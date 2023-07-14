Home
Trending ETFs

JCNRX (Mutual Fund)

Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.7 -0.24 -0.93%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
D (JACNX) Primary Other (JSVAX) Inst (JCONX) Retirement (JCNRX) A (JCNAX) C (JCNCX) S (JCNIX) N (JCNNX)

Vitals

YTD Return

17.6%

1 yr return

17.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

Net Assets

$4.82 B

Holdings in Top 10

43.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund

JCNRX | Fund

$25.70

$4.82 B

0.00%

1.76%

JCNRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    Jul 06, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nick Schommer

Fund Description

JCNRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JCNRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.6% -23.7% 31.6% 8.33%
1 Yr 17.8% -41.1% 28.9% 7.83%
3 Yr 8.2%* -20.7% 20.7% 37.17%
5 Yr 4.9%* -15.0% 80.8% 20.28%
10 Yr 3.7%* -10.0% 11.3% 24.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JCNRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.1% -52.6% 20.1% 72.82%
2021 4.3% -25.0% 15.1% 60.84%
2020 7.8% -2.9% 196.6% 5.96%
2019 6.3% -2.6% 8.3% 20.51%
2018 -2.6% -11.1% 0.0% 26.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JCNRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.6% -27.0% 31.6% 7.83%
1 Yr 17.8% -41.1% 48.6% 6.05%
3 Yr 8.2%* -20.7% 20.7% 36.10%
5 Yr 4.9%* -15.0% 80.8% 22.06%
10 Yr 6.3%* -8.9% 12.9% 25.82%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JCNRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.1% -52.6% 20.1% 72.82%
2021 4.3% -25.0% 15.1% 60.84%
2020 7.8% -2.9% 196.6% 5.96%
2019 6.3% -2.6% 8.3% 20.51%
2018 -2.6% -11.1% 0.0% 49.11%

NAV & Total Return History

JCNRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JCNRX Category Low Category High JCNRX % Rank
Net Assets 4.82 B 481 K 145 B 4.28%
Number of Holdings 47 1 2445 76.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.34 B 3.49 K 10.8 B 2.26%
Weighting of Top 10 43.69% 2.9% 100.0% 11.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Crown Holdings Inc 7.07%
  2. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 6.13%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JCNRX % Rank
Stocks 		97.85% 0.00% 100.57% 62.56%
Cash 		2.06% -2.51% 100.00% 34.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.09% 0.00% 1.78% 1.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 20.10%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 20.60%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 20.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JCNRX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		23.09% 2.49% 46.48% 4.53%
Healthcare 		19.20% 0.00% 47.15% 3.53%
Technology 		14.77% 0.00% 40.65% 58.94%
Financial Services 		9.11% 0.00% 46.10% 91.18%
Basic Materials 		7.49% 0.00% 26.18% 12.85%
Industrials 		6.48% 0.00% 45.89% 92.44%
Utilities 		5.05% 0.00% 18.97% 31.23%
Communication Services 		5.03% 0.00% 30.98% 10.33%
Real Estate 		4.49% 0.00% 25.82% 71.54%
Energy 		2.88% 0.00% 58.13% 78.09%
Consumer Defense 		2.40% 0.00% 32.18% 81.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JCNRX % Rank
US 		96.90% 0.00% 100.04% 41.96%
Non US 		0.95% 0.00% 27.19% 61.81%

JCNRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JCNRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.76% 0.03% 33.98% 15.13%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 1.50% 60.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 70.47%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.30% 85.71%

Sales Fees

JCNRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JCNRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JCNRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 0.00% 321.00% 41.26%

JCNRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JCNRX Category Low Category High JCNRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 45.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JCNRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JCNRX Category Low Category High JCNRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.33% -2.06% 3.38% 84.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JCNRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

JCNRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nick Schommer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 03, 2017

4.91

4.9%

"Nick Schommer is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors and has managed the Opportunistic Alpha strategy since 2017. He has also co-managed the Concentrated Growth and Concentrated All Cap Growth strategies since 2016. Prior to joining Janus in 2013, Nick spent a year working as an associate portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management. Before that, he was a research analyst at Marsico Capital Management for more than four years, leading the coverage of the financial services sector on a global basis. Previous to his investment management career, Nick was a captain in the United States Army and served in Iraq and Kuwait. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for exceptionally distinguished service during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Nick received his bachelor of science degree in chemistry from the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he was recognised as a Distinguished Cadet and Phi Kappa Phi. He earned his MBA from the University of California – Los Angeles, Anderson School of Management, where he was a Student Investment Fund Fellow. Nick holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 12 years of financial industry experience."

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

