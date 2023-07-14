Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|JHJRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.5%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|68.60%
|1 Yr
|13.2%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|39.58%
|3 Yr
|9.7%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|22.72%
|5 Yr
|9.1%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|13.34%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|JHJRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JHJRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|170 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|80.51%
|Number of Holdings
|67
|2
|4154
|68.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|61.7 M
|288 K
|270 B
|79.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.43%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|34.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHJRX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.51%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|60.83%
|Cash
|1.49%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|37.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|55.55%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|55.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|53.70%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|53.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHJRX % Rank
|Technology
|24.37%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|49.77%
|Financial Services
|15.78%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|24.04%
|Healthcare
|15.05%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|34.00%
|Industrials
|10.29%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|33.69%
|Consumer Defense
|9.44%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|15.47%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.35%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|68.91%
|Communication Services
|6.95%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|72.59%
|Real Estate
|4.11%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|13.02%
|Basic Materials
|2.80%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|41.65%
|Utilities
|1.85%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|70.06%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|92.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHJRX % Rank
|US
|91.97%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|74.72%
|Non US
|6.54%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|20.45%
|JHJRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.94%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|40.20%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|88.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|12.07%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|JHJRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JHJRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JHJRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|29.45%
|JHJRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JHJRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.73%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|16.25%
|JHJRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JHJRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JHJRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.37%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|69.08%
|JHJRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2016
6.0
6.0%
Elizabeth R. Levy, CFA- Elizabeth is a senior vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst, and leads our All Cap Core and Fossil Fuel Free Core strategies. Before joining Trillium in 2012, she worked as a portfolio manager for Winslow Management Company, a division of Brown Advisory, where she had been since 2004. She managed two environmentally-focused investment strategies, the Winslow Green Large Cap strategy from 2009-2011 and the Winslow Green Growth strategy during 2011. She also provided equity research across Brown Advisory's strategies, with a focus on water companies and green transportation companies. Before joining Winslow she was a research associate for Tellus Institute, an environmental research organization. She served on the Steering Committee of the Social Investment Research Analysts Network (SIRAN), and is a previous Treasurer and Vice President of the Board of Directors of Harvest Cooperative Markets in Boston. Elizabeth holds a B.S. in Chemistry from the College of William and Mary, and a Master of Environmental Management from the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies. She is a member of the Executive Committee of the Boston Chapter of the Appalachian Mountain Club. Elizabeth is also a member of the CFA Society Boston and is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2016
6.0
6.0%
Cheryl I. Smith, Ph.D., CFA- Cheryl is a managing partner, economist, strategist, and portfolio manager. She leads our fixed income management process and co-leads our Large Cap Core strategy and Growth and Income strategy. Cheryl is also a member of the portfolio management teams for our All Capitalization Core and Fossil Fuel Free Core strategies and she serves as co-manager of the Green Century Balanced Fund, for which Trillium is the sub-advisor. She began her investment management career at Trillium Asset Management in 1987. In 1992 she joined United States Trust Company in Boston (now known as Walden Asset Management) as Vice President and portfolio manager, before rejoining Trillium in the fall of 1997. Cheryl has served on the Boards of Oikocredit USA; US SIF, including three years as chair of US SIF; Cornerstone Capital, Inc.; Episcopal Divinity School; and on the Steering Committee for the Institute for Responsible Investment. Cheryl is a member of the CFA Society Boston and is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder. She is a member of the American Economic Association. Cheryl holds a B.S.F.S. degree from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, and earned M.A., M. Phil., and Ph.D. degrees in Economics from Yale University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2021
1.17
1.2%
Mitali is a Portfolio Manager on the Small/Mid Cap Core strategy and Research Analyst covering Industrials and Materials Sectors. She joined Trillium in 2016 and previously served as a portfolio manager and equity research analyst at Washington Capital Management, where she covered multiple industry sectors and managed MID and SMID GARP portfolios. She held similar portfolio manager and equity analyst roles at OFI Institutional (Oppenheimer Funds) and Babson Capital Management, where she started her career in 1994. Mitali holds a Bachelor of Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from the Delhi Institute of Technology in New Delhi, India and a Master of International Affairs from Columbia University in New York. She earned an M.B.A. from the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore, India in 1991. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston, serving on its SRI committee from 2008 – 2010 and as Chair of its Value Investing committee from 2009-2013.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
