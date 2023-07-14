Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
9.3%
1 yr return
9.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
Net Assets
$9.48 B
Holdings in Top 10
38.3%
Expense Ratio 1.30%
Front Load 5.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JFAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.3%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|60.79%
|1 Yr
|9.9%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|46.10%
|3 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|67.37%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|17.93%
|10 Yr
|3.3%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|8.78%
* Annualized
|YTD
|9.3%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|58.51%
|1 Yr
|9.9%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|42.38%
|3 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|67.61%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|20.67%
|10 Yr
|3.5%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|15.38%
* Annualized
|Net Assets
|9.48 B
|717 K
|102 B
|5.37%
|Number of Holdings
|70
|10
|6734
|69.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.71 B
|340 K
|19.3 B
|5.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.25%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|32.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JFAMX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.24%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|50.26%
|Cash
|2.76%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|43.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|40.69%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|36.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|27.67%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|37.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JFAMX % Rank
|Technology
|28.26%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|18.24%
|Financial Services
|24.99%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|24.58%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.47%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|33.51%
|Consumer Defense
|9.31%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|18.37%
|Communication Services
|7.87%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|61.71%
|Healthcare
|5.20%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|29.24%
|Industrials
|4.56%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|70.50%
|Basic Materials
|3.00%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|85.90%
|Energy
|2.83%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|68.31%
|Real Estate
|0.52%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|73.35%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|79.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JFAMX % Rank
|Non US
|95.07%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|58.54%
|US
|2.17%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|26.06%
|JFAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.30%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|49.47%
|Management Fee
|0.68%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|19.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|30.63%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|33.06%
|JFAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.25%
|0.40%
|5.75%
|70.71%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JFAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JFAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|6.36%
|JFAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JFAMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.09%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|54.60%
|JFAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|JFAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JFAMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.33%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|85.89%
|JFAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.121
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.002
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.007
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2013
|$0.007
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2009
|$0.017
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2007
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2006
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2005
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2005
16.76
16.8%
Austin Forey, managing director, is a Portfolio Manager for JPMorgan Asset Management within the Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific (EMAP) Equities team, based in London. An employee since 1988, Austin has fulfilled his role as a GEM portfolio manager since 1994. Prior to this he worked in the U.K. team, where he was deputy head of U.K. research. Before this, Austin worked as a research analyst covering engineering, and subsequently all financial sectors. Austin obtained a B.A. in Modern Languages from Cambridge University, and earned a Ph.D. in Modern Languages from Cambridge University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2013
9.26
9.3%
Amit Mehta, executive director, is a portfolio manager responsible for Global Emerging Markets portfolios based in London. An employee since 2011, Amit previously worked at Prusik Investment Management (2009-2011) and Atlantis Investment Management (2007-2009) where he was an Asian equities Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Prior to this he was a Global Emerging Markets Analyst at Aviva Investors (2004-2007) and an Investment Consultant at Mercer Investment Consulting (2000-2004). Amit obtained a Bsc (Hons) in Mathematics from Kings College London. He is a holder of the CFA designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2013
9.26
9.3%
Leon Eidelman, managing director, is a portfolio manager within the Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific (EMAP) Equities team based in New York. An employee since 2002, Leon is a member of the group of global emerging markets portfolio managers responsible for the fundamental, bottom-up portfolios, including the GEM Discovery and GEM Focused strategies. He is lead manager of the GEM Discovery strategy and is a portfolio manager on the GEM Focused strategy. Leon holds a B.A. in Economics with a concentration in Finance from Cornell University and is a CFA Charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
