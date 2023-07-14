Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its Assets in equity securities and equity-related instruments that are tied economically to emerging markets. Emerging markets include most countries in the world except Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, most of the countries of Western Europe and Hong Kong. Securities and instruments tied economically to an emerging market include: (i) securities of issuers that are organized under the laws of an emerging markets country or that maintain their principal place of business in an emerging markets country; (ii) securities that are traded principally in an emerging market country; (iii) securities of issuers that, during their most recent fiscal year, derived at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in an emerging markets country or that have at least 50% of their assets in an emerging market country; or (iv) securities or other instruments that expose the Fund to the economic fortunes and risks of one or more emerging market countries. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. The equity securities and equity-related instruments in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities, trust or partnership interests, depositary receipts, warrants and rights, participation notes or other structured notes, and other instruments that provide economic exposure to one or more equity securities. Certain of the equity securities in which the Fund invests are expected to be issued by companies that rely on variable interest entity (“VIE”) structures. The Fund may overweight or underweight countries relative to its benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) Index (net of foreign withholding taxes). The adviser attempts to emphasize securities that it believes are undervalued, while underweighting or avoiding securities that appear to the adviser to be overvalued. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. dollars, other major reserve currencies, such as the euro, yen and pound sterling, and currencies of other countries in which it can invest. The Fund typically maintains full currency exposure to those markets in which it invests. However, the Fund may from time to time hedge a portion of its foreign currency exposure into the U.S. dollar. The Fund may invest in securities across all market capitalizations, although the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in companies of any one particular market capitalization category. The Fund may utilize currency forwards to reduce currency deviations, where practical, for the purpose of risk management. The Fund may also use exchange-traded futures for the efficient management of cash flows. Investment Process: The adviser seeks to add value primarily through security selection decisions. Thus, decisions about country weightings are secondary to those about the individual securities, which make up the portfolio. The portfolio managers are primarily responsible for implementing the recommendations of the research analysts, who make their recommendations based on the security ranking system described below. Research analysts use their local expertise to identify, research, and rank companies according to their expected performance. Securities are assessed using a two part analysis which considers (1) expected share price returns on a medium term forward basis (five year expected returns) and (2) longer-term business growth characteristics and qualitative factors (strategic classifications). As a part of this analysis, research analysts seek to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance factors on the companies in which the Fund invests. The assessment is based on a proprietary analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues on the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with company management. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of companies may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors. In order to encourage creativity, considerable autonomy is given to research analysts at the stock idea generation stage of the process. The Fund has access to the adviser’s currency specialists in determining the extent and nature of the Fund’s exposure to various foreign currencies.