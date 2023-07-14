Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
1.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
Net Assets
$814 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.5%
Expense Ratio 0.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 27.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JEEDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.2%
|-27.1%
|-0.5%
|41.51%
|2021
|3.3%
|-15.6%
|16.8%
|60.40%
|2020
|0.0%
|-3.9%
|9.1%
|21.35%
|2019
|4.2%
|2.4%
|7.8%
|87.06%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-4.2%
|-1.1%
|4.00%
|JEEDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JEEDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|814 M
|1.76 M
|8.56 B
|24.53%
|Number of Holdings
|42
|29
|233
|89.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|290 M
|733 K
|4.98 B
|23.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.48%
|8.2%
|63.0%
|82.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JEEDX % Rank
|Stocks
|91.88%
|86.09%
|100.70%
|95.28%
|Cash
|8.12%
|-11.28%
|13.91%
|3.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.81%
|94.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.60%
|96.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.46%
|94.34%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.41%
|94.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JEEDX % Rank
|Utilities
|51.15%
|3.71%
|96.19%
|23.58%
|Communication Services
|17.20%
|0.00%
|27.53%
|7.55%
|Industrials
|12.98%
|0.00%
|68.24%
|83.96%
|Energy
|8.89%
|0.00%
|32.46%
|69.81%
|Real Estate
|6.56%
|0.00%
|23.51%
|52.83%
|Financial Services
|3.20%
|0.00%
|17.28%
|2.83%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.65%
|97.17%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.54%
|94.34%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|94.34%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.02%
|95.28%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.54%
|95.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JEEDX % Rank
|Non US
|54.20%
|0.00%
|99.06%
|33.02%
|US
|37.68%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|83.96%
|JEEDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.88%
|0.30%
|20.38%
|90.10%
|Management Fee
|0.77%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|27.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.73%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|JEEDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|JEEDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JEEDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|27.00%
|13.00%
|128.00%
|12.94%
|JEEDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JEEDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.41%
|0.00%
|4.88%
|18.87%
|JEEDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JEEDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JEEDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.75%
|-0.39%
|4.38%
|42.16%
|JEEDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2019
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2019
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2018
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2018
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2017
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2017
|$0.113
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2017
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 27, 2016
|$0.073
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2016
|$0.130
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2015
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 26, 2015
|$0.118
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 10, 2014
|$0.106
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 26, 2014
|$0.093
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2013
8.45
8.5%
G. Thomas Levering Senior Managing Director, Partner, and Global Industry Analyst As an analyst in Wellington Management’s Global Industry Research Group, Tom concentrates on global utilities and related energy infrastructure. He conducts fundamental analysis on the companies within this industry group and makes buy/sell recommendations to portfolio managers based on his findings and market conditions. He has studied the investment potential of companies in global utilities and energy infrastructure for over 20 years. Tom also manages portfolios for institutional clients, including Enduring Assets, an investment approach focused on companies that possess a competitive advantage through long-lived physical assets. Prior to joining the firm in 2000, Tom was an associate with McKinsey & Co. (1998 – 2000). He also worked with The Northbridge Group as an associate and research analyst (1993 – 1996). In both instances, Tom served exclusively as a specialist consultant to power and gas sector clients. Tom received his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton, 1997) and his AB in economics, cum laude, from Harvard University (1993).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|18.18
|5.84
|8.08
