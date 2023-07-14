Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-1.6%
1 yr return
-3.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$19 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load 3.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JPDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.6%
|-7.5%
|8.3%
|35.80%
|1 Yr
|-3.2%
|-12.2%
|3.2%
|22.22%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|11.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|4.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|6.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JPDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-26.1%
|-8.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-1.5%
|11.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.1%
|2.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|1.6%
|7.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.2%
|-0.5%
|N/A
|Period
|JPDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.6%
|-12.1%
|3.6%
|19.75%
|1 Yr
|-3.2%
|-12.2%
|16.6%
|15.66%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|9.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.7%
|6.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.4%
|7.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JPDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-26.1%
|-8.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-1.5%
|11.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.1%
|2.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|1.7%
|7.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.2%
|-0.4%
|N/A
|JPDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JPDAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|19 M
|19 M
|13 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|32
|500
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|2.16 M
|2.37 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|12.4%
|48.5%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JPDAX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.04%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|2.27%
|115.85%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.16%
|11.21%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.65%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-27.79%
|4.60%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.26%
|N/A
|JPDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.11%
|4.45%
|59.34%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|19.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|45.45%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.55%
|64.00%
|JPDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|66.67%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|JPDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JPDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|12.00%
|199.00%
|N/A
|JPDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JPDAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.98%
|66.27%
|JPDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|JPDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JPDAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|0.88%
|7.54%
|N/A
|JPDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Mr. Pathani has been an employee of JPMIM or its affiliates since 2004. He is a member of the GFICC group and a portfolio manager on the Global Investment Grade Corporate Credit team, focusing on financials and hybrid capital, which includes subordinated debt, preferred stock and other capital securities.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Andreas Michalitsianos, executive director, is a member of the Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group. Based in London, he is a portfolio manager within the European Investment Grade Corporate Credit Team and is responsible for managing credit exposure across client portfolios. An employee since 2002, Andreas previously worked as a portfolio manager in the Long Duration group in New York. He received a B.Sc. (Hons.) in biochemistry from the University of Warwick in England and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Lisa Coleman, managing director, is the head of the Global Investment Grade Corporate Credit team in the Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group. Prior to joining the firm in 2008, Lisa was at Schroders Investment Management for eight years, serving as the head of Global Credit Strategies and the head of European Fixed Income. Previously, she was at Allmerica Financial for six years, managing core and corporate bond portfolios. Before this, Lisa was Deputy Manager of Global Fixed Income at Brown Brothers Harriman for five years, managing corporate bond, asset-backed security, mortgage-backed security and government bond portfolios. Prior Brown Brothers Harriman, Lisa worked at Merrill Lynch in foreign exchange sales and at Travelers Insurance Company as an analyst and portfolio manager. Lisa began her career at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, holding roles in the foreign exchange and foreign relations departments. Lisa holds a B.A. in economics from Trinity College, Hartford, Connecticut and a M.A. in international banking and finance from the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University, New York. In addition, she is a CFA charterholder and holds the Investment Management Certificate from the UK Society of Investment Professionals.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|30.32
|7.94
|11.42
