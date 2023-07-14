To achieve its objective, the Fund invests in equity securities of approximately 25 to 30 companies that satisfy the investment criteria described below. Equity securities in which the Fund invests as a principal strategy consist primarily of publicly traded common stocks of U.S. companies. Generally, each company in which the Fund invests must, as determined by the Fund’s investment adviser, Jensen Investment Management, Inc. (the “Adviser”):

• Have consistently achieved a high return on equity over the prior ten years;

• Be in excellent financial condition; and

• Be capable of sustaining outstanding business performance.

These companies are selected from a universe of companies that have produced long-term records of consistently high returns on shareholder equity. In order to qualify for this universe, each company must have a market capitalization of $1 billion or more, and a return on equity of 15% or greater in each of the last 10 years as determined by the Adviser. The Adviser determines on an annual basis the companies that qualify for inclusion in the Fund’s investable universe.

The Fund may purchase securities when they are priced below their intrinsic values as determined by the Adviser. The Fund

may sell all or part of its position in a company when the Adviser has determined that another qualifying security has a greater opportunity to achieve the Fund’s objective. In addition, the Fund generally sells its position in a company when the company no longer meets one or more of the Fund’s investment criteria. In the event that the company no longer satisfies the investment criteria and the failure is due to an extraordinary situation that the Adviser believes will not have a material adverse impact on the company’s operating performance, the Fund may continue to hold and invest in the company.

The Adviser expects to include in the Fund’s investment portfolio at any time securities of approximately 25 to 30 primarily U.S. companies. The Fund must always own the securities of a minimum of 15 different companies in its portfolio. The Fund strives to be fully invested at all times in publicly traded common stocks and other eligible equity securities issued by companies that meet the investment criteria described in this Prospectus.