Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of the Fund’s Assets, which are expected to include both long and short positions, will consist of different U.S. securities, selected from a universe of publicly traded large capitalization securities with characteristics similar to those comprising the Russell 1000 and the S&P 500 Indices. The Fund takes long and short positions mainly in equity securities and derivatives on equity securities. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 1000 ® Index ranged from $197.18 million to $2.11 trillion. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the S&P 500 Index ranged from $1.84 billion to $2.09 trillion. “Plus” in the Fund’s name refers to the additional return the Fund endeavors to add both relative to the S&P 500 Index as well as relative to traditional strategies which do not have the ability to sell stock short. Selling stock short allows the Fund to more fully exploit insights in stocks that the Fund’s adviser expects to underperform, as well as enabling the Fund to establish additional long positions while keeping the Fund’s net exposure to the market at a level similar to a traditional “long-only” strategy. Short sales involve the sale of a security which the fund does not own in expectation of purchasing the same security at a later date at a lower price. To make delivery to the buyer, the Fund must borrow the security, and the fund is obligated to return the security to the lender, which is accomplished by a later purchase of the security by the Fund. The Fund may also periodically short index futures in order to hedge its market exposure in instances when it is not preferable to enter into short positions on particular securities in the amount desired. The Fund intends to maintain an approximate net 100% long exposure to the equity market (long market value minus short market value). However the long and short positions held by the Fund will vary in size as market opportunities change. The Fund’s long positions and their equivalents will range between 90% and 150% of the value of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund’s short positions will range between 0% and 50% of the value of the Fund’s net assets. Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund currently intends to use swaps (including equity swaps) to establish its short equity positions, if any. The Fund may also use swaps to establish long equity positions, without owning or taking physical custody of securities. The payments received by the Fund under such swaps may be adjusted for transaction costs, interest payments, the amount of dividends paid on the investment or instrument or other factors. The Fund may also use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions. An issuer of a security will be deemed to be located in the United States if: (i) the principal trading market for the security is in the United States, (ii) the issuer is organized under the laws of the United States, or (iii) the issuer derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from the United States or has at least 50% of its total assets situated in the United States. Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the adviser employs a three-step process that combines research, valuation and stock selection. The adviser takes an in-depth look at company prospects, which is designed to provide insight into a company’s real growth potential. The research findings allow the adviser to rank the companies in each sector group according to their relative value. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors. On behalf of the Fund, the adviser buys and sells, as well as shorts and covers shorts in, equity securities and derivatives on those securities according to its own policies, using the research and valuation rankings as a basis. In general, the adviser buys and covers shorts in equity securities that are identified as undervalued and considers selling or shorting them when they appear overvalued. Along with attractive valuation, the adviser often considers a number of other criteria such as: • catalysts that could trigger a rise in a stock’s price • high potential reward compared to potential risk • temporary mispricings caused by apparent market overreactions. The Fund’s investment strategies may involve active and frequent trading resulting in high portfolio turnover.