The fund has significant flexibility to achieve its investment objective and invests in a broad range of income-producing securities. The fund invests in debt and equity securities, as well as derivative instruments, in the U.S. and developed and emerging markets throughout the world. There is no limit on the number of countries in which the fund may invest, and the fund may focus its investments in a single country or a small group of countries. As attractive investments across asset classes and strategies arise, the manager attempts to capture these opportunities and has wide latitude to allocate the fund’s assets among strategies and asset classes. The manager buys and sells securities and investments for the fund based on the

manager’s views of strategies, sectors, and overall portfolio construction taking into account income generation, risk/return analyses, and relative value considerations.

Under normal market circumstances the fund invests in a broad range of income-producing securities across asset classes as market conditions warrant, but the fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in fixed-income securities and may invest up to 70% of its assets in equity securities from time to time to adjust to prevailing market conditions.

The fund may invest in individual fixed-income securities to the fullest extent permissible. The fund may invest in a portfolio of fixed income securities such as corporate bonds and notes, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, convertible securities, preferred securities and government obligations. The fund may also invest significantly in below-investment-grade bonds (also known as junk bonds) (e.g., high yield bonds or arbitrage and distressed securities), below-investment-grade bank loans, foreign currency denominated bonds and bonds of emerging market issuers. Direct investments in loans may be illiquid and holding a loan could expose the fund to the risks of being a direct lender. The fund’s investment in foreign currency-denominated bonds may be on a currency hedged or unhedged basis. Below-investment-grade bonds acquired by the fund directly or through investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other underlying funds will generally be in the lower categories of the major rating agencies (BB or lower by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) or Ba or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s)) or, if unrated, will be determined by the management team to be of similar quality. Split-rated bonds will be considered to have the higher credit rating. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase. The average portfolio duration of the fund will vary based on the management team’s forecast of interest rates and there are no limits regarding portfolio duration or average maturity.

The fund may invest in common stock, preferred stock, securities convertible into common and preferred stock, and non-convertible preferred stock. The fund generally intends to invest in dividend paying stocks. From time to time, the fund may invest in shares of companies through initial public offerings (IPOs). The fund may invest in securities of both U.S. or foreign issuers without limit, which can be U.S. dollar-based or foreign currency-based and may be currency hedged or unhedged. The fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization.

The fund also may invest extensively in derivative instruments such as futures, options, and swaps, which are generally financial contracts whose value depends upon, or is derived from, the value of an underlying asset, reference rate, or index, and may relate to equity securities, fixed-income securities, interest rates, total return rates, currencies or currency exchange rates, and related hedging purposes. Derivatives may be used to hedge against losses from movements in stock, currency exchange rates or interest rates. Derivatives may be used for non-hedging purposes in order to invest indirectly in securities or financial markets, for duration management which allows the fund to efficiently adjust the average maturity of the fixed-income securities it holds, to gain exposure to foreign currencies, for efficient portfolio management, or to generate additional income for the fund. The fund may also invest in structured notes that provide exposure to derivative instruments. The fund also may invest in restricted or illiquid securities.

The fund writes options on a portion of the value of the fund’s portfolio, although this amount is expected to vary over time based upon U.S. and non-U.S. market conditions and other factors. The fund’s use of written call options involves a tradeoff between the options premiums received and the reduced participation in potential future security price appreciation of its portfolio. As the seller of call options, the fund receives cash (the premium) from purchasers of the options. The purchaser of a call option has the right to receive from the option seller any appreciation in value over a fixed price (the exercise price) as of a specified date in the future (the option expiration date). In effect, the fund sells the potential appreciation in value, or exercise price, during the term of the option in exchange for the premium. The manager also may cause the fund to sell put options if the manager considers the pricing of those options highly favorable and sale of such an option might beneficially alter the risk profile of the fund’s option exposure. The transaction costs of buying and selling options consist primarily of the bid-ask spread and commissions (which are imposed in opening, closing, exercise and assignment transactions), and may include margin and interest costs in connection with both exchange-traded and over-the-counter transactions.

The fund may invest in other investment companies, including ETFs and closed-end funds. In addition, in seeking to achieve its investment objective, the fund may invest directly in, or indirectly through exchange-traded notes (ETNs) and investment companies, including ETFs, that focus their investment strategies on alternative or non-traditional asset categories such as commodities, market neutral (long/short) strategies, global real estate, natural resources, TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities), foreign currency trading strategies, managed futures, arbitrage strategies, and tactical, shorter-term investment strategies.