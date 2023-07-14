Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large-capitalization companies or sectors that meet the manager’s sustainability criteria. The fund considers large-capitalization companies to be those companies in the capitalization range of the S&P 500 Index, which was approximately $3.98 billion to $2,913 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Equity securities include common and preferred stocks and their equivalents. The manager seeks companies meeting its sustainability criteria with high quality characteristics including strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) records.

The manager employs a bottom-up financial analysis that includes a review of ESG issues and how they may impact stock valuation or performance. ESG factors reflect a variety of key sustainability issues that can influence company risks and opportunities and span a range of metrics including board diversity, climate change policies, and supply chain and human rights policies. Companies that meet the manager’s ESG requirements or sustainability criteria typically have strong sustainability data and policy reporting, for example publishing a comprehensive corporate sustainability report. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in the equity securities of foreign issuers, including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs). The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy. The manager may sell stocks for several reasons, including when the stock no longer meets the manager’s ESG or sustainability criteria, or when the stock declines in value and no longer reflects the manager’s investment thesis. The fund will not invest in any companies with material exposure to agricultural biotechnology, coal mining, hard rock mining, tobacco, or weapons/firearms. The fund also will not invest in any companies with major recent or ongoing controversies involving animal welfare, environmental, governance, human rights, product safety, or workplace matters. The fund will also not invest in energy or power companies with fossil fuel production or generation capacity that have not demonstrated a commitment to aligning their business model with a low-carbon economy, such as companies making investments in new fossil fuel production or refining; fossil fuel power generation capacity; or nuclear power generation.