Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Assets in common stocks issued by U.S. companies. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund’s adviser applies an active equity management style focused on identifying attractively valued securities given their growth potential over a long-term time horizon. The securities held by the Fund will predominantly be of companies with market capitalizations similar to those within the universe of the Russell 1000 ® Value Index (which includes both large cap and mid cap companies). As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 1000 ® Value Index ranged from $24.93 million to $481.26 billion. While common stocks are the Fund’s primary investment, the Fund may also invest significantly in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and depositary receipts. Depositary receipts are financial instruments representing a foreign company’s publicly traded securities. A depository receipt trades on a stock exchange in a country different from the company’s local market. Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. To the extent the Fund uses derivatives, the Fund will primarily use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions. An issuer of a security will be deemed to be located in the U.S. if: (i) the principal trading market for the security is in the United States, (ii) the issuer is organized under the laws of the United States, or (iii) the issuer derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from the United States or has at least 50% of its total assets situated in the U.S. Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the adviser will emphasize companies which it believes are leaders within their sectors. The adviser will also emphasize companies it believes have attractive valuations and low price-to-cash flow ratios. Some but not all of the companies may regularly pay dividends. The adviser employs a bottom-up approach to stock selection, constructing portfolios based on company fundamentals, quantitative screening and proprietary fundamental analysis. The adviser's analysis includes a review of proprietary data, information self-reported by companies, data from third party vendors and internal fundamental research. The adviser looks for attractively valued companies with durable franchises, strong management and the ability to grow their intrinsic value per share. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors. The adviser may sell a security for several reasons. A security may be sold due to a change in the company’s fundamentals or if the adviser believes the security is no longer attractively valued. Investments may also be sold if the adviser identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.