Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
0.3%
1 yr return
-2.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
Net Assets
$61.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.3%
Expense Ratio 0.77%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 50.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JBORX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|77.70%
|1 Yr
|-2.6%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|11.87%
|3 Yr
|-5.3%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|15.59%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|19.73%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-10.6%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|2.74%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|88.97%
|2020
|1.2%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|60.02%
|2019
|0.9%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|85.48%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|9.34%
|YTD
|0.3%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|76.08%
|1 Yr
|-2.6%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|8.52%
|3 Yr
|-5.3%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|15.17%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|22.15%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-10.6%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|2.74%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|88.87%
|2020
|1.2%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|60.02%
|2019
|0.9%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|85.59%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|24.94%
|Net Assets
|61.2 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|92.79%
|Number of Holdings
|197
|1
|17234
|84.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.7 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|90.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.27%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|54.24%
|Bonds
|95.61%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|45.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.09%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|9.55%
|Cash
|1.31%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|64.71%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|33.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|37.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|12.63%
|Corporate
|43.56%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|17.74%
|Government
|32.52%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|31.15%
|Securitized
|16.69%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|86.98%
|Municipal
|5.92%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|6.46%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.31%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|84.67%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|37.22%
|US
|86.96%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|49.08%
|Non US
|8.65%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|52.27%
|Expense Ratio
|0.77%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|42.35%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|75.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.20%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|50.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|17.91%
|Dividend Yield
|3.18%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|73.85%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Net Income Ratio
|1.63%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|54.95%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2016
5.46
5.5%
Jeff is co-head, portfolio management at Breckinridge. He sits on the firm’s Investment Committee where he is jointly responsible for setting the firm’s investment outlook and the translation into portfolio strategy. He is also a member of the firm’s Executive Committee and Sustainability Committee. In his role, Jeff oversees the management of Breckinridge’s Government Credit bond portfolios. In 2012, Jeff joined the firm as a trader and transitioned to portfolio management in 2015. He has over 23 years of investment industry experience. Prior to Breckinridge, Jeff was an associate portfolio manager/analyst at Brandes Investment Partners where he researched and traded corporate bonds from a wide range of sectors. Before Brandes, Jeff was an associate director at Banc One Capital Markets Inc. where he analyzed investment-grade utilities. Jeff began his career at Old Republic Asset Management as an investment analyst. He holds a B.A. from Union College and is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2016
5.46
5.5%
Khurram is a senior portfolio manager at Breckinridge. In his role, Khurram is responsible for the day-today management and monitoring of client portfolios. He joined the firm 2012 as an analyst and transitioned to portfolio management in November 2016. Khurram has over 10 years of investment industry experience. Prior to Breckinridge, Khurram was a municipal credit intern at C.W. Henderson & Associates. He holds a B.S. in physics and astronomy from the University of Maryland College Park, an M.S. in astrophysics from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in analytic finance, econometrics, economics and entrepreneurship.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2016
5.46
5.5%
Matt is co-head, portfolio management. He sits on the firm’s Investment Committee where he is jointly responsible for setting the firm’s investment outlook and the translation into portfolio strategy. Matt is also a member of the Executive Committee. In his role, Matt oversees the management of the firm’s tax-efficient bond portfolios. Matt joined Breckinridge in 2002 as a trader and transitioned to portfolio management in 2008. He has over 27 years of industry experience. Prior to Breckinridge, Matt was a tax-exempt trader at Mellon Private Asset Management. Before Mellon, Matt was a portfolio manager at David L. Babson & Co. for both taxable and tax-exempt money market portfolios. Matt holds a B.A. in economics from Bryant College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2016
5.46
5.5%
Sara is a senior portfolio manager at Breckinridge. She is a member of the firm’s Investment Committee where she is jointly responsible for setting the firm’s investment outlook and the translation into portfolio strategy. In her role, Sara is responsible for the day-to-day management and monitoring of client portfolios. Sara joined Breckinridge in 2010 as a trader and transitioned to portfolio management in 2013. She has over 21 years of industry experience. Prior to Breckinridge, Sara was a vice president and trader at Eaton Vance Management where she traded various specialty state mutual funds. In addition, she oversaw trading and operations for Eaton Vance’s separately managed accounts, focusing on systems automation projects. Before Eaton Vance, Sara was responsible for municipal bond trading at Fidelity Investments. Sara began her career at State Street Bank & Trust Co. She holds a B.S. in business administration from Providence College and an MBA from the Boston University School of Management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
