Trending ETFs

VGIFX (Mutual Fund)

VGIFX (Mutual Fund)

JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund

VGIFX | Fund

$71.83

$2.91 B

1.57%

$1.13

0.61%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.6%

1 yr return

10.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.9%

Net Assets

$2.91 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$72.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VGIFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    J.P. Morgan
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    59514
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Clare Hart

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Assets in common stocks issued by U.S. companies. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund’s adviser applies an active equity management style focused on identifying attractively valued securities given their growth potential over a long-term time horizon. The securities held by the Fund will predominantly be of companies with market capitalizations similar to those within the universe of the Russell 1000® Value Index (which includes both large cap and mid cap companies). As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 1000® Value Index ranged from $24.93million to $481.26 billion.While common stocks are the Fund’s primary investment, the Fund may also invest significantly in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and depositary receipts. Depositary receipts are financial instruments representing a foreign company’s publicly traded securities. A depository receipt trades on a stock exchange in a country different from the company’s local market.Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. To the extent the Fund uses derivatives, the Fund will primarily use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions.An issuer of a security will be deemed to be located in the U.S. if: (i) the principal trading market for the security is in the United States, (ii) the issuer is organized under the laws of the United States, or (iii) the issuer derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from the United States or has at least 50% of its total assets situated in the U.S.Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the adviser will emphasize companies which it believes are leaders within their sectors. The adviser will also emphasize companies it believes have attractive valuations and low price-to-cash flow ratios. Some but not all of the companies may regularly pay dividends. The adviser employs a bottom-up approach to stock selection, constructing portfolios based on company fundamentals, quantitative screening and proprietary fundamental analysis. The adviser's analysis includes a review of proprietary data, information self-reported by companies, data from third party vendors and internal fundamental research. The adviser looks for attractively valued companies with durable franchises, strong management and the ability to grow their intrinsic value per share. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors.The adviser may sell a security for several reasons. A security may be sold due to a change in the company’s fundamentals or if the adviser believes the security is no longer attractively valued. Investments may also be sold if the adviser identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.
VGIFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VGIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -13.6% 215.2% 56.49%
1 Yr 10.7% -58.6% 197.5% 14.92%
3 Yr 12.4%* -23.3% 64.1% 13.29%
5 Yr 5.9%* -15.4% 29.3% 12.62%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 8.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VGIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.9% -65.1% 22.3% 8.05%
2021 11.2% -25.3% 25.5% 16.57%
2020 0.6% -8.4% 56.7% 30.00%
2019 5.5% -9.2% 10.4% 20.67%
2018 -2.7% -9.4% 3.1% 26.72%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VGIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -13.6% 215.2% 53.56%
1 Yr 10.7% -58.6% 197.5% 12.88%
3 Yr 12.4%* -23.3% 64.1% 13.95%
5 Yr 5.9%* -15.2% 31.9% 13.81%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 8.29%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VGIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.9% -65.1% 22.3% 8.14%
2021 11.2% -25.3% 25.5% 16.65%
2020 0.6% -8.4% 56.7% 29.91%
2019 5.5% -9.2% 10.4% 20.67%
2018 -2.7% -8.9% 3.3% 58.75%

NAV & Total Return History

VGIFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VGIFX Category Low Category High VGIFX % Rank
Net Assets 2.91 B 1 M 151 B 26.52%
Number of Holdings 99 2 1727 35.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 584 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 34.48%
Weighting of Top 10 21.62% 5.0% 99.2% 79.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ConocoPhillips 2.81%
  2. JPMorgan Prime Money Market IM 2.67%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.46%
  4. Wells Fargo & Co 2.35%
  5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 2.26%
  6. The Home Depot Inc 2.06%
  7. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.99%
  8. Comcast Corp Class A 1.96%
  9. BlackRock Inc 1.94%
  10. Analog Devices Inc 1.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VGIFX % Rank
Stocks 		97.33% 28.02% 125.26% 69.54%
Cash 		2.67% -88.20% 71.98% 27.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 46.72%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 42.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 43.88%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 45.07%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VGIFX % Rank
Financial Services 		25.27% 0.00% 58.05% 10.40%
Healthcare 		18.51% 0.00% 30.08% 38.12%
Industrials 		12.75% 0.00% 42.76% 33.09%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.03% 0.00% 22.74% 22.94%
Energy 		7.60% 0.00% 54.00% 52.23%
Consumer Defense 		7.39% 0.00% 34.10% 66.75%
Technology 		7.26% 0.00% 54.02% 88.04%
Communication Services 		4.51% 0.00% 26.58% 67.74%
Basic Materials 		3.75% 0.00% 21.69% 42.49%
Utilities 		3.32% 0.00% 27.04% 66.75%
Real Estate 		1.60% 0.00% 90.54% 66.34%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VGIFX % Rank
US 		95.22% 24.51% 121.23% 39.33%
Non US 		2.11% 0.00% 41.42% 64.45%

VGIFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VGIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.61% 0.04% 45.41% 80.10%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.50% 18.33%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.50% 33.33%

Sales Fees

VGIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VGIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VGIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 20.76%

VGIFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VGIFX Category Low Category High VGIFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.57% 0.00% 41.90% 18.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VGIFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VGIFX Category Low Category High VGIFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.56% -1.51% 4.28% 37.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VGIFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

VGIFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Clare Hart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2004

18.26

18.3%

Clare Hart, managing director, is a portfolio manager in JPMorgan’s U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 1999, Clare is the lead portfolio manager of the JPMorgan Equity Income Strategy and the JPMorgan Growth & Income Strategy. Prior to joining the team, Clare was with Salomon Smith Barney’s equity research division as a research associate covering Real Estate Investment Trusts. Ms. Hart began her career at Arthur Andersen, working as a public accountant.

Andrew Brandon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 12, 2019

3.3

3.3%

Andrew Brandon, managing director, is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2000, Andrew joined the investment team in 2012 as an investment analyst on the JPMorgan Equity Income and Growth and Income Funds. Prior to joining the team Andrew was a member of our US equity research team covering the financial industry. Andrew has also worked in the JPMorgan Private Bank supporting portfolio managers of both the U.S. large cap core equity product, and the U.S. large cap value product. Andrew obtained a B.A. in economics from the University of Virginia, and an M.B.A. from the University of Florida. He is a CFA charterholder."

David Silberman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Dave Silberman, managing director, is a portfolio manager on the JPMorgan Equity Income and the JPMorgan Growth & Income Funds within the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 1989, David assumed his current role in 2019. Prior to his current role, David was the Head of the Equity Investment Director and Corporate Governance teams globally and the lead U.S. Equity Investment Director since 2008. Previously, he was a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group where he managed equity portfolios for private clients, endowments and foundations. He has also worked in the Emerging Markets Derivatives Group and attended the J.P. Morgan training program. David holds a B.A. in economics and political science from the State University of New York at Binghamton and an M.B.A. from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

