The fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in global securities of companies with infrastructure-related assets. Because the fund normally invests more than 25% of its assets in global securities of infrastructure-related assets, the fund is considered to be “concentrated” in industries represented by infrastructure companies. For purposes of this policy, global securities include: common stock, depositary receipts, real estate securities (including real estate investment trusts (REITs)), master limited partnerships (MLPs) (up to a maximum of 25% of the fund’s net assets), preferred stock, rights, warrants, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and debt securities (up to a maximum of 20% of the fund’s net assets). Also for purposes of this policy, infrastructure-related assets are long-lived physical assets that are held by companies, including financial holding companies, that engage in the ownership, management, construction, development, renovation, operation, use or financing of infrastructure assets, or that provide the services and raw materials necessary for the construction and

maintenance of infrastructure assets. Infrastructure assets are the physical structures, networks and systems which provide necessary services for the function, growth and development of society, including but not limited to utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, ports, telecommunications and other infrastructure companies.

Companies with long-lived physical assets are those that the manager believes possess an advantageous competitive position due to factors such as a long track record, resilience in the face of technological advances, rising replacement costs, and limited substitution risk. The manager believes investment in these types of companies can contribute to attractive, long-term absolute returns. The fund also seeks to mitigate losses during periods of unfavorable equity market conditions by attempting to limit volatility relative to the wider market. While not managed explicitly for yield, the securities in which the fund invests may often provide higher dividend yields than the broader equity market. The fund is not managed to track a benchmark index.

The fund may invest in debt securities, including convertible bonds, without any maturity limit and of any credit quality, including high-yield securities (i.e., junk bonds). The fund may also invest in cash, cash equivalents, and derivative instruments. Derivatives may be used to reduce risk, obtain efficient market exposure, and/or enhance investment returns, and may include swaps, forward contracts, options, currency derivatives (including currency forwards, futures, options, and spot transactions), and similar instruments or combinations thereof. Country and regional weights are driven by bottom-up security selection and are typically unconstrained; however, the fund will generally be diversified regionally across global equity markets, including emerging markets. The fund invests in companies across the market-capitalization spectrum.