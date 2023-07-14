Home
Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fd

mutual fund
KAUIX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$5.33 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Retirement (KAUFX) Primary A (KAUAX) C (KAUCX) Inst (KAUIX)
Vitals

YTD Return

9.7%

1 yr return

9.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

Net Assets

$5.3 B

Holdings in Top 10

23.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

KAUIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.92%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fd
  • Fund Family Name
    Federated
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Hans Utsch

Fund Description

In seeking to achieve its objective, the Fund invests a majority of its assets in the common stocks of small- and medium-sized companies that are traded on national security exchanges, the NASDAQ stock market and on the over-the-counter market. Up to 30% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in foreign securities. When investing in foreign securities, the Fund’s Adviser and Sub-Adviser (collectively, “Adviser”) may emphasize investment in a particular country or group of countries which may subject the Fund to the risks of investing in such country or group of countries to a greater extent than if the Fund’s foreign security exposure was diversified over a greater number of countries. The Adviser’s process for selecting investments is bottom-up and growth-oriented.The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and use derivative contracts (such as, for example, options, swaps and futures contracts) and/or hybrid instruments to implement elements of its investment strategy. For example, the Fund may use derivative contracts or hybrid instruments to increase or decrease the portfolio’s exposure to the investment(s) underlying the derivative or hybrid instruments in an attempt to benefit from changes in the value of the underlying investment(s), to realize gains from trading a derivative contract or to hedge against potential losses. There can be no assurances the Fund’s use of derivative contracts and/or hybrid instruments will work as intended.
Read More

KAUIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KAUIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.7% -26.9% 59.5% 92.73%
1 Yr 9.2% -43.3% 860.3% 72.87%
3 Yr -9.1%* -41.5% 41.9% 75.28%
5 Yr -4.4%* -28.2% 82.7% 66.86%
10 Yr N/A* -18.2% 13.7% 52.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KAUIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.0% -85.6% 1542.7% 45.00%
2021 -3.1% -52.0% 83.9% 63.60%
2020 6.5% -17.6% 195.3% 66.67%
2019 4.5% -16.0% 9.5% 78.28%
2018 -1.8% -13.6% 24.1% 23.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KAUIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.7% -53.4% 55.3% 88.65%
1 Yr 9.2% -60.3% 860.3% 68.79%
3 Yr -9.1%* -41.5% 41.9% 75.61%
5 Yr -4.4%* -27.5% 82.7% 72.42%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 15.4% 51.32%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KAUIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.0% -85.6% 1542.7% 45.00%
2021 -3.1% -52.0% 83.9% 63.60%
2020 6.5% -17.6% 195.3% 66.67%
2019 4.5% -16.0% 9.5% 78.28%
2018 -1.8% -13.6% 24.1% 45.40%

NAV & Total Return History

KAUIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KAUIX Category Low Category High KAUIX % Rank
Net Assets 5.3 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 19.68%
Number of Holdings 196 20 3702 11.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.51 B 360 K 10.9 B 19.50%
Weighting of Top 10 23.23% 5.5% 92.1% 70.39%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KAUIX % Rank
Stocks 		94.65% 23.99% 100.52% 91.13%
Cash 		3.22% -0.52% 26.94% 26.95%
Other 		1.97% -2.66% 23.05% 4.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.16% 0.00% 2.30% 8.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 56.38%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 57.45%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KAUIX % Rank
Healthcare 		37.06% 0.00% 43.77% 1.06%
Technology 		20.14% 0.04% 62.17% 83.69%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.15% 0.00% 57.41% 85.99%
Financial Services 		8.16% 0.00% 43.01% 40.60%
Basic Materials 		7.59% 0.00% 17.25% 4.61%
Industrials 		6.98% 0.00% 38.23% 89.89%
Real Estate 		5.34% 0.00% 19.28% 17.91%
Utilities 		2.18% 0.00% 12.94% 12.06%
Energy 		1.94% 0.00% 62.10% 46.63%
Consumer Defense 		1.10% 0.00% 16.40% 70.74%
Communication Services 		0.38% 0.00% 18.33% 84.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KAUIX % Rank
US 		83.14% 23.38% 100.52% 92.91%
Non US 		11.51% 0.00% 35.22% 7.45%

KAUIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

KAUIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.46% 0.02% 19.28% 23.96%
Management Fee 1.30% 0.00% 1.50% 99.64%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.40% 61.46%

Sales Fees

KAUIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

KAUIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KAUIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.00% 0.00% 250.31% 39.72%

KAUIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KAUIX Category Low Category High KAUIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 60.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KAUIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KAUIX Category Low Category High KAUIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.92% -2.24% 2.75% 76.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KAUIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

KAUIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Hans Utsch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 21, 1986

36.3

36.3%

Senior Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, Head of Kaufmann Growth Equity Team. Responsible for portfolio management and research in global growth equity area. Previous associations: Chairman & Co-Portfolio Manager, Edgemont Asset Management Corp, adviser to The Kaufmann Fund; President, Hans Utsch & Company; Analyst, Goodbody & Co. B.A., Amherst College; M.B.A., Columbia University. Joined Federated 2001; joined Kaufmann Fund 1986; Investment Experience: 56 Years.

Mark Bauknight

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2003

18.68

18.7%

Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, Senior Investment Analyst. Responsible for research and analytical support in the global growth equity area. Previous associations: Investment Analyst, Edgemont Asset Management Corp, adviser to The Kaufmann Fund; Analyst, UBS Securities, LLC; Analyst, Morgan Stanley & Co. Two B.A. degrees, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; M.B.A., Oxford University. Joined Federated 2001; joined Kaufmann Fund 1997; Investment Experience: 25 Years.

Thomas Brakel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2012

9.92

9.9%

Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager. Responsible for portfolio management and fundamental analysis in the global growth equity area. Previous associations: Vice President/Senior Biotech Analyst New Vernon Associates; Biotech Analyst, BioPharma Fund; Biotech/Pharmaceutical Analyst, Mehta Partners. M.D., Erasmus University Rotterdam, The Netherlands; M.B.A., Stanford University. Joined Federated Hermes 2003

Barbara Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Barbara Miller, Vice President, Portfolio Manager. Responsible for portfolio management and fundamental analysis in the global growth equity area. Previous associations: Vice President/Equity Analyst, Goldman Sachs; Principal, BT Alex Brown; Vice President, Edelman Public Relations Worldwide; Associate, Adams & Rinehart/Ogilvy & Mather; Broadcast Journalist. B.A., Brown University; M.B.A., Harvard Business School. Joined Federated Hermes 2002

John Ettinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, Senior Investment Analyst. Responsible for research and analytical support in the global growth equity area. Previous associations: Investment Analyst, Edgemont Asset Management Corp, adviser to The Kaufmann Fund; Investment Analyst, Energy Technology Investments; Equity Analyst, Value Line. B.A., Duke University. Joined Federated 2001; joined Kaufmann Fund 1996; Investment Experience: 24 Years.

Stephen DeNichilo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Stephen DeNichilo, CFA, Vice President, Portfolio Manager. Responsible for portfolio management and fundamental analysis in the global growth equity area. Previous associations: Senior Research Analyst, ACK Asset Management, LLC; Equity Research Analyst, Thomson, Horstmann & Bryant, Inc.; Equity Research Associate, First Albany Capital; Market Analyst, Lord, Abbett & Company; B.S., Villanova University; M.B.A., Fordham University. Frequent guest on CNBC’s Power Lunch. Joined Federated Hermes 2012

Steven Abrahamson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Member of the Fund's Investment Team since December 2007; Senior Investment Analyst; joined Federated in 2001; formerly Investment Analyst with Edgemont Asset Management Corp., Adviser to The Kaufmann Fund, Inc. (predecessor to the Kaufmann Fund) since 2001; B.S., Bucknell University; M.B.A., Duke University. Steven Abrahamson, Senior Investment Analyst & Portfolio Manager, has been the Fund’s portfolio manager since April 2014 and a member of the Fund’s investment management team since April 2002.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

