The Fund, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of renewable infrastructure companies that are involved in business activities related to renewable energy production, storage and transmission. These companies include companies that own or operate assets used in the development, generation, production, transmission, storage and sale of alternative and renewable energy such as solar power, wind power, biofuels, hydropower, or geothermal power (“Renewable Infrastructure Companies”). Renewable Infrastructure Companies may also be engaged in businesses related to energy conservation, water infrastructure, conventional power generation and the sale, distribution, transmission and marketing of electricity.

The Adviser selects investments from the universe of companies engaged in owning, operating and developing renewable infrastructure assets around the world. In general, companies that meet the Adviser’s criteria for inclusion either (i) derive the majority of their revenues, as determined by the Adviser, from renewable infrastructure assets or (ii) are investing the majority of their growth capital into renewable infrastructure assets with the intention of renewable infrastructure becoming a significant part of their business. Within the investment universe, security selection is based on fundamental analysis of the company, internal valuation methods, and the projected rate of return from the investment given the level of risk.

The Adviser may sell a security when it no longer meets the criteria for inclusion in the Fund’s investment universe, when the security has met or exceeded its projected rate of return or when a more attractive investment becomes available.

The Fund’s investments in Renewable Infrastructure Companies will typically be in the form of common stocks, but may also include preferred stocks. The Fund may also invest in shares of companies through “new issues” or initial public offerings (“IPOs”). The Fund may use various hedging and other risk management strategies to seek to manage market risks or foreign currency risks. Such hedging strategies would be utilized to seek to protect against possible adverse changes in the market value of securities held in the Fund’s portfolio or foreign currency exchange rates, or to otherwise protect the value of its portfolio. The Fund may execute its hedging and risk management strategy by engaging in a variety of transactions, including swaps or futures contracts on indexes or foreign currencies.

The Fund invests in domestic and foreign securities of Renewable Infrastructure Companies, primarily in securities of companies domiciled in developed market countries, but the Fund may also invest in securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. The Adviser considers emerging market to be countries outside of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (“OECD”) member group. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), International Depositary Receipts (“IDRs”), U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities, and securities and instruments denominated in non-U.S. currencies.

The Fund may invest in securities that are illiquid, thinly traded or subject to special resale restrictions, such as those imposed by Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Rule 144A securities in which the Fund may invest include corporate bonds and unregistered equity securities acquired via a private placement. The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets are invested in a limited number of issuers of securities. In addition, the Fund has a policy of concentrating in the renewable energy industry. The Fund intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) and comply with all RIC-related restrictions.Distribution Policy: The Fund’s distribution policy is to make distributions no less frequently than quarterly to shareholders. The Fund may, at the discretion of management, target a specific level of quarterly distributions (including any return of capital) from time to time. Shareholders receiving periodic payments from the Fund may be under the impression that they are receiving net profits. However, all or a portion of a distribution may consist of a return of capital. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit. If the Fund’s distributions include return of capital, a shareholder’s cost basis will be reduced so that a shareholder may be required to pay capital gains even if the sales price is less than the purchase price. For more information about the Fund’s distribution policy, please turn to “Investment Objective, Strategies, Risks and Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings” section in the Fund’s Prospectus.