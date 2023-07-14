Home
Trending ETFs

JIAIX (Mutual Fund)

JIAIX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Funds II Multi-Asset High Income Fund

JIAIX | Fund

$8.53

$134 M

6.49%

$0.55

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.2%

1 yr return

-0.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$134 M

Holdings in Top 10

6.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 79.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JIAIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.87%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Funds II Multi-Asset High Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Nov 14, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nathan Thooft

Fund Description

The fund has significant flexibility to achieve its investment objective and invests in a broad range of income-producing securities. The fund invests in debt and equity securities, as well as derivative instruments, in the U.S. and developed and emerging markets throughout the world. There is no limit on the number of countries in which the fund may invest, and the fund may focus its investments in a single country or a small group of countries. As attractive investments across asset classes and strategies arise, the manager attempts to capture these opportunities and has wide latitude to allocate the fund’s assets among strategies and asset classes. The manager buys and sells securities and investments for the fund based on the
manager’s views of strategies, sectors, and overall portfolio construction taking into account income generation, risk/return analyses, and relative value considerations.
Under normal market circumstances the fund invests in a broad range of income-producing securities across asset classes as market conditions warrant, but the fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in fixed-income securities and may invest up to 70% of its assets in equity securities from time to time to adjust to prevailing market conditions.
The fund may invest in individual fixed-income securities to the fullest extent permissible. The fund may invest in a portfolio of fixed income securities such as corporate bonds and notes, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, convertible securities, preferred securities and government obligations. The fund may also invest significantly in below-investment-grade bonds (also known as junk bonds) (e.g., high yield bonds or arbitrage and distressed securities), below-investment-grade bank loans, foreign currency denominated bonds and bonds of emerging market issuers. Direct investments in loans may be illiquid and holding a loan could expose the fund to the risks of being a direct lender. The fund’s investment in foreign currency-denominated bonds may be on a currency hedged or unhedged basis. Below-investment-grade bonds acquired by the fund directly or through investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other underlying funds will generally be in the lower categories of the major rating agencies (BB or lower by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) or Ba or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s)) or, if unrated, will be determined by the management team to be of similar quality. Split-rated bonds will be considered to have the higher credit rating. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase. The average portfolio duration of the fund will vary based on the management team’s forecast of interest rates and there are no limits regarding portfolio duration or average maturity.
The fund may invest in common stock, preferred stock, securities convertible into common and preferred stock, and non-convertible preferred stock. The fund generally intends to invest in dividend paying stocks. From time to time, the fund may invest in shares of companies through initial public offerings (IPOs). The fund may invest in securities of both U.S. or foreign issuers without limit, which can be U.S. dollar-based or foreign currency-based and may be currency hedged or unhedged. The fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization.
The fund also may invest extensively in derivative instruments such as futures, options, and swaps, which are generally financial contracts whose value depends upon, or is derived from, the value of an underlying asset, reference rate, or index, and may relate to equity securities, fixed-income securities, interest rates, total return rates, currencies or currency exchange rates, and related hedging purposes. Derivatives may be used to hedge against losses from movements in stock, currency exchange rates or interest rates. Derivatives may be used for non-hedging purposes in order to invest indirectly in securities or financial markets, for duration management which allows the fund to efficiently adjust the average maturity of the fixed-income securities it holds, to gain exposure to foreign currencies, for efficient portfolio management, or to generate additional income for the fund. The fund may also invest in structured notes that provide exposure to derivative instruments. The fund also may invest in restricted or illiquid securities.
The fund writes options on a portion of the value of the fund’s portfolio, although this amount is expected to vary over time based upon U.S. and non-U.S. market conditions and other factors. The fund’s use of written call options involves a tradeoff between the options premiums received and the reduced participation in potential future security price appreciation of its portfolio. As the seller of call options, the fund receives cash (the premium) from purchasers of the options. The purchaser of a call option has the right to receive from the option seller any appreciation in value over a fixed price (the exercise price) as of a specified date in the future (the option expiration date). In effect, the fund sells the potential appreciation in value, or exercise price, during the term of the option in exchange for the premium. The manager also may cause the fund to sell put options if the manager considers the pricing of those options highly favorable and sale of such an option might beneficially alter the risk profile of the fund’s option exposure. The transaction costs of buying and selling options consist primarily of the bid-ask spread and commissions (which are imposed in opening, closing, exercise and assignment transactions), and may include margin and interest costs in connection with both exchange-traded and over-the-counter transactions.
The fund may invest in other investment companies, including ETFs and closed-end funds. In addition, in seeking to achieve its investment objective, the fund may invest directly in, or indirectly through exchange-traded notes (ETNs) and investment companies, including ETFs, that focus their investment strategies on alternative or non-traditional asset categories such as commodities, market neutral (long/short) strategies, global real estate, natural resources, TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities), foreign currency trading strategies, managed futures, arbitrage strategies, and tactical, shorter-term investment strategies.
The fund may trade securities actively, which could result in a higher-than-average portfolio turnover rate. The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy.
Read More

JIAIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JIAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -8.1% 18.8% 97.29%
1 Yr -0.5% -10.0% 54.2% 72.23%
3 Yr -3.9%* -6.7% 9.7% 82.25%
5 Yr -2.5%* -6.4% 6.1% 75.51%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 5.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JIAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -35.0% 33.6% 22.65%
2021 -1.6% -5.9% 7.0% 97.66%
2020 0.5% -3.6% 12.1% 79.70%
2019 2.4% -2.5% 5.1% 55.56%
2018 -1.7% -4.8% -0.6% 42.56%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JIAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -11.0% 18.8% 95.94%
1 Yr -0.5% -10.0% 54.2% 70.88%
3 Yr -3.9%* -6.7% 9.7% 82.41%
5 Yr -2.0%* -6.4% 7.5% 74.62%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 6.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JIAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -35.0% 33.6% 22.65%
2021 -1.6% -5.9% 14.7% 97.66%
2020 0.5% -3.6% 12.1% 79.70%
2019 2.5% -2.5% 5.1% 47.73%
2018 -1.0% -4.8% -0.4% 36.03%

NAV & Total Return History

JIAIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JIAIX Category Low Category High JIAIX % Rank
Net Assets 134 M 130 K 62.8 B 79.73%
Number of Holdings 488 3 25236 26.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.52 M 125 K 11 B 96.58%
Weighting of Top 10 6.29% 6.3% 100.0% 99.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0.242% 1.83%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0.0565% 1.32%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0.18% 0.85%
  4. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 5.62% 0.68%
  5. WALMART INC 3.7% 0.67%
  6. Cable Onda, S.A. 4.5% 0.66%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 0.18% 0.65%
  8. Regions Financial Corporation 5.75% 0.65%
  9. Citizens Financial Group Inc 5.65% 0.65%
  10. United States Treasury Bills 0.08% 0.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JIAIX % Rank
Bonds 		59.43% 11.31% 89.41% 21.59%
Stocks 		32.98% 3.48% 51.81% 73.41%
Cash 		3.38% -35.68% 69.40% 72.67%
Convertible Bonds 		2.69% 0.00% 71.77% 12.76%
Preferred Stocks 		1.52% 0.00% 21.95% 12.53%
Other 		0.00% -2.79% 21.77% 92.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JIAIX % Rank
Utilities 		29.12% 0.00% 48.33% 1.38%
Consumer Defense 		18.62% 0.00% 51.19% 0.69%
Financial Services 		12.44% 0.00% 83.50% 85.32%
Healthcare 		9.36% 0.00% 24.25% 92.43%
Communication Services 		8.95% 0.00% 11.11% 8.49%
Technology 		6.59% 0.22% 27.92% 93.35%
Industrials 		5.13% 0.14% 17.90% 94.72%
Real Estate 		4.40% 0.00% 43.16% 59.40%
Basic Materials 		3.49% 0.00% 32.82% 78.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.89% 0.00% 14.20% 94.72%
Energy 		0.01% 0.00% 62.93% 99.08%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JIAIX % Rank
US 		22.30% 3.48% 51.08% 71.75%
Non US 		10.68% 0.00% 25.18% 45.33%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JIAIX % Rank
Corporate 		85.74% 0.00% 96.66% 2.28%
Government 		7.26% 0.00% 94.29% 87.93%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.04% 0.15% 71.66% 89.07%
Securitized 		1.96% 0.00% 52.08% 87.93%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.44% 96.36%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 99.85% 97.72%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JIAIX % Rank
US 		31.85% 9.98% 83.14% 94.31%
Non US 		27.58% 0.00% 30.21% 2.51%

JIAIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JIAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.01% 13.45% 45.64%
Management Fee 0.42% 0.00% 1.25% 66.14%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 10.80%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

JIAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JIAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JIAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 79.00% 2.00% 380.00% 88.73%

JIAIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JIAIX Category Low Category High JIAIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.49% 0.00% 6.08% 6.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JIAIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JIAIX Category Low Category High JIAIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.87% -1.22% 6.83% 5.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JIAIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JIAIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nathan Thooft

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 14, 2014

7.55

7.6%

Mr. Thooft is a managing Director of Asset Allocation, Portfolio Solutions Group (PSG). He joined John Hancock Investment Management a division of Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC in 2013. Previously, he was Vice President and Director of Investments, Investment Management Services, John Hancock Financial (2008-2011). He began business career in 2000.

Christopher Walsh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 20, 2018

4.28

4.3%

Christopher Walsh, CFA, is a managing director and portfolio manager with the Asset Allocation Team at Manulife Investment Management. The Asset Allocation Team is responsible for the development and growth of Manulife’s asset allocation solutions for individual and institutional investors in the US, Canada and Asia. Solutions include target risk, target date as well as a wide array of strategic, tactical, absolute return multi-asset class portfolios, and highly customized corporate pension plans. Chris assists in the day-to-day monitoring and portfolio management of many of the Team’s alternative, opportunistic and absolute-return-oriented strategies. In addition, Chris has been responsible for developing many of the multi-factor models the team utilizes to augment its opportunistic investment process as well as providing asset class research and recommendations. Prior to joining Manulife, Chris was a quantitative investment associate for Putnam Investments, where he conducted quantitative factor research, portfolio backtests, risk and performance reporting, and quantitative model maintenance. Chris is a CFA charterholder, and he is a member of the CFA Society Boston, Inc. and the CFA Institute. Education: Boston College, BS Finance and Information Systems, 2002; Boston College, MBA 2007 Joined Company: 2009 Began Career: 2002

John Addeo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2020

2.2

2.2%

John F. Addeo, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Global Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management John is the global CIO for the firm’s fixed-income strategies (public markets), as well as senior portfolio manager on the high-yield and global credit products. Prior to joining the company, he was with MFS Investment Management, where he held progressive portfolio management roles, most recently as an investment officer for the high-yield bond group, while playing an integral role in that firm’s expansion into global credit. Earlier in his career, John held high-yiel

Geoffrey Kelley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2020

2.2

2.2%

Geoffrey Kelley, CFA. Managing Director of Asset Allocation Team. He joined Manulife IM (US) in 2018 and began business career in 1995.

Caryn Rothman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2020

2.2

2.2%

Caryn E. Rothman is a managing director at Manulife Investment Management, serving as co-head on the High Yield and Floating Rate Income strategies and as sector lead for Consumer and Healthcare on the U.S. Credit Research Team. Previously, Caryn was a senior research analyst for the fixed income team, providing coverage on the retail, consumer products, food & beverage, restaurants, healthcare and pharmaceuticals industries. Caryn is a value-oriented fundamental investor with over 20 years of experience investing across the full spectrum of leveraged credit opportunities.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.42 2.41

