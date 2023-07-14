Home
Vitals

YTD Return

19.9%

1 yr return

-5.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-11.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-10.3%

Net Assets

$1.82 B

Holdings in Top 10

36.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$15,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JLPYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan U.S. Large Cap Core Plus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    J.P. Morgan
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    19649020
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Susan Bao

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of the Fund’s Assets, which are expected to include both long and short positions, will consist of different U.S. securities, selected from a universe of publicly traded large capitalization securities with characteristics similar to those comprising the Russell 1000 and the S&P 500 Indices. The Fund takes long and short positions mainly in equity securities and derivatives on equity securities. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 1000® Index ranged from $197.18 million to $2.11 trillion. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the S&P 500 Index ranged from $1.84 billion to $2.09 trillion.“Plus” in the Fund’s name refers to the additional return the Fund endeavors to add both relative to the S&P 500 Index as well as relative to traditional strategies which do not have the ability to sell stock short. Selling stock short allows the Fund to more fully exploit insights in stocks that the Fund’s adviser expects to underperform, as well as enabling the Fund to establish additional long positions while keeping the Fund’s net exposure to the market at a level similar to a traditional “long-only” strategy. Short sales involve the sale of a security which the fund does not own in expectation of purchasing the same security at a later date at a lower price. To make delivery to the buyer, the Fund must borrow the security, and the fund is obligated to return the security to the lender, which is accomplished by a later purchase of the security by the Fund. The Fund may also periodically short index futures in order to hedge its market exposure in instances when it is not preferable to enter into short positions on particular securities in the amount desired.The Fund intends to maintain an approximate net 100% long exposure to the equity market (long market value minus short market value). However the long and short positions held by the Fund will vary in size as market opportunities change. The Fund’s long positions and their equivalents will range between 90% and 150% of the value of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund’s short positions will range between 0% and 50% of the value of the Fund’s net assets.Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund currently intends to use swaps (including equity swaps) to establish its short equity positions, if any. The Fund may also use swaps to establish long equity positions, without owning or taking physical custody of securities. The payments received by the Fund under such swaps may be adjusted for transaction costs, interest payments, the amount of dividends paid on the investment or instrument or other factors. The Fund may also use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions.An issuer of a security will be deemed to be located in the United States if: (i) the principal trading market for the security is in the United States, (ii) the issuer is organized under the laws of the United States, or (iii) the issuer derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from the United States or has at least 50% of its total assets situated in the United States.Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the adviser employs a three-step process that combines research, valuation and stock selection. The adviser takes an in-depth look at company prospects, which is designed to provide insight into a company’s real growth potential. The research findings allow the adviser to rank the companies in each sector group according to their relative value. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on ananalysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors.On behalf of the Fund, the adviser buys and sells, as well as shorts and covers shorts in, equity securities and derivatives on those securities according to its own policies, using the research and valuation rankings as a basis. In general, the adviser buys and covers shorts in equity securities that are identified as undervalued and considers selling or shorting them when they appear overvalued. Along with attractive valuation, the adviser often considers a number of other criteria such as:catalysts that could trigger a rise in a stock’s pricehigh potential reward compared to potential risktemporary mispricings caused by apparent market overreactions.The Fund’s investment strategies may involve active and frequent trading resulting in high portfolio turnover.
JLPYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JLPYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.9% -14.3% 35.6% 8.45%
1 Yr -5.8% -34.9% 38.6% 95.92%
3 Yr -11.4%* -27.8% 93.5% 98.35%
5 Yr -10.3%* -30.5% 97.2% 97.51%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 5.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JLPYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.7% -56.3% 28.9% 97.48%
2021 0.4% -20.5% 152.6% 92.52%
2020 -0.9% -13.9% 183.6% 94.89%
2019 1.0% -8.3% 8.9% 98.13%
2018 -4.5% -13.5% 12.6% 82.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JLPYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.9% -20.5% 35.6% 6.65%
1 Yr -5.8% -34.9% 40.3% 94.79%
3 Yr -11.4%* -27.8% 93.5% 98.31%
5 Yr -7.5%* -29.8% 97.2% 97.12%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 4.55%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JLPYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.7% -56.3% 28.9% 97.48%
2021 0.4% -20.5% 152.6% 92.52%
2020 -0.9% -13.9% 183.6% 94.81%
2019 1.0% -8.3% 8.9% 98.13%
2018 -1.4% -10.9% 12.6% 39.66%

NAV & Total Return History

JLPYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JLPYX Category Low Category High JLPYX % Rank
Net Assets 1.82 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 42.75%
Number of Holdings 275 2 4154 28.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 721 M 288 K 270 B 40.08%
Weighting of Top 10 36.28% 1.8% 106.2% 31.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.62%
  2. Apple Inc 5.35%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 4.69%
  4. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.80%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.52%
  6. NXP Semiconductors NV 3.16%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.04%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.75%
  9. Analog Devices Inc 2.20%
  10. AbbVie Inc 2.16%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JLPYX % Rank
Stocks 		99.19% 0.00% 130.24% 43.17%
Cash 		0.81% -102.29% 100.00% 55.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 55.85%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 55.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 54.00%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 53.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JLPYX % Rank
Technology 		22.53% 0.00% 48.94% 63.25%
Healthcare 		14.58% 0.00% 60.70% 43.11%
Financial Services 		11.91% 0.00% 55.59% 80.47%
Industrials 		11.74% 0.00% 29.90% 21.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.56% 0.00% 30.33% 28.10%
Communication Services 		7.78% 0.00% 27.94% 61.87%
Consumer Defense 		5.99% 0.00% 47.71% 73.51%
Energy 		5.09% 0.00% 41.64% 22.59%
Utilities 		3.39% 0.00% 20.91% 20.21%
Basic Materials 		2.90% 0.00% 25.70% 38.36%
Real Estate 		2.53% 0.00% 31.91% 57.96%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JLPYX % Rank
US 		94.44% 0.00% 127.77% 64.45%
Non US 		4.75% 0.00% 32.38% 28.23%

JLPYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JLPYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.58% 0.01% 49.27% 14.58%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.00% 73.07%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.00% 0.85% 47.27%

Sales Fees

JLPYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JLPYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JLPYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 87.87%

JLPYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JLPYX Category Low Category High JLPYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.06% 35.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JLPYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JLPYX Category Low Category High JLPYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -54.00% 6.06% 83.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JLPYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

JLPYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Susan Bao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2005

16.59

16.6%

Susan Bao, CFA, managing Director of JPMorgan Investment Management Inc. She is a lead portfolio manager at the firm. Ms. Bao is a senior member of the U.S. Equity Core team, has been a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group since 2002 and has been employed by the firm since 1997. Susan manages the Large Cap Tax Aware Equity strategy and co-manages the Large Cap Core and Large Cap Core Plus (130/30) strategies. Previously, she was responsible for the implementation of U.S. equity analyst portfolios and a member of the Structured Equity team. Susan holds a B.S. from Centenary College and an M.B.A. in finance from New York University. She is also a holder of the CFA designation.

Steven Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2020

2.38

2.4%

Steven G. Lee, Managing Director, is a portfolio manager on the US Disciplined Equity Team and the lead portfolio manager for the Research 130/30 and Disciplined Equity strategies since February 2017. Additionally, he has been the lead portfolio manager for the Research Market Neutral and Research Long/Short strategies since January 2014. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, he was a research analyst covering the global chemicals sector at Sanford Bernstein Investment Research and Management. He previously held positions as a management consultant with Booz-Allen&Hamilton and as an engineer with Ford Motor Company. Steven graduated with a dual degree from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. in economics from the Wharton School of Business, majoring in finance, and a B.S. in engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Science, majoring in economics. He also holds an M.S. in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an M.B.A. in finance from the University of Michigan.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

