Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

John Hancock ESG Large Cap Core Fund

mutual fund
JHJIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.05 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (JHJIX) Primary C (JHJCX) A (JHJAX) Retirement (JHJRX)
JHJIX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock ESG Large Cap Core Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.05 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (JHJIX) Primary C (JHJCX) A (JHJAX) Retirement (JHJRX)
JHJIX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock ESG Large Cap Core Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.05 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (JHJIX) Primary C (JHJCX) A (JHJAX) Retirement (JHJRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock ESG Large Cap Core Fund

JHJIX | Fund

$20.05

$170 M

0.63%

$0.13

1.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.4%

1 yr return

13.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.1%

Net Assets

$170 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock ESG Large Cap Core Fund

JHJIX | Fund

$20.05

$170 M

0.63%

$0.13

1.05%

JHJIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock ESG Large Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Jun 06, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    7546773
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Elizabeth Levy

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large-capitalization companies or sectors that meet the manager’s sustainability criteria. The fund considers large-capitalization companies to be those companies in the capitalization range of the S&P 500 Index, which was approximately $3.98 billion to $2,913 billion as of December 31, 2021.
Equity securities include common and preferred stocks and their equivalents. The manager seeks companies meeting its sustainability criteria with high quality characteristics including strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) records.
The manager employs a bottom-up financial analysis that includes a review of ESG issues and how they may impact stock valuation or performance. ESG factors reflect a variety of key sustainability issues that can influence company risks and opportunities and span a range of metrics including board diversity, climate change policies, and supply chain and human rights policies. Companies that meet the manager’s ESG requirements or sustainability criteria typically have strong sustainability data and policy reporting, for example publishing a comprehensive corporate sustainability report. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in the equity securities of foreign issuers, including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs). The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy. The manager may sell stocks for several reasons, including when the stock no longer meets the manager’s ESG or sustainability criteria, or when the stock declines in value and no longer reflects the manager’s investment thesis. The fund will not invest in any companies with material exposure to agricultural biotechnology, coal mining, hard rock mining, tobacco, or weapons/firearms. The fund also will not invest in any companies with major recent or ongoing controversies involving animal welfare, environmental, governance, human rights, product safety, or workplace matters. The fund will also not invest in energy or power companies with fossil fuel production or generation capacity that have not demonstrated a commitment to aligning their business model with a low-carbon economy, such as companies making investments in new fossil fuel production or refining; fossil fuel power generation capacity; or nuclear power generation.
The manager employs active shareowner engagement to raise environmental, social, and governance issues with the management of select portfolio companies, and may file shareholder proposals on behalf of the fund. Through this effort, the manager seeks to encourage company managements toward greater transparency, accountability, disclosure, and commitment to ESG issues.
Read More

JHJIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JHJIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% -14.3% 35.6% 68.91%
1 Yr 13.2% -34.9% 38.6% 39.43%
3 Yr 9.7%* -27.8% 93.5% 22.88%
5 Yr 9.1%* -30.5% 97.2% 13.42%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JHJIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.2% -56.3% 28.9% 39.56%
2021 12.3% -20.5% 152.6% 11.84%
2020 5.0% -13.9% 183.6% 32.20%
2019 6.5% -8.3% 8.9% 17.16%
2018 -0.5% -13.5% 12.6% 2.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JHJIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% -20.5% 35.6% 62.24%
1 Yr 13.2% -34.9% 40.3% 31.62%
3 Yr 9.7%* -27.8% 93.5% 23.11%
5 Yr 9.1%* -29.8% 97.2% 15.52%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JHJIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.2% -56.3% 28.9% 39.63%
2021 12.3% -20.5% 152.6% 12.38%
2020 5.0% -13.9% 183.6% 32.60%
2019 6.5% -8.3% 8.9% 17.16%
2018 -0.5% -10.9% 12.6% 6.21%

NAV & Total Return History

JHJIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JHJIX Category Low Category High JHJIX % Rank
Net Assets 170 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 80.59%
Number of Holdings 67 2 4154 68.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 61.7 M 288 K 270 B 79.70%
Weighting of Top 10 35.43% 1.8% 106.2% 34.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.26%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.37%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.81%
  4. Anthem Inc 4.18%
  5. Mastercard Inc Class A 2.65%
  6. Bank of America Corp 2.40%
  7. Target Corp 2.34%
  8. Nike Inc B 2.29%
  9. Trane Technologies PLC Class A 2.27%
  10. Facebook Inc A 2.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JHJIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.51% 0.00% 130.24% 60.91%
Cash 		1.49% -102.29% 100.00% 37.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 55.62%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 55.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 53.78%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 53.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHJIX % Rank
Technology 		24.37% 0.00% 48.94% 49.85%
Financial Services 		15.78% 0.00% 55.59% 24.12%
Healthcare 		15.05% 0.00% 60.70% 34.07%
Industrials 		10.29% 0.00% 29.90% 33.77%
Consumer Defense 		9.44% 0.00% 47.71% 15.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.35% 0.00% 30.33% 68.99%
Communication Services 		6.95% 0.00% 27.94% 72.66%
Real Estate 		4.11% 0.00% 31.91% 13.09%
Basic Materials 		2.80% 0.00% 25.70% 41.73%
Utilities 		1.85% 0.00% 20.91% 70.14%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 92.65%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHJIX % Rank
US 		91.97% 0.00% 127.77% 74.79%
Non US 		6.54% 0.00% 32.38% 20.53%

JHJIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JHJIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.05% 0.01% 49.27% 33.64%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 88.54%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 12.22%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

JHJIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JHJIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JHJIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.00% 496.00% 29.54%

JHJIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JHJIX Category Low Category High JHJIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.63% 0.00% 24.06% 18.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JHJIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JHJIX Category Low Category High JHJIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.28% -54.00% 6.06% 72.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JHJIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JHJIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Elizabeth Levy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2016

6.0

6.0%

Elizabeth R. Levy, CFA- Elizabeth is a senior vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst, and leads our All Cap Core and Fossil Fuel Free Core strategies. Before joining Trillium in 2012, she worked as a portfolio manager for Winslow Management Company, a division of Brown Advisory, where she had been since 2004. She managed two environmentally-focused investment strategies, the Winslow Green Large Cap strategy from 2009-2011 and the Winslow Green Growth strategy during 2011. She also provided equity research across Brown Advisory's strategies, with a focus on water companies and green transportation companies. Before joining Winslow she was a research associate for Tellus Institute, an environmental research organization. She served on the Steering Committee of the Social Investment Research Analysts Network (SIRAN), and is a previous Treasurer and Vice President of the Board of Directors of Harvest Cooperative Markets in Boston. Elizabeth holds a B.S. in Chemistry from the College of William and Mary, and a Master of Environmental Management from the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies. She is a member of the Executive Committee of the Boston Chapter of the Appalachian Mountain Club. Elizabeth is also a member of the CFA Society Boston and is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

Cheryl Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2016

6.0

6.0%

Cheryl I. Smith, Ph.D., CFA- Cheryl is a managing partner, economist, strategist, and portfolio manager. She leads our fixed income management process and co-leads our Large Cap Core strategy and Growth and Income strategy. Cheryl is also a member of the portfolio management teams for our All Capitalization Core and Fossil Fuel Free Core strategies and she serves as co-manager of the Green Century Balanced Fund, for which Trillium is the sub-advisor. She began her investment management career at Trillium Asset Management in 1987. In 1992 she joined United States Trust Company in Boston (now known as Walden Asset Management) as Vice President and portfolio manager, before rejoining Trillium in the fall of 1997. Cheryl has served on the Boards of Oikocredit USA; US SIF, including three years as chair of US SIF; Cornerstone Capital, Inc.; Episcopal Divinity School; and on the Steering Committee for the Institute for Responsible Investment. Cheryl is a member of the CFA Society Boston and is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder. She is a member of the American Economic Association. Cheryl holds a B.S.F.S. degree from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, and earned M.A., M. Phil., and Ph.D. degrees in Economics from Yale University.

Mitali Prasad

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Mitali is a Portfolio Manager on the Small/Mid Cap Core strategy and Research Analyst covering Industrials and Materials Sectors. She joined Trillium in 2016 and previously served as a portfolio manager and equity research analyst at Washington Capital Management, where she covered multiple industry sectors and managed MID and SMID GARP portfolios. She held similar portfolio manager and equity analyst roles at OFI Institutional (Oppenheimer Funds) and Babson Capital Management, where she started her career in 1994. Mitali holds a Bachelor of Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from the Delhi Institute of Technology in New Delhi, India and a Master of International Affairs from Columbia University in New York. She earned an M.B.A. from the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore, India in 1991. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston, serving on its SRI committee from 2008 – 2010 and as Chair of its Value Investing committee from 2009-2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×