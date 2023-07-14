Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.0%
1 yr return
9.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.9%
Net Assets
$9.99 B
Holdings in Top 10
51.6%
Expense Ratio 1.26%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.33%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JENRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.0%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|79.32%
|1 Yr
|9.9%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|55.82%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|51.81%
|5 Yr
|3.9%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|38.44%
|10 Yr
|5.7%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|28.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|JENRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.9%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|25.23%
|2021
|10.3%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|29.13%
|2020
|2.3%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|76.80%
|2019
|4.5%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|72.98%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|14.73%
|Period
|JENRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.0%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|71.45%
|1 Yr
|9.9%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|47.02%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|51.61%
|5 Yr
|3.9%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|48.04%
|10 Yr
|8.6%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|27.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|JENRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.9%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|25.30%
|2021
|10.3%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|29.60%
|2020
|2.3%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|76.72%
|2019
|4.5%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|73.49%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|35.85%
|JENRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JENRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.99 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|13.37%
|Number of Holdings
|30
|2
|4154
|94.26%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.16 B
|288 K
|270 B
|10.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.60%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|7.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JENRX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.67%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|73.13%
|Cash
|2.33%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|22.64%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|29.66%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|30.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|25.60%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|26.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JENRX % Rank
|Technology
|27.17%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|13.40%
|Healthcare
|23.97%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|2.83%
|Industrials
|15.04%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|7.04%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.40%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|30.47%
|Consumer Defense
|9.80%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|13.63%
|Financial Services
|6.43%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|96.17%
|Communication Services
|6.20%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|77.11%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|88.90%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|89.74%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|88.28%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|95.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JENRX % Rank
|US
|97.67%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|37.89%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|94.34%
|JENRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.26%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|23.46%
|Management Fee
|0.48%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|43.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|69.38%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|JENRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JENRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JENRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.33%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|25.78%
|JENRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JENRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.18%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|47.10%
|JENRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JENRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JENRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.44%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|65.23%
|JENRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2020
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2020
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 13, 2020
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2019
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2019
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2019
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2018
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2018
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2017
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2016
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2016
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2016
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2015
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2015
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2014
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2014
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2014
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2013
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2013
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2013
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2012
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2012
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2012
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2011
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2011
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2011
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2010
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2010
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2010
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2009
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2009
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2009
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2009
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2008
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2008
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2008
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2008
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2007
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2007
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2007
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2007
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2006
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2006
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2006
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2005
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2005
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2005
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2005
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2004
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2004
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2004
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2004
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2003
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2004
18.42
18.4%
Eric H. Schoenstein was appointed Director of Business Analysis of Jensen Investment Management, Inc. in September 2002. Mr. Schoenstein, a Vice President of Jensen Investment Management, Inc., has been a Managing Director of the firm since 2003 and has over 29 years of accounting and business analysis experience. He spent nearly fourteen years with Arthur Andersen LLP, as a Senior Audit Manager, providing a wide variety of services to clients of all sizes in both the public and private sectors. He earned a B.S. in Business Administration, with a focus in Accounting, from Oregon State University. Eric is currently serving as a trustee for the Oregon State University Foundation and is a past president of the Oregon State University Alumni Association. He serves as a director for the Western Golf Association, which administers and oversees the Evans Scholars Foundation and serves on the Executive Committee for the Oregon Golf Association, currently as its Treasurer and immediate past President.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 16, 2005
17.22
17.2%
Joined the firm in 2004. Along with his portfolio management responsibilities, Rob also serves as Jensen’s President and as a director of The Jensen Quality Growth Fund. For three years prior to joining Jensen, he was located in British Columbia, Canada where he managed two private companies. Rob has over 25 years of experience in the banking and investment businesses, including 10 years with Schroder Investment Management in London. He also served as Chief Investment Officer, Latin America for the Miami, Florida-based Schroder & Co. Trust Bank. Rob received a BA (Joint Honors) from the University of Nottingham.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2007
14.68
14.7%
Kurt M. Havnaer, CFA, Portfolio Manager, has been employed by Jensen Investment Management Inc. since December 2005, previously holding the position of Business Analyst through September 2015. Mr. Havnaer has over 29 years of experience in the investment management industry. He conducts fundamental research on potential companies as well as monitors portfolio companies. Kurt spent nine years with Columbia Management Group, Inc. as a high yield analyst and co-portfolio manager of the Columbia High Yield Fund. Prior to joining Columbia, he held positions as Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Trader at SAFECO Asset Management in Seattle. Kurt’s career began as a Staff Accountant and Auditor at Price Waterhouse. He earned a BA in Business Administration from the University of Washington. He earned his MBA from Seattle University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2011
11.09
11.1%
Joined the firm in 2007. Kevin conducts fundamental research on potential companies as well as monitors portfolio companies. He is also a voting member of the Investment Committee. Kevin joined Jensen from Morningstar where he held the position of Equity Analyst. In that role, Kevin provided equity research coverage of industrial, mining, and alternative energy stocks. Prior to Morningstar, he consulted for Lux Capital where he performed due diligence on investment candidates as well as prepared university based technology for commercialization. Kevin has also held various finance and operational roles at Amazon.com and Weyerhaeuser. He earned his BS in Chemical Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis and his MBA from the University of Michigan. He also serves on the Oregon Episcopal School Board of Trustees and Chairs the Board’s Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2011
11.09
11.1%
Joined the firm in 2007. Allen is vice chairman of the Investment Committee and conducts fundamental research on potential companies as well as monitors portfolio companies. Allen joined Jensen from Washington Mutual where he held the position of Credit Analyst. In that role, Allen performed fundamental analysis on investment grade corporate bond issuers. Prior to Washington Mutual, he was a High Yield Credit Analyst and Trader for Columbia Management Group. Allen began his career as a Trader at Ferguson Wellman Capital Management. He earned a BS in Business and an MBA from the University of Oregon and is a CFA charterholder. Allen currently serves on the board of directors for the CFA Society of Portland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Adam D. Calamar , CFA, Portfolio Manager, has been employed by Jensen Investment Management Inc. since May 2008, and has over 11 years of experience in the investment management industry. Mr. Calamar held the position of Business Analyst from January 2010 through September 2015. He conducts fundamental and quantitative research for both the Jensen Quality Growth and Jensen Quality Value investment strategies. Adam previously held the position of Manager, Institutional Services at Jensen, where he assisted in relationship management with the company’s institutional clients. Adam began his career at Broadmark Asset Management, LLC, a hedge fund management company specializing in low-volatility equity strategies. He earned his BS and MBA degrees from Oregon State University, and has a broad background in finance, small business, and the sciences. Adam is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Portland, as well as the Portland Alternative Investment Association.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
