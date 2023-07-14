Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.6%
1 yr return
9.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
Net Assets
$9.48 B
Holdings in Top 10
38.3%
Expense Ratio 0.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$15,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JEMWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.6%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|58.49%
|1 Yr
|9.8%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|47.25%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|66.81%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|17.16%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|24.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|JEMWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.1%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|67.86%
|2021
|-7.1%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|83.61%
|2020
|10.5%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|8.03%
|2019
|7.0%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|1.82%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|34.26%
|Period
|JEMWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|JEMWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JEMWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.48 B
|717 K
|102 B
|5.63%
|Number of Holdings
|70
|10
|6734
|70.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.71 B
|340 K
|19.3 B
|5.26%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.25%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|33.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JEMWX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.24%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|50.51%
|Cash
|2.76%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|44.16%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|96.41%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|93.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|96.14%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|96.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JEMWX % Rank
|Technology
|28.26%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|18.50%
|Financial Services
|24.99%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|24.97%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.47%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|33.76%
|Consumer Defense
|9.31%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|18.63%
|Communication Services
|7.87%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|62.35%
|Healthcare
|5.20%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|29.50%
|Industrials
|4.56%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|70.76%
|Basic Materials
|3.00%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|86.16%
|Energy
|2.83%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|68.56%
|Real Estate
|0.52%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|73.61%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|98.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JEMWX % Rank
|Non US
|95.07%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|58.79%
|US
|2.17%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|26.32%
|JEMWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.80%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|84.97%
|Management Fee
|0.68%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|20.97%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|34.69%
|JEMWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JEMWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JEMWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|7.00%
|JEMWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JEMWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.62%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|45.14%
|JEMWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|JEMWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JEMWX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.11%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|74.43%
|JEMWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.289
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.262
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.002
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.007
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.298
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2005
16.76
16.8%
Austin Forey, managing director, is a Portfolio Manager for JPMorgan Asset Management within the Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific (EMAP) Equities team, based in London. An employee since 1988, Austin has fulfilled his role as a GEM portfolio manager since 1994. Prior to this he worked in the U.K. team, where he was deputy head of U.K. research. Before this, Austin worked as a research analyst covering engineering, and subsequently all financial sectors. Austin obtained a B.A. in Modern Languages from Cambridge University, and earned a Ph.D. in Modern Languages from Cambridge University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2013
9.26
9.3%
Leon Eidelman, managing director, is a portfolio manager within the Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific (EMAP) Equities team based in New York. An employee since 2002, Leon is a member of the group of global emerging markets portfolio managers responsible for the fundamental, bottom-up portfolios, including the GEM Discovery and GEM Focused strategies. He is lead manager of the GEM Discovery strategy and is a portfolio manager on the GEM Focused strategy. Leon holds a B.A. in Economics with a concentration in Finance from Cornell University and is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2013
9.26
9.3%
Amit Mehta, executive director, is a portfolio manager responsible for Global Emerging Markets portfolios based in London. An employee since 2011, Amit previously worked at Prusik Investment Management (2009-2011) and Atlantis Investment Management (2007-2009) where he was an Asian equities Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Prior to this he was a Global Emerging Markets Analyst at Aviva Investors (2004-2007) and an Investment Consultant at Mercer Investment Consulting (2000-2004). Amit obtained a Bsc (Hons) in Mathematics from Kings College London. He is a holder of the CFA designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
