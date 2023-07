The Fund has an absolute return orientation which means that it is not managed relative to an index. The Fund attempts to achieve a positive total return in diverse market environments over time. In connection with this strategy, the Fund has flexibility to allocate its assets among a broad range of fixed income securities and derivatives as well as in a single or limited number of strategies/sectors including cash, money market instruments (including money market funds) and short-term investments. In particular, the Fund may invest all or substantially all of its assets in cash and short-term investments consistent with its absolute return orientation. Total return is a combination of capital appreciation and current income. “Strategic” in the Fund’s name means that the Fund, in addition to seeking current income as an element of total return, will also seek capital appreciation as an element of total return. The Fund may invest in a wide range of debt securities of issuers from the U.S. and other markets, both developed and emerging, as well as derivatives. Investments may be issued or guaranteed by a wide variety of entities including governments and their agencies, corporations, financial institutions and supranational organizations that the Fund believes have the potential to provide a high total return over time. The Fund may also invest in convertible securities, preferred securities, and equity securities that the adviser believes will produce income or generate return. The Fund may also use futures contracts, options, swaps, and foreign currency transactions for hedging, risk management, or to attempt to increase income and gain to the Fund. Swaps may be structured as credit default swaps (CDSs) on individual securities or a basket or index of securities, interest rate swaps, total return swaps and price lock swaps. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in securities that are rated below investment grade (junk bonds) or the unrated equivalent. The adviser uses the following six strategy/sector allocations in managing the Fund. • Cash — includes cash, money market instruments, and other short-term investments of high quality. • Rates management — includes traditional fixed income securities as well as derivatives to actively manage duration, yields and the effect changes in interest rates may have. • Credit securities — includes the full spectrum of investment and non-investment grade debt securities. Ordinarily, the Fund will invest no more than 75% of its total assets in credit securities. • Relative value strategies — includes fixed income relative value strategies such as credit-oriented trades, mortgage dollar rolls, derivatives, long/short strategies, and other combinations of fixed income securities and derivatives. • Foreign and emerging market securities — includes the full range of securities of issuers from developed and emerging markets. Ordinarily, the Fund will invest no more than 50% of its total assets in foreign and emerging market securities. • Non-traditional income — includes convertible securities, preferred securities, and equity stocks that the adviser believes will produce income or generate return. Ordinarily, the Fund will invest no more than 35% of its total assets in such securities. In buying and selling investments for the Fund, the adviser uses both security selection and derivatives to adjust allocations among each of the above strategies/sectors with an absolute return orientation. For each strategy/sector, sector specialists provide security research and recommendations to the lead portfolio managers. The Fund’s investments will not necessarily be allocated among all six strategies/sectors at any given time. Rather, the Fund uses a flexible asset allocation approach that permits the adviser to invest in a single strategy/sector or only a few strategies/sectors, consistent with the limitations identified above. Due to the Fund’s flexible allocation approach, the Fund’s risk exposure may vary and a risk associated with an individual strategy/sector may become more pronounced when the Fund utilizes a single strategy/sector or only a few strategies/sectors. As part of its security selection process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance factors on many issuers in which the Fund may invest. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to identify financially material issues on the Fund’s investments in issuers and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers that may be negatively impacted by such factors may be purchased and retained by the Fund while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors. Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund uses derivatives structured as futures, options, swaps and price locks as part of its rate management and relative value strategies and to gain or adjust exposure to markets, sectors, securities, and currencies. The Fund uses CDSs to initiate long exposures (overweights) in areas of the market that the adviser believes are attractively valued and short positions (underweights) in areas that the adviser believes are not attractive from a valuation perspective. In certain market environments, the Fund may use interest rate swaps and futures contracts to help protect its portfolio from interest rate risk. The Fund may also utilize foreign currency transactions including currency options and forward foreign currency contracts to hedge non-dollar investments or to establish or adjust exposure to particular foreign securities, markets or currencies. The Fund may also use derivatives either alone or in combination with securities as part of its “relative value” strategies. Relative value strategies seek to exploit pricing discrepancies between individual securities or market sectors. The Fund’s relative value strategies use combinations of securities and investments and include: (1) credit-oriented trades such as purchasing a CDS related to one bond or set of bonds and selling a CDS on a similar bond or set of bonds, (2) mortgage-dollar rolls in which the Fund sells mortgage-backed securities and the same time contracts to buy back very similar securities on a future date, (3) long/short strategies such as selling a bond with one maturity and buying a bond with a different maturity to take advantage of the yield/return between the maturity dates, and (4) other combinations of fixed income securities and derivatives. The Fund may invest in mortgage-related securities issued by governmental entities, certain issuers identified with the U.S. government and private issuers. These may include investments in collateralized mortgage obligations, principal-only and interest-only stripped mortgage-backed securities and mortgage pass-through securities including mortgage TBAs. The Fund may also invest in asset-backed securities and structured investments issued by private issuers and issuers identified with the U.S. government. The Fund may also invest in credit risk transfer securities and credit-linked notes. The Fund may invest in a broad variety of securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities including U.S. Treasury securities, treasury receipts and obligations and securities issued or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac). The Fund may enter into dollar rolls, in which the Fund sells mortgage-backed securities including mortgage TBAs and at the same time contracts to buy back very similar securities on a future date. The Fund may also sell mortgage TBAs short. The Fund may invest in loan assignments and participations (Loans), and commitments to purchase loan assignments (Unfunded Commitments). Loans will typically consist of senior floating rate loans (Senior Loans), but may also include secured and unsecured loans, second lien loans or more junior (Junior Loans) and bridge loans. The Fund may invest in common shares or preferred shares of unaffiliated closed-end funds. The Fund may invest any portion of its total assets in cash and cash equivalents. The Fund may invest in exchange traded funds (ETFs) in order to gain exposure to particular foreign markets or asset classes. The ETFs in which the Fund may invest include registered investment companies that seek to track the performance of a particular market index or security. These indexes include not only broad-based market indexes but more specific indexes as well, including those relating to particular sectors, markets, regions or industries. The Fund may invest in municipal securities and inflation-linked securities such as Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). The Fund may enter into lending agreements under which the Fund would lend money for temporary purposes directly to another J.P. Morgan Fund through a credit facility, subject to meeting the conditions of an SEC exemptive order granted to the Fund permitting such interfund lending.