Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.2%
1 yr return
15.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$9.85 B
Holdings in Top 10
26.0%
Expense Ratio 1.21%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 53.34%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JOHAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.2%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|27.98%
|1 Yr
|15.9%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|62.16%
|3 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|76.30%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|61.08%
|10 Yr
|3.7%*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|30.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|JOHAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.4%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|83.29%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|59.28%
|2020
|8.0%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|30.28%
|2019
|4.2%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|93.85%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|8.77%
|Period
|JOHAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|JOHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JOHAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.85 B
|167 K
|150 B
|16.06%
|Number of Holdings
|48
|5
|516
|77.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.02 B
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|15.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.03%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|67.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JOHAX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.52%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|68.89%
|Cash
|4.48%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|29.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|88.94%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|88.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|87.79%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|88.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JOHAX % Rank
|Technology
|22.64%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|17.51%
|Basic Materials
|16.52%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|3.23%
|Financial Services
|15.81%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|42.17%
|Healthcare
|15.66%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|42.17%
|Industrials
|11.32%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|79.72%
|Consumer Defense
|7.12%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|58.53%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.27%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|87.10%
|Utilities
|2.37%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|16.36%
|Energy
|2.29%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|37.79%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|92.63%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|96.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JOHAX % Rank
|Non US
|86.69%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|76.27%
|US
|8.83%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|26.73%
|JOHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.21%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|42.52%
|Management Fee
|0.89%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|88.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|52.74%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|JOHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JOHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JOHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|53.34%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|78.65%
|JOHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JOHAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.09%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|11.03%
|JOHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|JOHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JOHAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.33%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|45.01%
|JOHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2009
12.85
12.9%
Nudgem Richyal is a Senior Fund Manager working closely with Christopher Lees, Senior Fund Manager; in the management of JOHCM's Global Select and International Select Equity Strategies. Additionally, Nudgem is the Senior Fund Manager for the Global Sharia Compliant Equity Strategy. Prior to joining JOHCM, Nudgem was an Investment Director within the Global Equity Group of Baring Asset Management (working closely with Christopher since July 2001) and Investment Manager of one of the largest Latin American funds in London. Further responsibilities included the construction of a soft commodities portfolio and the development of global sector strategies. He previously worked at Hill Samuel Asset Management in London. Nudgem is a CFA Charterholder and holds a first class BSc (Hons) in Chemistry from the University of Manchester.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2009
12.85
12.9%
Christopher Lees is Senior Fund Manager for the Global Select and International Select Equity Strategies. Prior to joining JOHCM, Christopher spent more than 19 years at Baring Asset Management, most recently as Head of the firm’s Global Sector Teams. In addition to this role, Christopher was Baring’s Lead Global High Alpha Manager and Lead Manager for the strong performing EAFE portfolios. Prior to 2002, he held positions as Senior Portfolio Manager (US Equity team) in Boston and as an Analyst in the UK Stock Selection as well as the firm’s Global Asset Allocation teams. Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and holds a BSc (Hons) in Geography from University of London. He has lived and worked in the USA, Europe and Asia.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
