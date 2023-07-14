The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks and other equity securities of companies located outside the United States, including those located in emerging market countries. The Fund’s equity securities include direct and indirect investments in common and preferred stocks, and rights and warrants to subscribe for common stock or other equity securities. The Fund may obtain its exposure to equity securities indirectly through participatory notes, depositary receipts and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may invest in companies of any size, including small- and mid‑capitalization companies, in order to achieve its objective.

The portfolio managers seek to identify and make investments based on a multi-dimensional investment process, considering a number of factors, including growth, valuation, size, momentum, and beta. Beta measures the volatility of a stock relative to the overall market. The Fund utilizes a core investment style with a growth tilt (growth at a reasonable price, or “GARP”) over all capitalization ranges, which means that the Fund generally invests in larger, more established companies, but would expect to invest a somewhat greater portion of its assets in smaller, growth companies than would a typical large‑cap mutual fund. The GARP investment strategy is a blend of growth and value investing and seeks to find companies that have strong earnings growth at a good price. The Fund seeks those stocks, sectors, and countries with positive earnings surprises, sustainably high or increasing return on equity, and attractive valuations. The investment process utilizes a combination of bottom‑up investing and top‑down asset allocation to create a benchmark-aware portfolio. Bottom‑up investing utilizes techniques such as fundamental analysis to assess growth and value potential, while top‑down asset allocation utilizes evaluations of, among other things, economic factors including country risk, sector trends within individual countries and regions, and currency impact.

Additionally, as part of the research process, the portfolio managers consider financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors, including potential impacts on the long-term risk and return profile of a company. In doing so, the portfolio managers have access to a range of proprietary research and third-party analytics sources, which may include Sustainalytics and MSCI. Such ESG factors, alongside other relevant factors, may be taken into account in the Fund’s securities selection process.