John Hancock ESG International Equity Fund

mutual fund
JTQIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.08 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (JTQIX) Primary Retirement (JTQRX) A (JTQAX)
Vitals

YTD Return

12.9%

1 yr return

16.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

Net Assets

$138 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JTQIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock ESG International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Dec 14, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    6903234
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Zalosh

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks of foreign companies having a market capitalization of $2 billion or more at the time of purchase that meet the manager’s sustainability criteria. The manager seeks companies meeting its sustainability criteria with high-quality characteristics, including strong or improving environmental, social, and governance (ESG) records.
The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of foreign companies in a number of developed and emerging markets outside of the United States. The fund defines foreign companies as companies: (i) that are organized under the laws of a country outside the United States; or (ii) that have a minimum of 50% of their assets, or that derive a minimum of 50% of their revenue or profits, from businesses, investments, or sales outside of the United States.
The manager seeks to preserve and build capital over the long term through investing in a diversified portfolio of international-developed and emerging-market stocks of companies it believes are high quality and under-valued. The manager looks for companies with sound governance and a history of responsible financial management that, in its opinion, are capable of consistent profitability over a long time horizon. The manager seeks to fully integrate ESG criteria into the stock selection and portfolio construction process and expresses a preference for best-in-class firms with innovative approaches to the environmental and social challenges their industries, society, and the world face. “Best-in-class” refers to firms that the manager views as having better records on ESG criteria than other firms in the same industry or sector.
The manager seeks to identify companies with a demonstrated overall high level of accountability to all stakeholders, including providing safe, desirable, high-quality products or services and marketing them in responsible ways. ESG criteria reflect a variety of key sustainability issues that can influence company risks and opportunities and span a range of metrics including board diversity, climate change policies, water management policies, and supply chain and human rights policies. The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy. The fund will avoid investments that in the judgment of the manager have material direct revenues from production of nuclear power, tobacco, and/or weapons/firearms.
The manager selects stocks through bottom-up, fundamental research, while maintaining a disciplined approach to valuation and risk control. The manager may sell a security when its price reaches a set target, if it believes that other investments are more attractive, when in its opinion ESG performance significantly deteriorates, or for other reasons it may determine.
The manager employs active shareowner engagement to raise environmental, social, and governance issues with the management of select portfolio companies. Through this effort, the manager seeks to encourage company managements toward greater transparency, accountability, disclosure, and commitment to ESG issues.
JTQIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JTQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.9% 2.1% 19.2% 51.77%
1 Yr 16.7% -20.6% 27.8% 58.30%
3 Yr 2.1%* -14.5% 25.3% 76.54%
5 Yr 1.8%* -9.9% 60.9% 28.11%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JTQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.7% -43.6% 71.3% 73.02%
2021 -3.2% -15.4% 9.4% 92.31%
2020 7.6% -10.4% 121.9% 3.65%
2019 4.9% -0.5% 8.5% 35.65%
2018 -3.3% -13.0% -0.7% 19.06%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JTQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.9% -16.4% 19.2% 51.49%
1 Yr 16.7% -27.2% 27.8% 54.47%
3 Yr 2.1%* -14.5% 25.3% 75.54%
5 Yr 1.8%* -9.9% 60.9% 33.72%
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JTQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.7% -43.6% 71.3% 73.02%
2021 -3.2% -15.4% 9.4% 92.31%
2020 7.6% -10.4% 121.9% 3.65%
2019 4.9% -0.5% 8.5% 35.65%
2018 -3.3% -13.0% -0.7% 30.94%

NAV & Total Return History

JTQIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JTQIX Category Low Category High JTQIX % Rank
Net Assets 138 M 1.02 M 369 B 81.30%
Number of Holdings 62 1 10801 77.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 35.4 M 0 34.5 B 82.03%
Weighting of Top 10 28.08% 1.9% 101.9% 42.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Roche Holding AG 3.83%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 3.61%
  3. BYD Co Ltd Class H 3.14%
  4. BYD Co Ltd Class H 3.14%
  10. ING Groep NV 3.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JTQIX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 0.00% 122.60% 4.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 13.41%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 42.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 5.71%
Cash 		0.00% -65.15% 100.00% 88.45%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 14.53%

JTQIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JTQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.23% 0.02% 26.51% 32.46%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.60% 87.61%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 1.60%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

JTQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JTQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JTQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 2.00% 247.00% 38.11%

JTQIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JTQIX Category Low Category High JTQIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.95% 0.00% 13.15% 40.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JTQIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JTQIX Category Low Category High JTQIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.05% -0.93% 6.38% 72.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JTQIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

JTQIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Zalosh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2016

5.46

5.5%

Matt is responsible for investment research in the financial services and healthcare sectors. Matt began his career at State Street Research and Management in Boston 19 years ago. From 1997 to 2001, he worked at Dodge & Cox in San Francisco, where he covered banks and REITS and helped the firm launch its international mutual fund. Matt received his M.A. in International Relations from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), where he specialized in emerging markets and worked on development consulting projects in Mexico and Ecuador and his B.A., cum laude, in Economics and International Studies from Colby College. Matt has lived in Spain and has traveled extensively in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. He currently serves on the board of Primary Source, a non-profit dedicated to K-12 professional development with a focus on global knowledge.

Corné Biemans

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2016

5.46

5.5%

Before joining Boston Common, he was a senior global equity portfolio manager for BNP Paribas Investment Partners. Corné managed the BNP Paribas (Fortis) Equity World Finance Fund for eight years, for which he received several Lipper awards. He started his career at Rabobank Group as an international economist in 1991. Four years later, he joined Fortis Investments as an international fixed income portfolio manager before moving to a position as equity analyst for European equities. Between 1999 and 2003 he was co-portfolio manager of global equity mutual fund Fortis OBAM. In 2003 he moved to Boston to help set up Fortis Investments’ global equities capabilities. Corné brings nearly 25 years of international investment experience to the firm. Corné earned a master’s degree in Monetary Economics from Tilburg University in the Netherlands. He is a member of the CFA Institute and The Boston Security Analysts Society, Inc.

Praveen Abichandani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2016

5.46

5.5%

Praveen brings nearly 25 years of investment analysis experience in equity research and corporate development in the telecom & media industries. Before joining Boston Common, he served as an equity analyst at Fidelity Investments, Citigroup Asset Management, and a hedge fund. While at Fidelity, Praveen managed the Select Industrial Equipment fund for two years and the Select Advisor Electronics fund for a year. At Citigroup Asset Management, Praveen was responsible for equity research of the global semiconductor sector. During his business development career at Cox Communications and GTE Wireless, Praveen worked extensively on projects in Mexico. He has also lived and worked in Japan and Germany early in his career at GTE. Praveen received his M.B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin and his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Osmania University in India.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

