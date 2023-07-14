The fund operates as a fund of funds and, except as otherwise described below, normally invests approximately 20% of its assets in underlying funds that invest primarily in fixed-income securities and approximately 80% of its assets in underlying funds that invest primarily in equity securities.

Variations in the target percentage allocation between underlying funds that invest primarily in equity securities and underlying funds that invest primarily in fixed-income securities are permitted up to 10% in either direction. Thus, based on its target percentage allocation of approximately 80% of its assets in equity underlying funds and 20% of its assets in fixed-income underlying funds, the fund may have an equity/fixed-income underlying funds allocation ranging between 90%/10% and 70%/30%. Although variations beyond the 10% range are generally not permitted, the manager may determine, in light of market or economic conditions, that the normal percentage limitations should be exceeded to protect the fund or achieve its goal.

The fund may invest in various actively managed underlying funds that, as a group, hold a wide range of equity-type securities. The fund may also invest in various passively managed underlying funds. Equity-type securities include small-, mid-, and large-capitalization stocks; domestic and foreign securities (including emerging-market securities); and sector holdings. Each of these underlying funds has its own investment strategy that, for example, may focus on growth stocks or value stocks or may employ a strategy combining growth and income stocks and/or may invest in derivatives, such as options on securities and futures contracts. Certain of the underlying funds in which the fund invests focus their investment strategy on fixed-income securities, which may include investment-grade and below-investment-grade debt securities with maturities that range from short to longer term. The fixed-income underlying funds collectively hold various types of debt instruments, such as corporate bonds and mortgage-backed, government-issued, domestic, and international securities. The fund may also invest in various underlying funds that invest in alternative and specialty asset classes.