Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.2%
1 yr return
-0.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
Net Assets
$134 M
Holdings in Top 10
6.3%
Expense Ratio 1.00%
Front Load 4.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 79.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JIAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-8.1%
|18.8%
|97.07%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|71.33%
|3 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|82.49%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-6.4%
|6.1%
|75.77%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.4%
|5.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JIAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.8%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|22.88%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-5.9%
|7.0%
|96.72%
|2020
|0.4%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|82.18%
|2019
|2.4%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|54.55%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-4.8%
|-0.6%
|43.08%
|Period
|JIAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-11.0%
|18.8%
|95.71%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|69.98%
|3 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|82.65%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-6.4%
|7.5%
|75.64%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.4%
|6.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JIAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.8%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|22.88%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-5.9%
|14.7%
|96.72%
|2020
|0.4%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|82.18%
|2019
|2.5%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|48.48%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-4.8%
|-0.4%
|40.73%
|JIAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JIAFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|134 M
|130 K
|62.8 B
|79.95%
|Number of Holdings
|488
|3
|25236
|27.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.52 M
|125 K
|11 B
|96.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|6.29%
|6.3%
|100.0%
|99.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JIAFX % Rank
|Bonds
|59.43%
|11.31%
|89.41%
|21.82%
|Stocks
|32.98%
|3.48%
|51.81%
|73.64%
|Cash
|3.38%
|-35.68%
|69.40%
|72.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.69%
|0.00%
|71.77%
|12.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.52%
|0.00%
|21.95%
|12.76%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.79%
|21.77%
|92.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JIAFX % Rank
|Utilities
|29.12%
|0.00%
|48.33%
|1.61%
|Consumer Defense
|18.62%
|0.00%
|51.19%
|0.92%
|Financial Services
|12.44%
|0.00%
|83.50%
|85.55%
|Healthcare
|9.36%
|0.00%
|24.25%
|92.66%
|Communication Services
|8.95%
|0.00%
|11.11%
|8.72%
|Technology
|6.59%
|0.22%
|27.92%
|93.58%
|Industrials
|5.13%
|0.14%
|17.90%
|94.95%
|Real Estate
|4.40%
|0.00%
|43.16%
|59.63%
|Basic Materials
|3.49%
|0.00%
|32.82%
|79.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.89%
|0.00%
|14.20%
|94.95%
|Energy
|0.01%
|0.00%
|62.93%
|99.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JIAFX % Rank
|US
|22.30%
|3.48%
|51.08%
|71.98%
|Non US
|10.68%
|0.00%
|25.18%
|45.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JIAFX % Rank
|Corporate
|85.74%
|0.00%
|96.66%
|2.51%
|Government
|7.26%
|0.00%
|94.29%
|88.15%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.04%
|0.15%
|71.66%
|89.29%
|Securitized
|1.96%
|0.00%
|52.08%
|88.15%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.44%
|96.58%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.85%
|97.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JIAFX % Rank
|US
|31.85%
|9.98%
|83.14%
|94.53%
|Non US
|27.58%
|0.00%
|30.21%
|2.73%
|JIAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.00%
|0.01%
|13.45%
|32.34%
|Management Fee
|0.42%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|66.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|52.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|JIAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.50%
|1.00%
|5.75%
|74.65%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JIAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JIAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|79.00%
|2.00%
|380.00%
|88.97%
|JIAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JIAFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.24%
|0.00%
|6.08%
|8.33%
|JIAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|JIAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JIAFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.62%
|-1.22%
|6.83%
|7.08%
|JIAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2015
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 14, 2014
7.55
7.6%
Mr. Thooft is a managing Director of Asset Allocation, Portfolio Solutions Group (PSG). He joined John Hancock Investment Management a division of Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC in 2013. Previously, he was Vice President and Director of Investments, Investment Management Services, John Hancock Financial (2008-2011). He began business career in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 20, 2018
4.28
4.3%
Christopher Walsh, CFA, is a managing director and portfolio manager with the Asset Allocation Team at Manulife Investment Management. The Asset Allocation Team is responsible for the development and growth of Manulife’s asset allocation solutions for individual and institutional investors in the US, Canada and Asia. Solutions include target risk, target date as well as a wide array of strategic, tactical, absolute return multi-asset class portfolios, and highly customized corporate pension plans. Chris assists in the day-to-day monitoring and portfolio management of many of the Team’s alternative, opportunistic and absolute-return-oriented strategies. In addition, Chris has been responsible for developing many of the multi-factor models the team utilizes to augment its opportunistic investment process as well as providing asset class research and recommendations. Prior to joining Manulife, Chris was a quantitative investment associate for Putnam Investments, where he conducted quantitative factor research, portfolio backtests, risk and performance reporting, and quantitative model maintenance. Chris is a CFA charterholder, and he is a member of the CFA Society Boston, Inc. and the CFA Institute. Education: Boston College, BS Finance and Information Systems, 2002; Boston College, MBA 2007 Joined Company: 2009 Began Career: 2002
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 18, 2020
2.2
2.2%
Geoffrey Kelley, CFA. Managing Director of Asset Allocation Team. He joined Manulife IM (US) in 2018 and began business career in 1995.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 18, 2020
2.2
2.2%
John F. Addeo, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Global Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management John is the global CIO for the firm’s fixed-income strategies (public markets), as well as senior portfolio manager on the high-yield and global credit products. Prior to joining the company, he was with MFS Investment Management, where he held progressive portfolio management roles, most recently as an investment officer for the high-yield bond group, while playing an integral role in that firm’s expansion into global credit. Earlier in his career, John held high-yiel
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 18, 2020
2.2
2.2%
Caryn E. Rothman is a managing director at Manulife Investment Management, serving as co-head on the High Yield and Floating Rate Income strategies and as sector lead for Consumer and Healthcare on the U.S. Credit Research Team. Previously, Caryn was a senior research analyst for the fixed income team, providing coverage on the retail, consumer products, food & beverage, restaurants, healthcare and pharmaceuticals industries. Caryn is a value-oriented fundamental investor with over 20 years of experience investing across the full spectrum of leveraged credit opportunities.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.73
|6.42
|2.41
