%
|10 Yr
|3.7%*
|-0.3%
|9.9%
|33.90%
* Annualized
|Period
|KCMTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.5%
|-47.6%
|88.4%
|35.90%
|2021
|2.4%
|-12.0%
|37.8%
|58.60%
|2020
|1.8%
|-23.0%
|12.7%
|33.90%
|2019
|1.9%
|-3.6%
|24.8%
|1.83%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-15.5%
|25.3%
|26.57%
|KCMTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KCMTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|13.4 M
|0
|4.6 B
|79.70%
|Number of Holdings
|98
|3
|3211
|64.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.55 M
|-99.2 M
|675 M
|67.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.53%
|0.1%
|100.0%
|41.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KCMTX % Rank
|Stocks
|87.93%
|-8.47%
|153.48%
|20.40%
|Cash
|9.30%
|-140.68%
|108.46%
|74.87%
|Other
|2.41%
|-70.40%
|38.53%
|28.14%
|Bonds
|0.36%
|-3.48%
|152.17%
|72.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|13.55%
|64.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.53%
|64.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KCMTX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.43%
|0.00%
|75.98%
|87.23%
|Technology
|15.10%
|0.00%
|43.72%
|68.62%
|Healthcare
|12.05%
|0.00%
|97.32%
|30.32%
|Industrials
|11.54%
|0.00%
|40.20%
|68.09%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.32%
|0.00%
|76.87%
|13.83%
|Energy
|10.50%
|0.00%
|15.00%
|13.83%
|Communication Services
|8.40%
|0.00%
|25.58%
|18.09%
|Basic Materials
|6.74%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|75.53%
|Real Estate
|3.16%
|0.00%
|16.28%
|40.43%
|Consumer Defense
|1.56%
|0.00%
|55.76%
|11.70%
|Utilities
|0.21%
|0.00%
|27.45%
|67.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KCMTX % Rank
|US
|85.09%
|-33.28%
|150.78%
|21.11%
|Non US
|2.84%
|-47.51%
|67.09%
|39.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KCMTX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|97.90%
|1.14%
|100.00%
|37.69%
|Government
|2.10%
|0.00%
|83.22%
|71.86%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.14%
|62.81%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.50%
|63.82%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.86%
|70.85%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|60.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KCMTX % Rank
|US
|0.36%
|-3.48%
|152.17%
|72.36%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-121.00%
|8.49%
|63.82%
|KCMTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.14%
|0.39%
|12.79%
|76.26%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.25%
|37.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|50.86%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.47%
|56.87%
|KCMTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|KCMTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KCMTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|419.00%
|0.00%
|498.00%
|99.84%
|KCMTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KCMTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.84%
|61.88%
|KCMTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|KCMTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KCMTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.88%
|-2.70%
|3.99%
|64.14%
|KCMTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.440
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Parker Binion, portfolio manager. Prior to joining AXS in January 2021, Mr. Parker Binion served as Chief Investment Officer at Kerns Capital Management while managing the KCM Macro Trends mutual fund beginning in January of 2016. AXS Investments acquired the fund in 2019, renaming it the AXS Multi-Strategy Alternatives Fund. Mr. Binion continued to manage the fund for Kerns Capital in a sub-advisory role to AXS Investments. In January of 2021, Mr. Binion joined the team at AXS Investments where he currently manages the fund directly. He has a B.A. from Duke University and J.D. with Honors from the University of Texas School of Law where he served on the Law Review.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|22.38
|5.77
|6.76
