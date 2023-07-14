Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund

mutual fund
JEMWX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$30.8 -0.06 -0.19%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Retirement (JMIEX) Primary Inst (JEMSX) A (JFAMX) C (JEMCX) Retirement (JEMWX) Retirement (JEMOX) Retirement (JHUKX) Retirement (JHUJX) Retirement (JHURX)
JEMWX (Mutual Fund)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$30.8 -0.06 -0.19%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Retirement (JMIEX) Primary Inst (JEMSX) A (JFAMX) C (JEMCX) Retirement (JEMWX) Retirement (JEMOX) Retirement (JHUKX) Retirement (JHUJX) Retirement (JHURX)
JEMWX (Mutual Fund)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$30.8 -0.06 -0.19%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Retirement (JMIEX) Primary Inst (JEMSX) A (JFAMX) C (JEMCX) Retirement (JEMWX) Retirement (JEMOX) Retirement (JHUKX) Retirement (JHUJX) Retirement (JHURX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund

JEMWX | Fund

$30.80

$9.48 B

0.62%

$0.19

0.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.6%

1 yr return

9.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

Net Assets

$9.48 B

Holdings in Top 10

38.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$15,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund

JEMWX | Fund

$30.80

$9.48 B

0.62%

$0.19

0.80%

JEMWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    J.P. Morgan
  • Inception Date
    Dec 23, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    148027086
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Austin Forey

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its Assets in equity securities and equity-related instruments that are tied economically to emerging markets. Emerging markets include most countries in the world except Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, most of the countries of Western Europe and Hong Kong. Securities and instruments tied economically to an emerging market include: (i) securities of issuers that are organized under the laws of an emerging markets country or that maintain their principal place of business in an emerging markets country; (ii) securities that are traded principally in an emerging market country; (iii) securities of issuers that, during their most recent fiscal year, derived at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in an emerging markets country or that have at least 50% of their assets in an emerging market country; or (iv) securities or other instruments that expose the Fund to the economic fortunes and risks of one or more emerging market countries. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes.The equity securities and equity-related instruments in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities, trust or partnership interests, depositary receipts, warrants and rights, participation notes or other structured notes, and other instruments that provide economic exposure to one or more equity securities. Certain of the equity securities in which the Fund invests are expected to be issued by companies that rely on variable interest entity (“VIE”) structures.The Fund may overweight or underweight countries relative to its benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) Index (net of foreign withholding taxes). The adviser attempts to emphasize securities that it believes are undervalued, while underweighting or avoiding securities that appear to the adviser to be overvalued.The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. dollars, other major reserve currencies, such as the euro, yen and pound sterling, and currencies of other countries in which it can invest. The Fund typically maintains full currency exposure to those markets in which it invests. However, the Fund may from time to time hedge a portion of its foreign currency exposure into the U.S. dollar.The Fund may invest in securities across all market capitalizations, although the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in companies of any one particular market capitalization category.The Fund may utilize currency forwards to reduce currency deviations, where practical, for the purpose of risk management. The Fund may also use exchange-traded futures for the efficient management of cash flows.Investment Process: The adviser seeks to add value primarily through security selection decisions. Thus, decisions about country weightings are secondary to those about the individual securities, which make up the portfolio. The portfolio managers are primarily responsible for implementing the recommendations of the research analysts, who make their recommendations based on the security ranking system described below.Research analysts use their local expertise to identify, research, and rank companies according to their expected performance. Securities are assessed using a two part analysis which considers (1) expected share price returns on a medium term forward basis (five year expected returns) and (2) longer-term business growth characteristics and qualitative factors (strategic classifications). As a part of this analysis, research analysts seek to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance factors on the companies in which the Fund invests. The assessment is based on a proprietary analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues on the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with company management. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of companies may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors. In order to encourage creativity, considerable autonomy is given to research analysts at the stock idea generation stage of the process.The Fund has access to the adviser’s currency specialists in determining the extent and nature of the Fund’s exposure to various foreign currencies.
Read More

JEMWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JEMWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -11.0% 30.2% 58.49%
1 Yr 9.8% -12.7% 29.2% 47.25%
3 Yr -2.4%* -16.8% 12.9% 66.81%
5 Yr 1.7%* -9.8% 36.3% 17.16%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 24.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JEMWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -50.1% 7.2% 67.86%
2021 -7.1% -18.2% 13.6% 83.61%
2020 10.5% -7.2% 79.7% 8.03%
2019 7.0% -4.4% 9.2% 1.82%
2018 -3.6% -7.2% 7.0% 34.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JEMWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -30.3% 30.2% 56.34%
1 Yr 9.8% -48.9% 29.2% 43.53%
3 Yr -2.4%* -16.1% 12.9% 67.19%
5 Yr 1.7%* -9.8% 36.3% 20.19%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 22.63%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JEMWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -50.1% 7.2% 67.86%
2021 -7.1% -18.2% 13.6% 83.61%
2020 10.5% -7.2% 79.7% 8.03%
2019 7.0% -4.4% 9.2% 1.82%
2018 -3.6% -7.2% 7.0% 42.46%

NAV & Total Return History

JEMWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JEMWX Category Low Category High JEMWX % Rank
Net Assets 9.48 B 717 K 102 B 5.63%
Number of Holdings 70 10 6734 70.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.71 B 340 K 19.3 B 5.26%
Weighting of Top 10 38.25% 2.8% 71.7% 33.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 7.81%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.26%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.26%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.26%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.26%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.26%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.26%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.26%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.26%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JEMWX % Rank
Stocks 		97.24% 0.90% 110.97% 50.51%
Cash 		2.76% -23.67% 20.19% 44.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 96.41%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 93.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 96.14%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 96.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JEMWX % Rank
Technology 		28.26% 0.00% 47.50% 18.50%
Financial Services 		24.99% 0.00% 48.86% 24.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.47% 0.00% 48.94% 33.76%
Consumer Defense 		9.31% 0.00% 28.13% 18.63%
Communication Services 		7.87% 0.00% 39.29% 62.35%
Healthcare 		5.20% 0.00% 93.26% 29.50%
Industrials 		4.56% 0.00% 43.53% 70.76%
Basic Materials 		3.00% 0.00% 30.03% 86.16%
Energy 		2.83% 0.00% 24.80% 68.56%
Real Estate 		0.52% 0.00% 17.15% 73.61%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 98.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JEMWX % Rank
Non US 		95.07% -4.71% 112.57% 58.79%
US 		2.17% -1.60% 104.72% 26.32%

JEMWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JEMWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.03% 41.06% 84.97%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.00% 2.00% 20.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.85% 34.69%

Sales Fees

JEMWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JEMWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JEMWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% 7.00%

JEMWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JEMWX Category Low Category High JEMWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.62% 0.00% 12.61% 45.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JEMWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JEMWX Category Low Category High JEMWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.11% -1.98% 17.62% 74.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JEMWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JEMWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Austin Forey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2005

16.76

16.8%

Austin Forey, managing director, is a Portfolio Manager for JPMorgan Asset Management within the Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific (EMAP) Equities team, based in London. An employee since 1988, Austin has fulfilled his role as a GEM portfolio manager since 1994. Prior to this he worked in the U.K. team, where he was deputy head of U.K. research. Before this, Austin worked as a research analyst covering engineering, and subsequently all financial sectors. Austin obtained a B.A. in Modern Languages from Cambridge University, and earned a Ph.D. in Modern Languages from Cambridge University.

Leon Eidelman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2013

9.26

9.3%

Leon Eidelman, managing director, is a portfolio manager within the Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific (EMAP) Equities team based in New York. An employee since 2002, Leon is a member of the group of global emerging markets portfolio managers responsible for the fundamental, bottom-up portfolios, including the GEM Discovery and GEM Focused strategies. He is lead manager of the GEM Discovery strategy and is a portfolio manager on the GEM Focused strategy. Leon holds a B.A. in Economics with a concentration in Finance from Cornell University and is a CFA Charterholder.

Amit Mehta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2013

9.26

9.3%

Amit Mehta, executive director, is a portfolio manager responsible for Global Emerging Markets portfolios based in London. An employee since 2011, Amit previously worked at Prusik Investment Management (2009-2011) and Atlantis Investment Management (2007-2009) where he was an Asian equities Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Prior to this he was a Global Emerging Markets Analyst at Aviva Investors (2004-2007) and an Investment Consultant at Mercer Investment Consulting (2000-2004). Amit obtained a Bsc (Hons) in Mathematics from Kings College London. He is a holder of the CFA designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×