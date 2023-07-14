Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks of foreign companies having a market capitalization of $2 billion or more at the time of purchase that meet the manager’s sustainability criteria. The manager seeks companies meeting its sustainability criteria with high-quality characteristics, including strong or improving environmental, social, and governance (ESG) records.

The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of foreign companies in a number of developed and emerging markets outside of the United States. The fund defines foreign companies as companies: (i) that are organized under the laws of a country outside the United States; or (ii) that have a minimum of 50% of their assets, or that derive a minimum of 50% of their revenue or profits, from businesses, investments, or sales outside of the United States.

The manager seeks to preserve and build capital over the long term through investing in a diversified portfolio of international-developed and emerging-market stocks of companies it believes are high quality and under-valued. The manager looks for companies with sound governance and a history of responsible financial management that, in its opinion, are capable of consistent profitability over a long time horizon. The manager seeks to fully integrate ESG criteria into the stock selection and portfolio construction process and expresses a preference for best-in-class firms with innovative approaches to the environmental and social challenges their industries, society, and the world face. “Best-in-class” refers to firms that the manager views as having better records on ESG criteria than other firms in the same industry or sector.

The manager seeks to identify companies with a demonstrated overall high level of accountability to all stakeholders, including providing safe, desirable, high-quality products or services and marketing them in responsible ways. ESG criteria reflect a variety of key sustainability issues that can influence company risks and opportunities and span a range of metrics including board diversity, climate change policies, water management policies, and supply chain and human rights policies. The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy. The fund will avoid investments that in the judgment of the manager have material direct revenues from production of nuclear power, tobacco, and/or weapons/firearms.

The manager selects stocks through bottom-up, fundamental research, while maintaining a disciplined approach to valuation and risk control. The manager may sell a security when its price reaches a set target, if it believes that other investments are more attractive, when in its opinion ESG performance significantly deteriorates, or for other reasons it may determine.