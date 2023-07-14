Home
Vitals

YTD Return

30.2%

1 yr return

23.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.6%

Net Assets

$13.5 B

Holdings in Top 10

40.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JGRJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 30.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan Growth Advantage Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    J.P. Morgan
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    60287
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Parton

Fund Description

The Fund will invest primarily in common stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The Fund may at any given time invest a significant portion of its assets in companies of one particular market capitalization category, such as large capitalization companies.Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. To the extent the Fund uses derivatives, the Fund will primarily use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions.Investment Process: The Fund invests in companies that the adviser believes have strong earnings growth potential. In managing the Fund, the adviser employs a process that combines research, valuation and stock selection to identify companies that have a history of above-average growth or which the adviser believes will achieve above-average growth in the future. Growth companies purchased for the Fund include those with leading competitive positions that can achieve sustainable growth. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on ananalysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors.The adviser may sell a security for several reasons. A security may be sold due to a change in the company’s fundamentals or if the adviser believes the security is no longer attractively valued. Investments may also be sold if the adviser identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.
Read More

JGRJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JGRJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 30.2% -41.7% 64.0% 37.88%
1 Yr 23.8% -46.2% 77.9% 19.56%
3 Yr 2.3%* -41.7% 28.4% 40.24%
5 Yr 4.6%* -30.3% 23.8% 32.33%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 4.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JGRJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.7% -85.9% 81.6% 31.02%
2021 2.4% -31.0% 26.7% 61.62%
2020 11.3% -13.0% 34.8% 19.10%
2019 5.3% -6.0% 10.6% 62.63%
2018 -2.2% -15.9% 2.0% 44.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JGRJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 30.2% -41.7% 64.0% 36.07%
1 Yr 23.8% -46.2% 77.9% 17.50%
3 Yr 2.3%* -41.7% 28.4% 39.98%
5 Yr 6.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 26.52%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 3.84%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JGRJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.7% -85.9% 81.6% 31.10%
2021 2.4% -31.0% 26.7% 61.62%
2020 11.3% -13.0% 34.8% 19.10%
2019 5.3% -6.0% 10.6% 62.63%
2018 -0.4% -15.9% 3.1% 24.02%

NAV & Total Return History

JGRJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JGRJX Category Low Category High JGRJX % Rank
Net Assets 13.5 B 189 K 222 B 13.48%
Number of Holdings 88 2 3509 29.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.58 B -1.37 M 104 B 15.75%
Weighting of Top 10 40.41% 11.4% 116.5% 76.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 8.48%
  2. Microsoft Corp 8.11%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.02%
  4. Tesla Inc 4.58%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 4.15%
  6. Mastercard Inc Class A 2.96%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.21%
  8. JPMorgan Prime Money Market IM 2.09%
  9. Amgen Inc 1.96%
  10. PayPal Holdings Inc 1.78%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JGRJX % Rank
Stocks 		97.90% 50.26% 104.50% 59.85%
Cash 		2.09% -10.83% 49.73% 36.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 58.45%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 60.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 55.81%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 55.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JGRJX % Rank
Technology 		36.47% 0.00% 65.70% 47.16%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.35% 0.00% 62.57% 28.52%
Healthcare 		13.93% 0.00% 39.76% 36.85%
Financial Services 		10.14% 0.00% 43.06% 41.96%
Industrials 		8.86% 0.00% 30.65% 18.55%
Communication Services 		7.27% 0.00% 66.40% 78.07%
Energy 		2.26% 0.00% 41.09% 24.90%
Consumer Defense 		2.04% 0.00% 25.50% 71.81%
Basic Materials 		0.68% 0.00% 18.91% 64.72%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 68.84%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 84.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JGRJX % Rank
US 		97.32% 34.69% 100.00% 30.59%
Non US 		0.58% 0.00% 54.22% 80.54%

JGRJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JGRJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.66% 0.01% 20.29% 13.27%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 33.31%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 69.80%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.00% 1.02% 35.23%

Sales Fees

JGRJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JGRJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JGRJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 63.47%

JGRJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JGRJX Category Low Category High JGRJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 61.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JGRJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JGRJX Category Low Category High JGRJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.79% -6.13% 1.75% 80.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JGRJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JGRJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Parton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2002

20.42

20.4%

Timothy Parton, managing director,is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 1986, Tim has managed a variety of small and mid cap portfolios. He has been managing the U.S. Midcap Growth strategy, which includes the JPMorgan Midcap Growth Fund, since November 2001; and the U.S. Multicap Growth strategy, which includes the JPMorgan Growth Advantage Fund, since its inception in September 2005. Tim holds a B.Sc. in economics and accounting from the University of Bristol in England. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and is a CFA charterholder.

Felise Agranoff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Felise L. Agranoff, managing director, is a portfolio manager and research analyst within the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2004, Felise is a co-portfolio manager of the Mid Cap Growth, Growth Advantage and Small Cap Growth Strategies. Additionally, she has research responsibility for the small and mid cap industrial sector as well as mid cap financials and business services. Prior to joining the growth team as a research analyst in 2006, Felise previously worked on the J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Large Cap fundamental research team. Felise obtained a B.S. in Finance and Accounting from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia. She is a member of the CFA Institute and a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

