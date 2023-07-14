Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.4%
1 yr return
17.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.4%
Net Assets
$4.82 B
Holdings in Top 10
43.7%
Expense Ratio 1.81%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 37.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JCNCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.4%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|8.84%
|1 Yr
|17.5%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|9.09%
|3 Yr
|7.7%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|37.70%
|5 Yr
|4.4%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|21.67%
|10 Yr
|3.2%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|26.75%
* Annualized
|Period
|JCNCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.4%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|8.33%
|1 Yr
|17.5%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|6.55%
|3 Yr
|7.7%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|36.90%
|5 Yr
|4.4%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|22.65%
|10 Yr
|5.8%*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|29.11%
* Annualized
|JCNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JCNCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.82 B
|481 K
|145 B
|5.04%
|Number of Holdings
|47
|1
|2445
|77.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.34 B
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|3.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.69%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|12.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JCNCX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.85%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|63.32%
|Cash
|2.06%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|35.68%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.09%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|2.01%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|68.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|66.58%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|67.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JCNCX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|23.09%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|5.29%
|Healthcare
|19.20%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|4.28%
|Technology
|14.77%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|59.70%
|Financial Services
|9.11%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|91.94%
|Basic Materials
|7.49%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|13.60%
|Industrials
|6.48%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|93.20%
|Utilities
|5.05%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|31.99%
|Communication Services
|5.03%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|11.08%
|Real Estate
|4.49%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|72.29%
|Energy
|2.88%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|78.84%
|Consumer Defense
|2.40%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|83.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JCNCX % Rank
|US
|96.90%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|42.71%
|Non US
|0.95%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|62.56%
|JCNCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.81%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|14.10%
|Management Fee
|0.74%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|62.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|94.30%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|58.59%
|JCNCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|78.57%
|JCNCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JCNCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|42.12%
|JCNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JCNCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|79.90%
|JCNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|JCNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JCNCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.52%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|89.62%
|JCNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 03, 2017
4.91
4.9%
"Nick Schommer is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors and has managed the Opportunistic Alpha strategy since 2017. He has also co-managed the Concentrated Growth and Concentrated All Cap Growth strategies since 2016. Prior to joining Janus in 2013, Nick spent a year working as an associate portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management. Before that, he was a research analyst at Marsico Capital Management for more than four years, leading the coverage of the financial services sector on a global basis. Previous to his investment management career, Nick was a captain in the United States Army and served in Iraq and Kuwait. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for exceptionally distinguished service during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Nick received his bachelor of science degree in chemistry from the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he was recognised as a Distinguished Cadet and Phi Kappa Phi. He earned his MBA from the University of California – Los Angeles, Anderson School of Management, where he was a Student Investment Fund Fellow. Nick holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 12 years of financial industry experience."
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
