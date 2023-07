William Eigen, Managing Director and CFA charterholder, is the lead portfolio manager who has been primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund since its inception.. In his role as lead portfolio manager for the Fund, he is responsible for establishing and monitoring the strategy allocation for the Fund within and among sectors and utilizing the research and insight of dedicated sector specialists in making day-to-day decisions regarding securities to be bought or sold by the Fund. Information on Mr. Eigen is described under the Total Return Fund. He holds a B.S. in finance from the University of Rhode Island and is a CFA charterholder. Bill has served on the Board of Directors of the Boston Security Analysts Society and is a current member of its Education Board.