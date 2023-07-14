Home
JHancock Infrastructure Fund

mutual fund
JEEDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.01 -0.09 -0.69%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
share class
Inst (JEEIX) Primary A (JEEBX) Retirement (JEEDX) C (JEEFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JHancock Infrastructure Fund

JEEDX | Fund

$13.01

$814 M

4.41%

$0.57

0.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.4%

1 yr return

1.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

Net Assets

$814 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JEEDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JHancock Infrastructure Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Dec 20, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    G. Thomas Levering

Fund Description

The fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in global securities of companies with infrastructure-related assets. Because the fund normally invests more than 25% of its assets in global securities of infrastructure-related assets, the fund is considered to be “concentrated” in industries represented by infrastructure companies. For purposes of this policy, global securities include: common stock, depositary receipts, real estate securities (including real estate investment trusts (REITs)), master limited partnerships (MLPs) (up to a maximum of 25% of the fund’s net assets), preferred stock, rights, warrants, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and debt securities (up to a maximum of 20% of the fund’s net assets). Also for purposes of this policy, infrastructure-related assets are long-lived physical assets that are held by companies, including financial holding companies, that engage in the ownership, management, construction, development, renovation, operation, use or financing of infrastructure assets, or that provide the services and raw materials necessary for the construction and
maintenance of infrastructure assets. Infrastructure assets are the physical structures, networks and systems which provide necessary services for the function, growth and development of society, including but not limited to utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, ports, telecommunications and other infrastructure companies.
Companies with long-lived physical assets are those that the manager believes possess an advantageous competitive position due to factors such as a long track record, resilience in the face of technological advances, rising replacement costs, and limited substitution risk. The manager believes investment in these types of companies can contribute to attractive, long-term absolute returns. The fund also seeks to mitigate losses during periods of unfavorable equity market conditions by attempting to limit volatility relative to the wider market. While not managed explicitly for yield, the securities in which the fund invests may often provide higher dividend yields than the broader equity market. The fund is not managed to track a benchmark index.
The fund may invest in debt securities, including convertible bonds, without any maturity limit and of any credit quality, including high-yield securities (i.e., junk bonds). The fund may also invest in cash, cash equivalents, and derivative instruments. Derivatives may be used to reduce risk, obtain efficient market exposure, and/or enhance investment returns, and may include swaps, forward contracts, options, currency derivatives (including currency forwards, futures, options, and spot transactions), and similar instruments or combinations thereof. Country and regional weights are driven by bottom-up security selection and are typically unconstrained; however, the fund will generally be diversified regionally across global equity markets, including emerging markets. The fund invests in companies across the market-capitalization spectrum.
The fund seeks to outperform global equity markets during periods of flat or negative market performance and may underperform during periods of strong market performance. The fund’s investment returns may be volatile over short periods of time and returns over any period of time may not be positive. The maximum position in any individual security will typically be less than 10% of the fund’s net assets. Generally, less than 10% of the fund’s net assets will be invested in cash and cash equivalents, but can be as high as 20%.
Read More

JEEDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JEEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -13.0% 19.7% 50.94%
1 Yr 1.7% -18.2% 38.5% 22.64%
3 Yr 1.8%* -9.9% 27.0% 55.67%
5 Yr 1.3%* -5.0% 14.8% 50.59%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JEEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.2% -27.1% -0.5% 41.51%
2021 3.3% -15.6% 16.8% 60.40%
2020 0.0% -3.9% 9.1% 21.35%
2019 4.2% 2.4% 7.8% 87.06%
2018 -1.1% -4.2% -1.1% 4.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JEEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -20.0% 10.1% 47.17%
1 Yr 1.7% -22.4% 11.7% 21.70%
3 Yr 1.8%* -9.9% 21.1% 55.67%
5 Yr 1.4%* -5.0% 13.2% 50.62%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 7.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JEEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.2% -27.1% -0.5% 41.51%
2021 3.3% -15.6% 16.8% 60.40%
2020 0.0% -3.9% 9.1% 21.35%
2019 4.2% 2.4% 7.8% 87.06%
2018 -0.8% -4.2% -0.8% 2.67%

NAV & Total Return History

JEEDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JEEDX Category Low Category High JEEDX % Rank
Net Assets 814 M 1.76 M 8.56 B 24.53%
Number of Holdings 42 29 233 89.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 290 M 733 K 4.98 B 23.58%
Weighting of Top 10 35.48% 8.2% 63.0% 82.08%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JEEDX % Rank
Stocks 		91.88% 86.09% 100.70% 95.28%
Cash 		8.12% -11.28% 13.91% 3.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.81% 94.34%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 13.60% 96.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.46% 94.34%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.41% 94.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JEEDX % Rank
Utilities 		51.15% 3.71% 96.19% 23.58%
Communication Services 		17.20% 0.00% 27.53% 7.55%
Industrials 		12.98% 0.00% 68.24% 83.96%
Energy 		8.89% 0.00% 32.46% 69.81%
Real Estate 		6.56% 0.00% 23.51% 52.83%
Financial Services 		3.20% 0.00% 17.28% 2.83%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 25.65% 97.17%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 6.54% 94.34%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.99% 94.34%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.02% 95.28%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.54% 95.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JEEDX % Rank
Non US 		54.20% 0.00% 99.06% 33.02%
US 		37.68% 0.00% 99.80% 83.96%

JEEDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JEEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.30% 20.38% 90.10%
Management Fee 0.77% 0.30% 1.25% 27.36%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 13.73%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

JEEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JEEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JEEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.00% 13.00% 128.00% 12.94%

JEEDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JEEDX Category Low Category High JEEDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.41% 0.00% 4.88% 18.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JEEDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JEEDX Category Low Category High JEEDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.75% -0.39% 4.38% 42.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JEEDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JEEDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

G. Thomas Levering

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2013

8.45

8.5%

G. Thomas Levering Senior Managing Director, Partner, and Global Industry Analyst As an analyst in Wellington Management’s Global Industry Research Group, Tom concentrates on global utilities and related energy infrastructure. He conducts fundamental analysis on the companies within this industry group and makes buy/sell recommendations to portfolio managers based on his findings and market conditions. He has studied the investment potential of companies in global utilities and energy infrastructure for over 20 years. Tom also manages portfolios for institutional clients, including Enduring Assets, an investment approach focused on companies that possess a competitive advantage through long-lived physical assets. Prior to joining the firm in 2000, Tom was an associate with McKinsey & Co. (1998 – 2000). He also worked with The Northbridge Group as an associate and research analyst (1993 – 1996). In both instances, Tom served exclusively as a specialist consultant to power and gas sector clients. Tom received his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton, 1997) and his AB in economics, cum laude, from Harvard University (1993).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 18.18 5.84 8.08

