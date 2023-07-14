Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-8.3%
1 yr return
-16.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$116 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.1%
Expense Ratio 1.46%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|KARIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.3%
|-13.0%
|19.7%
|97.17%
|1 Yr
|-16.3%
|-18.2%
|38.5%
|98.11%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|27.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.0%
|14.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KARIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.2%
|-27.1%
|-0.5%
|74.53%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-15.6%
|16.8%
|86.14%
|2020
|N/A
|-3.9%
|9.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|2.4%
|7.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.2%
|-1.1%
|N/A
|KARIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KARIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|116 M
|1.76 M
|8.56 B
|66.98%
|Number of Holdings
|74
|29
|233
|23.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|48.8 M
|733 K
|4.98 B
|66.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.10%
|8.2%
|63.0%
|56.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KARIX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.15%
|86.09%
|100.70%
|93.40%
|Cash
|6.84%
|-11.28%
|13.91%
|7.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.81%
|66.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.60%
|76.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.46%
|66.04%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.41%
|66.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KARIX % Rank
|Utilities
|90.56%
|3.71%
|96.19%
|3.77%
|Industrials
|3.65%
|0.00%
|68.24%
|91.51%
|Basic Materials
|3.59%
|0.00%
|25.54%
|5.66%
|Technology
|2.20%
|0.00%
|25.65%
|16.98%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.51%
|95.28%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.54%
|65.09%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.28%
|70.75%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.46%
|96.23%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.53%
|92.45%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|67.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.02%
|67.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KARIX % Rank
|Non US
|59.69%
|0.00%
|99.06%
|17.92%
|US
|33.46%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|91.51%
|KARIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.46%
|0.30%
|20.38%
|36.63%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|69.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|7.84%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|KARIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|KARIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KARIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|13.00%
|128.00%
|52.69%
|KARIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KARIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.94%
|0.00%
|4.88%
|34.91%
|KARIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|KARIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KARIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.78%
|-0.39%
|4.38%
|79.41%
|KARIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2020
2.09
2.1%
Justin Campeau is a portfolio manager and senior analyst within the energy infrastructure marketable securities group, with a focus on renewable and other energy infrastructure companies. Mr. Campeau has been involved with the firm’s investing activities in listed renewable infrastructure since 2013. During his time at the firm, he has supported investment efforts in energy infrastructure, power & utilities, downstream & refining, coal and mining, and marine transportation. Prior to focusing on marketable securities investments in 2010, Mr. Campeau was an associate in Kayne Anderson’s Houston office, where he supported the Energy & Infrastructure team’s private equity investment activities. Mr. Campeau earned a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University in 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2020
2.09
2.1%
J.C. Frey is a managing partner and co-founder for Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors’ energy infrastructure marketable securities group. He is also the co-head of the renewable energy infrastructure group. He is responsible for overseeing more than $7 billion in assets consisting of the equity and debt securities of energy infrastructure companies including MLP/midstream, LNG infrastructure and renewable energy infrastructure companies. Mr. Frey joined the Kayne Anderson in 1997 and has held various positions including research analyst, co-portfolio manager and portfolio manager. He has been the portfolio manager of the largest and longest tenured MLP hedge fund, Kayne Anderson MLP Fund, L.P. (KAMLP), since its inception in 2000. He is co-founding partner of Kayne Anderson Fund Advisors and is responsible for public investments Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company (NYSE: KYN), the largest publicly traded MLP-focused closed-end fund in the market today and for Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund (NYSE:KMF). Additionally, Mr. Frey manages several other co-mingled partnerships and separate accounts on behalf of a distinguished list of high net worth, family office and institutional clients. Prior to joining Kayne Anderson, Mr. Frey was an audit manager in KPMG Peat Marwick’s financial services group, specializing in banking and finance clients, and loan securitizations. Mr. Frey is a Certified Public Accountant and earned a B.S. in Accounting from Loyola Marymount University in 1990 and a Master of Taxation from the University of Southern California in 1991.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|18.18
|5.84
|8.08
