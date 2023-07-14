In seeking to achieve its objective, the Fund invests a majority of its assets in the common stocks of small- and medium-sized companies that are traded on national security exchanges, the NASDAQ stock market and on the over-the-counter market. Up to 30% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in foreign securities. When investing in foreign securities, the Fund’s Adviser and Sub-Adviser (collectively, “Adviser”) may emphasize investment in a particular country or group of countries which may subject the Fund to the risks of investing in such country or group of countries to a greater extent than if the Fund’s foreign security exposure was diversified over a greater number of countries. The Adviser’s process for selecting investments is bottom-up and growth-oriented. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and use derivative contracts (such as, for example, options, swaps and futures contracts) and/or hybrid instruments to implement elements of its investment strategy. For example, the Fund may use derivative contracts or hybrid instruments to increase or decrease the portfolio’s exposure to the investment(s) underlying the derivative or hybrid instruments in an attempt to benefit from changes in the value of the underlying investment(s), to realize gains from trading a derivative contract or to hedge against potential losses. There can be no assurances the Fund’s use of derivative contracts and/or hybrid instruments will work as intended.