Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
9.7%
1 yr return
9.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.4%
Net Assets
$5.3 B
Holdings in Top 10
23.2%
Expense Ratio 1.46%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 34.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|KAUIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.7%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|92.73%
|1 Yr
|9.2%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|72.87%
|3 Yr
|-9.1%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|75.28%
|5 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|66.86%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|52.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|KAUIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.0%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|45.00%
|2021
|-3.1%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|63.60%
|2020
|6.5%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|66.67%
|2019
|4.5%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|78.28%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|23.11%
|Period
|KAUIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.7%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|88.65%
|1 Yr
|9.2%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|68.79%
|3 Yr
|-9.1%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|75.61%
|5 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-27.5%
|82.7%
|72.42%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|15.4%
|51.32%
* Annualized
|Period
|KAUIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.0%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|45.00%
|2021
|-3.1%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|63.60%
|2020
|6.5%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|66.67%
|2019
|4.5%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|78.28%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|45.40%
|KAUIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KAUIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.3 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|19.68%
|Number of Holdings
|196
|20
|3702
|11.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.51 B
|360 K
|10.9 B
|19.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.23%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|70.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KAUIX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.65%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|91.13%
|Cash
|3.22%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|26.95%
|Other
|1.97%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|4.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.16%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|8.51%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|56.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|57.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KAUIX % Rank
|Healthcare
|37.06%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|1.06%
|Technology
|20.14%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|83.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.15%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|85.99%
|Financial Services
|8.16%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|40.60%
|Basic Materials
|7.59%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|4.61%
|Industrials
|6.98%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|89.89%
|Real Estate
|5.34%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|17.91%
|Utilities
|2.18%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|12.06%
|Energy
|1.94%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|46.63%
|Consumer Defense
|1.10%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|70.74%
|Communication Services
|0.38%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|84.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KAUIX % Rank
|US
|83.14%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|92.91%
|Non US
|11.51%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|7.45%
|KAUIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.46%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|23.96%
|Management Fee
|1.30%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|99.64%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|61.46%
|KAUIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|KAUIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KAUIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|34.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|39.72%
|KAUIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KAUIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|60.11%
|KAUIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|KAUIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KAUIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.92%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|76.26%
|KAUIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 21, 1986
36.3
36.3%
Senior Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, Head of Kaufmann Growth Equity Team. Responsible for portfolio management and research in global growth equity area. Previous associations: Chairman & Co-Portfolio Manager, Edgemont Asset Management Corp, adviser to The Kaufmann Fund; President, Hans Utsch & Company; Analyst, Goodbody & Co. B.A., Amherst College; M.B.A., Columbia University. Joined Federated 2001; joined Kaufmann Fund 1986; Investment Experience: 56 Years.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2003
18.68
18.7%
Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, Senior Investment Analyst. Responsible for research and analytical support in the global growth equity area. Previous associations: Investment Analyst, Edgemont Asset Management Corp, adviser to The Kaufmann Fund; Analyst, UBS Securities, LLC; Analyst, Morgan Stanley & Co. Two B.A. degrees, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; M.B.A., Oxford University. Joined Federated 2001; joined Kaufmann Fund 1997; Investment Experience: 25 Years.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2012
9.92
9.9%
Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager. Responsible for portfolio management and fundamental analysis in the global growth equity area. Previous associations: Vice President/Senior Biotech Analyst New Vernon Associates; Biotech Analyst, BioPharma Fund; Biotech/Pharmaceutical Analyst, Mehta Partners. M.D., Erasmus University Rotterdam, The Netherlands; M.B.A., Stanford University. Joined Federated Hermes 2003
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Barbara Miller, Vice President, Portfolio Manager. Responsible for portfolio management and fundamental analysis in the global growth equity area. Previous associations: Vice President/Equity Analyst, Goldman Sachs; Principal, BT Alex Brown; Vice President, Edelman Public Relations Worldwide; Associate, Adams & Rinehart/Ogilvy & Mather; Broadcast Journalist. B.A., Brown University; M.B.A., Harvard Business School. Joined Federated Hermes 2002
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, Senior Investment Analyst. Responsible for research and analytical support in the global growth equity area. Previous associations: Investment Analyst, Edgemont Asset Management Corp, adviser to The Kaufmann Fund; Investment Analyst, Energy Technology Investments; Equity Analyst, Value Line. B.A., Duke University. Joined Federated 2001; joined Kaufmann Fund 1996; Investment Experience: 24 Years.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Stephen DeNichilo, CFA, Vice President, Portfolio Manager. Responsible for portfolio management and fundamental analysis in the global growth equity area. Previous associations: Senior Research Analyst, ACK Asset Management, LLC; Equity Research Analyst, Thomson, Horstmann & Bryant, Inc.; Equity Research Associate, First Albany Capital; Market Analyst, Lord, Abbett & Company; B.S., Villanova University; M.B.A., Fordham University. Frequent guest on CNBC’s Power Lunch. Joined Federated Hermes 2012
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Member of the Fund's Investment Team since December 2007; Senior Investment Analyst; joined Federated in 2001; formerly Investment Analyst with Edgemont Asset Management Corp., Adviser to The Kaufmann Fund, Inc. (predecessor to the Kaufmann Fund) since 2001; B.S., Bucknell University; M.B.A., Duke University. Steven Abrahamson, Senior Investment Analyst & Portfolio Manager, has been the Fund’s portfolio manager since April 2014 and a member of the Fund’s investment management team since April 2002.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
