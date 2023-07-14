Home
JENIX (Mutual Fund)

Jensen Quality Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$60.68 +0.4 +0.66%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (JENSX) Primary Retirement (JENRX) Inst (JENIX) Inst (JENYX)

Vitals

YTD Return

11.0%

1 yr return

9.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

Net Assets

$9.99 B

Holdings in Top 10

51.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$60.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.33%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JENIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Jensen Quality Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Jensen
  • Inception Date
    Jul 30, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    82382432
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eric Schoenstein

Fund Description

To achieve its objective, the Fund invests in equity securities of approximately 25 to 30 companies that satisfy the investment criteria described below. Equity securities in which the Fund invests as a principal strategy consist primarily of publicly traded common stocks of U.S. companies. Generally, each company in which the Fund invests must, as determined by the Fund’s investment adviser, Jensen Investment Management, Inc. (the “Adviser”):
Have consistently achieved a high return on equity over the prior ten years;
Be in excellent financial condition; and
Be capable of sustaining outstanding business performance.
These companies are selected from a universe of companies that have produced long-term records of consistently high returns on shareholder equity. In order to qualify for this universe, each company must have a market capitalization of $1 billion or more, and a return on equity of 15% or greater in each of the last 10 years as determined by the Adviser. The Adviser determines on an annual basis the companies that qualify for inclusion in the Fund’s investable universe.
The Fund may purchase securities when they are priced below their intrinsic values as determined by the Adviser. The Fund
may sell all or part of its position in a company when the Adviser has determined that another qualifying security has a greater opportunity to achieve the Fund’s objective. In addition, the Fund generally sells its position in a company when the company no longer meets one or more of the Fund’s investment criteria. In the event that the company no longer satisfies the investment criteria and the failure is due to an extraordinary situation that the Adviser believes will not have a material adverse impact on the company’s operating performance, the Fund may continue to hold and invest in the company.
The Adviser expects to include in the Fund’s investment portfolio at any time securities of approximately 25 to 30 primarily U.S. companies. The Fund must always own the securities of a minimum of 15 different companies in its portfolio. The Fund strives to be fully invested at all times in publicly traded common stocks and other eligible equity securities issued by companies that meet the investment criteria described in this Prospectus.
The Fund is non-diversified, which means that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities.
Read More

JENIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JENIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -14.3% 35.6% 79.17%
1 Yr 9.9% -34.9% 38.6% 56.34%
3 Yr 5.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 51.97%
5 Yr 3.9%* -30.5% 97.2% 38.61%
10 Yr 5.7%* -18.8% 37.4% 28.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JENIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -56.3% 28.9% 26.45%
2021 10.3% -20.5% 152.6% 29.05%
2020 2.3% -13.9% 183.6% 76.72%
2019 4.5% -8.3% 8.9% 73.15%
2018 -1.4% -13.5% 12.6% 14.82%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JENIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -20.5% 35.6% 71.30%
1 Yr 9.9% -34.9% 40.3% 47.55%
3 Yr 5.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 51.77%
5 Yr 3.9%* -29.8% 97.2% 47.78%
10 Yr 8.8%* -13.5% 37.4% 24.54%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JENIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -56.3% 28.9% 26.52%
2021 10.3% -20.5% 152.6% 29.52%
2020 2.3% -13.9% 183.6% 76.64%
2019 4.5% -8.3% 8.9% 73.66%
2018 -1.3% -10.9% 12.6% 32.83%

NAV & Total Return History

JENIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JENIX Category Low Category High JENIX % Rank
Net Assets 9.99 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 13.44%
Number of Holdings 30 2 4154 94.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.16 B 288 K 270 B 10.42%
Weighting of Top 10 51.60% 1.8% 106.2% 7.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PepsiCo Inc 6.81%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.26%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 6.06%
  4. Johnson & Johnson 5.52%
  5. Apple Inc 4.88%
  6. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.73%
  7. Stryker Corp 4.59%
  8. Pfizer Inc 4.29%
  9. Becton, Dickinson and Co 4.28%
  10. Nike Inc Class B 4.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JENIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.67% 0.00% 130.24% 73.21%
Cash 		2.33% -102.29% 100.00% 22.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 29.74%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 30.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 25.68%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 26.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JENIX % Rank
Technology 		27.17% 0.00% 48.94% 13.48%
Healthcare 		23.97% 0.00% 60.70% 2.91%
Industrials 		15.04% 0.00% 29.90% 7.12%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.40% 0.00% 30.33% 30.55%
Consumer Defense 		9.80% 0.00% 47.71% 13.71%
Financial Services 		6.43% 0.00% 55.59% 96.25%
Communication Services 		6.20% 0.00% 27.94% 77.18%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 88.97%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 89.82%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 88.36%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% 95.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JENIX % Rank
US 		97.67% 0.00% 127.77% 37.96%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 94.42%

JENIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JENIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.61% 0.01% 49.27% 65.66%
Management Fee 0.48% 0.00% 2.00% 43.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

JENIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JENIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JENIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.33% 0.00% 496.00% 25.87%

JENIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JENIX Category Low Category High JENIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.85% 0.00% 24.06% 39.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JENIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JENIX Category Low Category High JENIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.10% -54.00% 6.06% 26.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JENIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JENIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eric Schoenstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2004

18.42

18.4%

Eric H. Schoenstein was appointed Director of Business Analysis of Jensen Investment Management, Inc. in September 2002. Mr. Schoenstein, a Vice President of Jensen Investment Management, Inc., has been a Managing Director of the firm since 2003 and has over 29 years of accounting and business analysis experience. He spent nearly fourteen years with Arthur Andersen LLP, as a Senior Audit Manager, providing a wide variety of services to clients of all sizes in both the public and private sectors. He earned a B.S. in Business Administration, with a focus in Accounting, from Oregon State University. Eric is currently serving as a trustee for the Oregon State University Foundation and is a past president of the Oregon State University Alumni Association. He serves as a director for the Western Golf Association, which administers and oversees the Evans Scholars Foundation and serves on the Executive Committee for the Oregon Golf Association, currently as its Treasurer and immediate past President.

Robert McIver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2005

17.22

17.2%

Joined the firm in 2004. Along with his portfolio management responsibilities, Rob also serves as Jensen’s President and as a director of The Jensen Quality Growth Fund. For three years prior to joining Jensen, he was located in British Columbia, Canada where he managed two private companies. Rob has over 25 years of experience in the banking and investment businesses, including 10 years with Schroder Investment Management in London. He also served as Chief Investment Officer, Latin America for the Miami, Florida-based Schroder & Co. Trust Bank. Rob received a BA (Joint Honors) from the University of Nottingham.

Kurt Havnaer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2007

14.68

14.7%

Kurt M. Havnaer, CFA, Portfolio Manager, has been employed by Jensen Investment Management Inc. since December 2005, previously holding the position of Business Analyst through September 2015. Mr. Havnaer has over 29 years of experience in the investment management industry. He conducts fundamental research on potential companies as well as monitors portfolio companies. Kurt spent nine years with Columbia Management Group, Inc. as a high yield analyst and co-portfolio manager of the Columbia High Yield Fund. Prior to joining Columbia, he held positions as Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Trader at SAFECO Asset Management in Seattle. Kurt’s career began as a Staff Accountant and Auditor at Price Waterhouse. He earned a BA in Business Administration from the University of Washington. He earned his MBA from Seattle University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.

Kevin Walkush

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2011

11.09

11.1%

Joined the firm in 2007. Kevin conducts fundamental research on potential companies as well as monitors portfolio companies. He is also a voting member of the Investment Committee. Kevin joined Jensen from Morningstar where he held the position of Equity Analyst. In that role, Kevin provided equity research coverage of industrial, mining, and alternative energy stocks. Prior to Morningstar, he consulted for Lux Capital where he performed due diligence on investment candidates as well as prepared university based technology for commercialization. Kevin has also held various finance and operational roles at Amazon.com and Weyerhaeuser. He earned his BS in Chemical Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis and his MBA from the University of Michigan. He also serves on the Oregon Episcopal School Board of Trustees and Chairs the Board’s Investment Committee.

Allen Bond

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2011

11.09

11.1%

Joined the firm in 2007. Allen is vice chairman of the Investment Committee and conducts fundamental research on potential companies as well as monitors portfolio companies. Allen joined Jensen from Washington Mutual where he held the position of Credit Analyst. In that role, Allen performed fundamental analysis on investment grade corporate bond issuers. Prior to Washington Mutual, he was a High Yield Credit Analyst and Trader for Columbia Management Group. Allen began his career as a Trader at Ferguson Wellman Capital Management. He earned a BS in Business and an MBA from the University of Oregon and is a CFA charterholder. Allen currently serves on the board of directors for the CFA Society of Portland.

Adam Calamar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2013

8.67

8.7%

Adam D. Calamar , CFA, Portfolio Manager, has been employed by Jensen Investment Management Inc. since May 2008, and has over 11 years of experience in the investment management industry. Mr. Calamar held the position of Business Analyst from January 2010 through September 2015. He conducts fundamental and quantitative research for both the Jensen Quality Growth and Jensen Quality Value investment strategies. Adam previously held the position of Manager, Institutional Services at Jensen, where he assisted in relationship management with the company’s institutional clients. Adam began his career at Broadmark Asset Management, LLC, a hedge fund management company specializing in low-volatility equity strategies. He earned his BS and MBA degrees from Oregon State University, and has a broad background in finance, small business, and the sciences. Adam is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Portland, as well as the Portland Alternative Investment Association.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

