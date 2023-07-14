Kensington Asset Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by employing a fund-of-funds approach that achieves exposure to (i) domestic equity securities or (ii) cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury securities based on a proprietary “Dynamic Growth Model” that looks at trends in the U.S. equity market. The Dynamic Growth Model uses daily price information with respect to multiple broad-based U.S. equity indices (e.g., open, close, high, and low prices) to identify and evaluate market trends and volatility to determine whether market conditions favor a “Risk-On” portfolio exposed to U.S. equity securities or a “Risk-Off” portfolio exposed to cash, cash equivalents, or U.S. Treasury securities. The Dynamic Growth Model looks for trends developing over weeks, months, or years to signal a change from Risk-On to Risk-Off or vice versa, and the Adviser will generally turn over approximately 100% of the portfolio when the Dynamic Growth Model signals a change. The Adviser generally expects such changes to occur approximately eight to twelve times annually based on historic trends in the U.S. equity market.

In its Risk-On position, the Fund will primarily invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (“underlying funds”) that track the returns of a broad-based U.S. equity market index. Such equity market indices may include companies of any market capitalization, and such indices may be based on certain factors, such as value- or growth-oriented companies. In its Risk-Off position, the Fund will primarily hold cash or cash equivalents or invest directly or indirectly in underlying funds that invest in U.S. Treasury securities of various maturities.

The Dynamic Growth Model is built upon a core of trend-following logic that generates signals on a weekly basis. To avoid generating false signals directing a change to or from a Risk-On or Risk-Off state, the model also employs noise-filtering enhancements to dampen the distorting impact of short-term price aberrations that are characteristic of volatile markets. This noise filter operates by causing the model to disregard relatively large short-term changes in inputs that are not indicative of a longer-term trend. For example, the model considers short-term data that is not supported by longer-term trends as indicative of “noise”. The model also seeks to mitigate such noise by being run on a weekly, rather than daily basis. Additionally, the model employs certain counter-trend indicators that seek to identify when the equity market is overbought or oversold independent of whether the model anticipates a favorable or unfavorable equity market. For example, if the model determines that market conditions are favorable for equities, but equities are overbought, the model would signal a “Risk-Off” position. To the contrary, if the model determines that market conditions are not favorable for equities, but equities are oversold, the model would signal a “Risk-On” position.