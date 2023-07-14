The Fund mainly invests in preferred and debt securities believed to be attractively valued relative to credit quality and other investment characteristics. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in preferred and debt securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. issuers and obligors, including traditional preferred securities, hybrid preferred securities that have investment and economic characteristics of both preferred stock and debt securities, floating rate preferred securities, corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent convertible securities (“CoCos”), and securities of other open-end or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities. “Assets” means net assets plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund will invest at least 25% of its total assets in the financials sector which includes, among other industries, banking, diversified financials, real estate (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and insurance industries. The Fund has a fundamental policy to concentrate its investments in an industry or group of industries which includes the banking, diversified financials, real estate (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”)) and insurance industries. This means that the Fund will invest 25% or more of its total assets in these related industries on a combined basis and may invest 25% or more of its total assets in any one of these four industries individually. The Fund may invest in securities in both U.S. and foreign markets. The Fund has discretion to focus its investments in one or more regions or small groups of countries including both U.S. and foreign markets including European markets. In addition, the Fund may invest a significant amount of its assets in securities rated below investment grade or unrated securities deemed by the adviser to be of comparable quality (also known as junk bonds or high yield bonds) and securities denominated in foreign currencies (some of which may be below investment grade securities). The Fund’s investments in high yield securities may include so-called “distressed debt.” Distressed debt includes securities of issuers experiencing financial or operating difficulties, securities where the issuer has defaulted in the payment of interest or principal or in the performance of its covenants or agreements, securities of issuers that may be involved in bankruptcy proceedings, reorganizations or financial restructurings or securities of issuers operating in troubled industries. As part of the Fund’s principal investment strategy, the adviser seeks to manage distributions throughout the year to help reduce fluctuations in monthly dividends. As part of the Fund’s principal investment strategy, the Fund may invest in securities structured as equity or debt securities of master limited partnerships (MLPs), private placements, restricted securities and other unregistered securities, sovereign obligations, trusts preferreds, U.S. Government Agency Securities and Obligations, variable and floating rate instruments, and zero-coupon, pay-in-kind and deferred payment securities. In addition to direct investments in securities, derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may use futures contracts, options, swaps, credit derivatives and currency derivatives as tools in the management of portfolio assets. The Fund may use derivatives to hedge various investments, for risk management and/or to increase income or gain to the Fund. In particular, the Fund may invest in futures and swaps structured as interest rate swaps and total return swaps for duration or hedging purposes or to gain or limit exposure to securities or markets. In addition, the Fund may use swaps structured as credit default swaps related to individual securities indexes of securities to gain or limit exposure to securities, to mitigate risk exposure, and manage cash flows. The Fund may also utilize foreign currency derivatives such as currency forwards, futures, and foreign exchange swaps to hedge its non-dollar investments back to the U.S. dollar, but may not always do so. As part of its principal investment strategy and for temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents. Investment Process – The adviser buys and sells investments for the Fund using a three part process that includes determining: (1) macro credit strategy, (2) sector strategy, and (3) security strategy. In establishing the Fund’s macro credit strategy, the adviser evaluates fundamental, technical and valuation factors, along with macro themes from the adviser’s broader fixed income team, to determine the view on risk for the Fund overall. In the second component of the process, the adviser evaluates sectors based on a blend of top down analysis, including relative value judgments, and bottom up fundamental analysis of companies and their respective sectors to determine sector weightings. The third component of the process (also known as the security strategy) focuses on an evaluation of individual companies based on fundamental credit metrics, as well as a review of each company’s competitive environment, regulatory risks, bond structure and credit ranking, event risk, relative value and technical factors such as supply, liquidity of debt issued by the company and equity performance, as applicable. As part of its evaluation of individual companies, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund may invest. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to identify financially material issues on the Fund’s investments in issuers and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers that may be negatively impacted by such factors may be purchased and retained by the Fund while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors.