Member of the Fund's Investment Team since December 2007; Senior Investment Analyst; joined Federated in 2001; formerly Investment Analyst with Edgemont Asset Management Corp., Adviser to The Kaufmann Fund, Inc. (predecessor to the Kaufmann Fund) since 2001; B.S., Bucknell University; M.B.A., Duke University. Steven Abrahamson, Senior Investment Analyst & Portfolio Manager, has been the Fund’s portfolio manager since April 2014 and a member of the Fund’s investment management team since April 2002.