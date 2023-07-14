The Fund will invest primarily in common stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The Fund may at any given time invest a significant portion of its assets in companies of one particular market capitalization category, such as large capitalization companies. Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. To the extent the Fund uses derivatives, the Fund will primarily use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions. Investment Process: The Fund invests in companies that the adviser believes have strong earnings growth potential. In managing the Fund, the adviser employs a process that combines research, valuation and stock selection to identify companies that have a history of above-average growth or which the adviser believes will achieve above-average growth in the future. Growth companies purchased for the Fund include those with leading competitive positions that can achieve sustainable growth. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors. The adviser may sell a security for several reasons. A security may be sold due to a change in the company’s fundamentals or if the adviser believes the security is no longer attractively valued. Investments may also be sold if the adviser identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.