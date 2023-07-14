Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.6%
1 yr return
10.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.9%
Net Assets
$2.91 B
Holdings in Top 10
21.6%
Expense Ratio 1.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JGAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.6%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|56.72%
|1 Yr
|10.7%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|14.76%
|3 Yr
|12.4%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|13.46%
|5 Yr
|5.9%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|12.99%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|13.81%
* Annualized
|Period
|JGAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.9%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|8.02%
|2021
|11.1%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|17.71%
|2020
|0.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|32.95%
|2019
|5.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|21.01%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|27.72%
|Period
|JGAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Period
|JGAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|JGAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JGAVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.91 B
|1 M
|151 B
|26.89%
|Number of Holdings
|99
|2
|1727
|35.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|584 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|34.90%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.62%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|79.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JGAVX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.33%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|69.48%
|Cash
|2.67%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|28.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|93.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|92.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|93.54%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|93.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JGAVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.27%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|10.64%
|Healthcare
|18.51%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|38.82%
|Industrials
|12.75%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|33.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.03%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|23.11%
|Energy
|7.60%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|52.62%
|Consumer Defense
|7.39%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|67.00%
|Technology
|7.26%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|88.11%
|Communication Services
|4.51%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|68.00%
|Basic Materials
|3.75%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|42.73%
|Utilities
|3.32%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|66.92%
|Real Estate
|1.60%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|66.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JGAVX % Rank
|US
|95.22%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|39.29%
|Non US
|2.11%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|64.85%
|JGAVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.01%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|42.89%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|21.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|58.48%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|39.63%
|JGAVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JGAVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JGAVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|23.43%
|JGAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JGAVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.21%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|24.24%
|JGAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|JGAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JGAVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.15%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|61.74%
|JGAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.279
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.229
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.256
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2004
18.26
18.3%
Clare Hart, managing director, is a portfolio manager in JPMorgan’s U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 1999, Clare is the lead portfolio manager of the JPMorgan Equity Income Strategy and the JPMorgan Growth & Income Strategy. Prior to joining the team, Clare was with Salomon Smith Barney’s equity research division as a research associate covering Real Estate Investment Trusts. Ms. Hart began her career at Arthur Andersen, working as a public accountant.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 12, 2019
3.3
3.3%
Andrew Brandon, managing director, is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2000, Andrew joined the investment team in 2012 as an investment analyst on the JPMorgan Equity Income and Growth and Income Funds. Prior to joining the team Andrew was a member of our US equity research team covering the financial industry. Andrew has also worked in the JPMorgan Private Bank supporting portfolio managers of both the U.S. large cap core equity product, and the U.S. large cap value product. Andrew obtained a B.A. in economics from the University of Virginia, and an M.B.A. from the University of Florida. He is a CFA charterholder."
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2019
2.58
2.6%
Dave Silberman, managing director, is a portfolio manager on the JPMorgan Equity Income and the JPMorgan Growth & Income Funds within the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 1989, David assumed his current role in 2019. Prior to his current role, David was the Head of the Equity Investment Director and Corporate Governance teams globally and the lead U.S. Equity Investment Director since 2008. Previously, he was a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group where he managed equity portfolios for private clients, endowments and foundations. He has also worked in the Emerging Markets Derivatives Group and attended the J.P. Morgan training program. David holds a B.A. in economics and political science from the State University of New York at Binghamton and an M.B.A. from the Stern School of Business at New York University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
