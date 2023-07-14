Home
Trending ETFs

Kensington Dynamic Growth Fund

mutual fund
KAGAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.14 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (KAGIX) Primary C (KAGCX) Adv (KAGAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Kensington Dynamic Growth Fund

KAGAX | Fund

$11.14

$674 M

0.00%

1.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.8%

1 yr return

2.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$674 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

KAGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Kensington Dynamic Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Advisors Preferred
  • Inception Date
    Oct 23, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bruce DeLaurentis

Fund Description

Kensington Asset Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by employing a fund-of-funds approach that achieves exposure to (i) domestic equity securities or (ii) cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury securities based on a proprietary “Dynamic Growth Model” that looks at trends in the U.S. equity market. The Dynamic Growth Model uses daily price information with respect to multiple broad-based U.S. equity indices (e.g., open, close, high, and low prices) to identify and evaluate market trends and volatility to determine whether market conditions favor a “Risk-On” portfolio exposed to U.S. equity securities or a “Risk-Off” portfolio exposed to cash, cash equivalents, or U.S. Treasury securities. The Dynamic Growth Model looks for trends developing over weeks, months, or years to signal a change from Risk-On to Risk-Off or vice versa, and the Adviser will generally turn over approximately 100% of the portfolio when the Dynamic Growth Model signals a change. The Adviser generally expects such changes to occur approximately eight to twelve times annually based on historic trends in the U.S. equity market.
In its Risk-On position, the Fund will primarily invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (“underlying funds”) that track the returns of a broad-based U.S. equity market index. Such equity market indices may include companies of any market capitalization, and such indices may be based on certain factors, such as value- or growth-oriented companies. In its Risk-Off position, the Fund will primarily hold cash or cash equivalents or invest directly or indirectly in underlying funds that invest in U.S. Treasury securities of various maturities.
The Dynamic Growth Model is built upon a core of trend-following logic that generates signals on a weekly basis. To avoid generating false signals directing a change to or from a Risk-On or Risk-Off state, the model also employs noise-filtering enhancements to dampen the distorting impact of short-term price aberrations that are characteristic of volatile markets. This noise filter operates by causing the model to disregard relatively large short-term changes in inputs that are not indicative of a longer-term trend. For example, the model considers short-term data that is not supported by longer-term trends as indicative of “noise”. The model also seeks to mitigate such noise by being run on a weekly, rather than daily basis. Additionally, the model employs certain counter-trend indicators that seek to identify when the equity market is overbought or oversold independent of whether the model anticipates a favorable or unfavorable equity market. For example, if the model determines that market conditions are favorable for equities, but equities are overbought, the model would signal a “Risk-Off” position. To the contrary, if the model determines that market conditions are not favorable for equities, but equities are oversold, the model would signal a “Risk-On” position.
In selecting underlying funds, the Adviser considers the performance, relative fees, management experience, and underlying portfolio composition and strategy of such underlying funds. The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of securities. The Fund may also seek to replicate the holdings of an underlying fund (i.e., invest in the same component companies of an underlying fund in approximately the same weights that they have in the underlying fund) in lieu of investing in the underlying fund itself.
Read More

KAGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KAGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% -12.3% 53.7% 14.05%
1 Yr 2.9% -18.8% 40.4% 40.08%
3 Yr N/A* -18.0% 15.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -13.4% 10.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 4.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KAGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.9% -48.5% 15.7% 13.33%
2021 5.6% -10.0% 21.8% 16.74%
2020 N/A -5.8% 15.2% N/A
2019 N/A -2.2% 6.5% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KAGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% -23.0% 53.7% 13.64%
1 Yr 2.9% -18.8% 40.4% 39.26%
3 Yr N/A* -18.0% 15.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -13.4% 10.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KAGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.9% -48.5% 15.7% 13.33%
2021 5.6% -10.0% 21.8% 16.74%
2020 N/A -5.8% 15.2% N/A
2019 N/A -2.2% 6.5% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 0.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

KAGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KAGAX Category Low Category High KAGAX % Rank
Net Assets 674 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 30.17%
Number of Holdings 5 2 3255 96.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 371 M 349 K 12.1 B 33.06%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 22.9% 100.0% 4.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligs X 40.02%
  2. Direxion Moonshot Innovators Etf 1.19%
  3. Direxion Moonshot Innovators Etf 1.19%
  4. Direxion Moonshot Innovators Etf 1.19%
  5. Direxion Moonshot Innovators Etf 1.19%
  6. Direxion Moonshot Innovators Etf 1.19%
  7. Direxion Moonshot Innovators Etf 1.19%
  8. Direxion Moonshot Innovators Etf 1.19%
  9. Direxion Moonshot Innovators Etf 1.19%
  10. Direxion Moonshot Innovators Etf 1.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KAGAX % Rank
Bonds 		60.09% 0.00% 106.59% 18.18%
Cash 		39.91% -65.52% 88.88% 14.46%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 238.38% 98.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 87.60%
Other 		0.00% -72.87% 73.78% 90.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 90.08%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KAGAX % Rank
Government 		59.97% 0.00% 99.78% 19.42%
Cash & Equivalents 		40.03% -72.56% 100.00% 45.45%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 71.81% 88.43%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.99% 90.08%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 98.28% 93.80%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 19.13% 88.02%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KAGAX % Rank
US 		60.09% -17.22% 99.80% 11.98%
Non US 		0.00% -2.67% 63.37% 91.74%

KAGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

KAGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.70% 0.21% 4.40% 34.60%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.50% 98.35%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 61.01%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

KAGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.75% 2.50% 5.75% 76.92%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

KAGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KAGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.75% 441.00% 89.91%

KAGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KAGAX Category Low Category High KAGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 91.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KAGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KAGAX Category Low Category High KAGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.06% -2.01% 13.72% 90.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KAGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

KAGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bruce DeLaurentis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 23, 2020

1.6

1.6%

Mr. DeLaurentis’ investment experience began in 1969 as an active trader and student of the stock market. In 1977 he became a registered representative with Underwood, Neuhaus & Co. in Dallas, TX. He adopted the Kensington name in 1984. The firm specializes in developing quantitative decision models that apply to the equity and fixed income markets and has licensed these models to a variety of financial firms over the years. Kensington received the highest national ranking for equity market performance by MoniResearch Newsletter, an independent rating service, for the period 1984 to 1987. Starting in 1992, he shifted focus to high-yield corporate bonds using separately managed accounts. He is a founding member of The National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM). Since 1992, Mr. DeLaurentis has guided the Kensington Managed Income program through two major bear markets, 2000 to 2002, and 2007 to 2009 with positive outcomes in both instances. Over that time, Managed Income has compiled one of the best track records in the U.S. for a tactical high-yield bond strategy. All of the quantitative/mathematical algorithms that drive Managed Income were created by Mr. DeLaurentis who is now broadening the product suite at Kensington. The new product suite includes several equity products along with the firm’s fixed-income offerings. Mr. DeLaurentis is spearheading a new growth cycle at Kensington which entails moving the company onto an array of institutional platforms so that a broader cross-section of the investment community will be able to access Kensington’s elite risk-mitigated outcomes. He attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and graduated in 1975 from Hofstra University in New York with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He was a chief warrant officer in the U.S. Army and served as a helicopter pilot. Following a tour in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968, he served as an instructor pilot. Mr. DeLaurentis is currently an Investment Advisor Representative with Advisors Preferred, LLC.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.7 13.0

