Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

John Hancock Funds II Multimanager Lifestyle Growth Portfolio

mutual fund
JHLGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.08 -0.05 -0.38%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Other (JILGX) Primary Retirement (JSLGX) Retirement (JTLGX) A (JALGX) C (JCLGX) Other (JHLGX) Retirement (JULGX) Retirement (JQLGX) Inst (JTGIX)
JHLGX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Funds II Multimanager Lifestyle Growth Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.08 -0.05 -0.38%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Other (JILGX) Primary Retirement (JSLGX) Retirement (JTLGX) A (JALGX) C (JCLGX) Other (JHLGX) Retirement (JULGX) Retirement (JQLGX) Inst (JTGIX)
JHLGX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Funds II Multimanager Lifestyle Growth Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.08 -0.05 -0.38%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Other (JILGX) Primary Retirement (JSLGX) Retirement (JTLGX) A (JALGX) C (JCLGX) Other (JHLGX) Retirement (JULGX) Retirement (JQLGX) Inst (JTGIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Funds II Multimanager Lifestyle Growth Portfolio

JHLGX | Fund

$13.08

$9.41 B

2.02%

$0.26

0.22%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.4%

1 yr return

-1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

Net Assets

$9.41 B

Holdings in Top 10

50.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Funds II Multimanager Lifestyle Growth Portfolio

JHLGX | Fund

$13.08

$9.41 B

2.02%

$0.26

0.22%

JHLGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Funds II Multimanager Lifestyle Growth Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Jul 03, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nathan Thooft

Fund Description

The fund operates as a fund of funds and, except as otherwise described below, normally invests approximately 20% of its assets in underlying funds that invest primarily in fixed-income securities and approximately 80% of its assets in underlying funds that invest primarily in equity securities.
Variations in the target percentage allocation between underlying funds that invest primarily in equity securities and underlying funds that invest primarily in fixed-income securities are permitted up to 10% in either direction. Thus, based on its target percentage allocation of approximately 80% of its assets in equity underlying funds and 20% of its assets in fixed-income underlying funds, the fund may have an equity/fixed-income underlying funds allocation ranging between 90%/10% and 70%/30%. Although variations beyond the 10% range are generally not permitted, the manager may determine, in light of market or economic conditions, that the normal percentage limitations should be exceeded to protect the fund or achieve its goal.
The fund may invest in various actively managed underlying funds that, as a group, hold a wide range of equity-type securities. The fund may also invest in various passively managed underlying funds. Equity-type securities include small-, mid-, and large-capitalization stocks; domestic and foreign securities (including emerging-market securities); and sector holdings. Each of these underlying funds has its own investment strategy that, for example, may focus on growth stocks or value stocks or may employ a strategy combining growth and income stocks and/or may invest in derivatives, such as options on securities and futures contracts. Certain of the underlying funds in which the fund invests focus their investment strategy on fixed-income securities, which may include investment-grade and below-investment-grade debt securities with maturities that range from short to longer term. The fixed-income underlying funds collectively hold various types of debt instruments, such as corporate bonds and mortgage-backed, government-issued, domestic, and international securities. The fund may also invest in various underlying funds that invest in alternative and specialty asset classes.
The fund may invest in affiliated and nonaffiliated investment companies. In addition to investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the fund may also invest in U.S. government securities and derivatives, such as credit default swaps and options on equity index futures, interest-rate swaps, and foreign currency forward contracts, in each case for the purposes of reducing risk, obtaining efficient market exposure, and/or enhancing investment returns. The fund may also directly invest in exchange-traded notes (ETNs). The fund is also authorized to use various other investment strategies such as investing directly in fixed-income and equity securities, closed-end funds, and partnerships, and short-selling securities.
Read More

JHLGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JHLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -3.2% 29.3% 31.51%
1 Yr -1.6% -12.9% 32.0% 92.93%
3 Yr -2.8%* -6.4% 12.7% 93.10%
5 Yr -4.4%* -8.2% 5.9% 91.67%
10 Yr -1.3%* -6.8% 6.1% 89.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JHLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.0% -37.4% -8.2% 95.72%
2021 1.6% -5.0% 12.0% 82.27%
2020 3.4% -5.7% 7.8% 24.38%
2019 2.1% -2.1% 6.3% 92.00%
2018 -3.9% -6.1% -0.8% 79.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JHLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -14.6% 29.3% 31.19%
1 Yr -1.6% -12.9% 57.6% 91.05%
3 Yr -2.8%* -6.4% 22.1% 93.06%
5 Yr -2.2%* -7.8% 16.4% 71.90%
10 Yr 2.9%* -3.3% 8.5% 51.43%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JHLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.0% -37.4% -8.2% 95.72%
2021 1.6% -5.0% 12.0% 82.27%
2020 3.4% -5.7% 7.8% 24.38%
2019 2.1% -2.1% 6.3% 92.00%
2018 -1.7% -6.1% 0.1% 26.42%

NAV & Total Return History

JHLGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JHLGX Category Low Category High JHLGX % Rank
Net Assets 9.41 B 963 K 126 B 17.63%
Number of Holdings 45 4 7731 39.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.79 B 2.04 K 28.9 B 15.38%
Weighting of Top 10 50.60% 13.3% 100.0% 58.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JHancock International Stra Eq Allc NAV 6.73%
  2. JHancock Equity Income NAV 6.45%
  3. JHFunds2 Mid Value NAV 6.12%
  4. JHancock Bond NAV 5.63%
  5. JHancock Fundamental Large Cap Core NAV 4.76%
  6. JHancock Blue Chip Growth NAV 4.55%
  7. JHFunds2 Mid Cap Stock NAV 4.47%
  8. JHancock Disciplined Value Intl NAV 4.34%
  9. JHancock Disciplined Value NAV 4.13%
  10. JHancock U.S. Sector Rotation NAV 4.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JHLGX % Rank
Stocks 		77.03% 0.19% 99.72% 50.32%
Bonds 		17.33% 0.00% 91.12% 48.72%
Cash 		5.00% -7.71% 88.33% 42.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.36% 0.00% 26.48% 49.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.18% 0.00% 26.97% 41.99%
Other 		0.10% -2.61% 17.60% 42.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHLGX % Rank
Technology 		17.12% 1.07% 52.93% 68.59%
Financial Services 		15.49% 0.28% 52.80% 41.99%
Healthcare 		13.62% 0.00% 36.30% 33.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.63% 0.00% 16.01% 44.23%
Industrials 		9.64% 1.16% 32.55% 73.40%
Communication Services 		8.45% 0.00% 26.62% 23.72%
Energy 		6.07% 0.00% 29.22% 24.04%
Consumer Defense 		5.93% 0.00% 27.24% 78.85%
Basic Materials 		5.65% 0.00% 15.48% 16.03%
Real Estate 		4.47% 0.00% 33.86% 42.95%
Utilities 		2.92% 0.00% 31.67% 48.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHLGX % Rank
US 		49.34% 0.19% 96.85% 83.33%
Non US 		27.69% 0.00% 35.45% 14.74%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHLGX % Rank
Corporate 		40.05% 0.00% 100.00% 31.41%
Government 		29.22% 0.00% 99.71% 38.46%
Cash & Equivalents 		22.21% 0.00% 100.00% 37.50%
Securitized 		7.43% 0.00% 37.97% 65.38%
Derivative 		1.01% 0.00% 38.84% 32.05%
Municipal 		0.06% 0.00% 17.02% 50.00%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHLGX % Rank
US 		12.49% 0.00% 91.12% 60.58%
Non US 		4.84% 0.00% 18.39% 13.14%

JHLGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JHLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.22% 0.01% 3.35% 88.00%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.25% 44.55%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 3.30%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

JHLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JHLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JHLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 4.00% 398.00% 43.30%

JHLGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JHLGX Category Low Category High JHLGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.02% 0.00% 7.05% 52.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JHLGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JHLGX Category Low Category High JHLGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.43% -1.12% 5.55% 28.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JHLGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JHLGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nathan Thooft

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2013

9.05

9.1%

Mr. Thooft is a managing Director of Asset Allocation, Portfolio Solutions Group (PSG). He joined John Hancock Investment Management a division of Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC in 2013. Previously, he was Vice President and Director of Investments, Investment Management Services, John Hancock Financial (2008-2011). He began business career in 2000.

Robert Sykes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 20, 2018

4.28

4.3%

Robert Sykes, CFA, is a managing director and portfolio manager with the Asset Allocation Team at John Hancock Investment Management. The Asset Allocation Team is responsible for the development and growth of John Hancock’s asset allocation solutions for individual and institutional investors in the US, Canada and Asia. Solutions include target risk, target date as well as a wide array of strategic, tactical, absolute return multi-asset class portfolios, and highly customized corporate pension plans. Robert assists in the day-to-day monitoring and portfolio management of John Hancock’s Target Risk and Target Date Portfolios and conducts fundamental research across various asset classes and investment strategies. In addition, Robert is active in the portfolio construction process, including asset allocation & manager selection. Prior to joining John Hancock, Robert spent four years at FactSet Research Systems as a senior consultant and portfolio analytics specialist. These analytical roles included consulting in the areas of portfolio construction, performance attribution, and risk analysis for over 40 institutional investment managers. Previously, he served as a financial analyst at Fidelity Investments. Robert is a CFA charterholder, and he is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the CFA Institute. Education: Providence College, BS in Finance (with Distinction), 2001; Boston College, MS in Finance, 2015 Joined Company: 2008 Began Career: 2001

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×