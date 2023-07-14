Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock ESG Core Bond Fund

JBOAX | Fund

$9.09

$61.2 M

2.83%

$0.26

1.12%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

-2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$61.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 50.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JBOAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock ESG Core Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Dec 14, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    208526
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Buscone

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment-grade bonds and other fixed-income securities that meet the manager’s sustainability criteria. The manager seeks to invest in companies meeting its sustainability criteria, including companies with strong (including above-average and/or improving) environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk profiles. The manager seeks to maintain an effective duration within approximately six months of the portfolio duration of the securities comprising the fund’s
benchmark index, the Bloomberg U.S. Intermediate Government/Credit Index. As of June 30, 2022, the duration of the fund’s benchmark index was 3.96 years. A debt security is investment grade when assigned a credit rating of BBB– or higher by S&P Global Ratings, or an equivalent rating by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization, including Moody’s Investors Service or Fitch Ratings, or if unrated, considered to be of comparable credit quality by the fund’s subadvisor. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase.
Based on the manager’s discretion, the fund may at times continue to own securities that have been downgraded to a below-investment-grade credit rating, such as when the security in question is nearing maturity. Under normal circumstances, the fund’s portfolio will maintain an average credit rating of investment grade.
The fund invests primarily in a broad range of investment grade bonds and fixed-income securities, including, but not limited to, corporate bonds and debentures, municipal securities (both taxable and tax-exempt) issued by local government authorities, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. government or its related agencies, securities issued by foreign governments and corporations, and securities issued by supranational entities.
The fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign governments and corporations. Under normal conditions, the fund does not anticipate investing more than 20% of its total assets in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities.
The fund’s manager utilizes an investment process that combines fundamental credit research with analysis of ESG metrics. Environmental assessment involves issues such as carbon emissions, pollution, and renewable energy. Social assessment involves issues such as supply chain, discrimination, and human rights. Governance assessment involves issues such as executive compensation, ownership and control, and diverse and independent directors.
The fund’s manager has an investment committee that sets duration parameters, yield curve positioning/maturity distribution, and asset allocation parameters for the fund. The manager primarily allocates fund assets among corporate bonds, municipal bonds, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and government-related securities according to these parameters. Asset allocation decisions are paired with the manager’s fundamental credit research and ESG analysis to determine which securities the fund will invest in. Under normal circumstances, the manager expects to allocate a portion of the fund’s portfolio to each of corporate bonds, municipal bonds, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and government-related securities.
Potential corporate bond investments are evaluated using a proprietary framework that aggregates ESG metrics and data from external research providers and other third-party sources. The manager selects corporate bond investments that it considers to be best in class relative to their peers based on a set of factors specific to each sector, such as technology, energy, or financials. Corporate bond investments the manager views as best in class are those that have an above-average or improving ESG profile relative to their peers. Factors resulting in a “best in class” ESG profile may include low or improving pollution or emissions, exemplary health and safety records, minimal risk related to controversies, strong disclosure and transparency policies, and independent board member representation among others. The manager may also elect to purchase corporate bonds where the proceeds of those bonds are specifically earmarked to fund projects or initiatives with an environmental and/or social focus.
Potential municipal bond investments are evaluated according to the manager’s assessment of material ESG issues relevant to a specific sector, such as school districts, public utilities, or hospitals. The manager selects municipal bond investments that it considers to be best in class relative to their peers, based on a set of factors specific to each sector and an evaluation of the issuer’s use of proceeds. Factors resulting in a “best in class” ESG profile may include environmental initiatives, income distribution and median income trends, employment sector diversity, and access to high-quality and affordable school systems, housing, and healthcare.
Potential mortgage-backed securities eligibility is based on the proceeds of the bonds which are used to provide stability, affordability, and liquidity to the U.S. housing market and foster sustainable homeownership. The manager incorporates key climate risk data points that allow for a more complete assessment of the risks faced from the acceleration of mortgage prepayments, as the result of natural disasters. Examples of material metrics include, but are not limited to, GSE buyout policies related to natural disasters, examining the reginal breakdown of the MBS pool and the assessment of climate risks including flooding, water stress, heat stress and hurricanes. Potential commercial mortgage-backed securities eligibility is based on the proceeds of the bonds which are used to provide stability, affordability, and liquidity to the U.S. commercial real estate market including agency programs that support multifamily housing.
Potential asset-backed securities (ABS) are evaluated according to the manager’s assessment of material ESG issues for the ABS sectors. The assessment utilizes sector specific metrics across ESG categories, insights from third-party data providers, our analysts’ qualitative assessment and a sector-level risk evaluation. Examples of material metrics incorporated in the framework include energy use and waste management policies, health and safety policies and the level of Board independence for a given ABS issuer. ABS investments that the manager views as “best in class” are those where the issuer has an above-average ESG risk profile relative to their peers. The manager may also elect to purchase ABS bonds where the proceeds of those bonds are specifically earmarked to fund projects or initiatives with an environmental and/or social focus.
The manager may elect to upgrade or downgrade its opinion of an issuer’s ESG risk profile, which could impact whether the manager buys or sells a bond issued by that particular entity.
Read More

JBOAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JBOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -4.3% 4.5% 72.92%
1 Yr -2.6% -16.1% 162.7% 11.96%
3 Yr -5.3%* -12.4% 47.6% 15.70%
5 Yr -1.6%* -10.0% 55.5% 19.84%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JBOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -34.7% 131.9% 2.84%
2021 -2.3% -6.0% 15.7% 89.07%
2020 1.2% -9.6% 118.7% 60.13%
2019 0.9% -0.4% 5.8% 85.59%
2018 -0.3% -2.2% 3.3% 9.46%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JBOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -15.5% 4.5% 72.15%
1 Yr -2.6% -16.1% 162.7% 8.61%
3 Yr -5.3%* -12.4% 47.6% 15.27%
5 Yr -1.6%* -10.0% 55.5% 22.26%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JBOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -34.7% 131.9% 2.84%
2021 -2.3% -6.0% 15.7% 88.97%
2020 1.2% -9.6% 118.7% 60.13%
2019 0.9% -0.4% 5.8% 85.70%
2018 -0.3% -2.2% 3.3% 25.06%

NAV & Total Return History

JBOAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JBOAX Category Low Category High JBOAX % Rank
Net Assets 61.2 M 2.88 M 287 B 92.88%
Number of Holdings 197 1 17234 84.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.7 M -106 M 27.6 B 91.03%
Weighting of Top 10 24.27% 3.7% 123.9% 54.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 5.39%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 3.84%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 2.15%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 2.07%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 2.38% 2.01%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 2.75% 1.98%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 1.96%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 1.625% 1.91%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 1.625% 1.88%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.875% 1.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JBOAX % Rank
Bonds 		95.61% 3.97% 268.18% 45.44%
Convertible Bonds 		3.09% 0.00% 7.93% 9.64%
Cash 		1.31% -181.13% 95.99% 64.80%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 63.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 67.79%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 50.63%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JBOAX % Rank
Corporate 		43.56% 0.00% 100.00% 17.84%
Government 		32.52% 0.00% 86.23% 31.24%
Securitized 		16.69% 0.00% 98.40% 87.08%
Municipal 		5.92% 0.00% 100.00% 6.65%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.31% 0.00% 95.99% 84.76%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 66.54%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JBOAX % Rank
US 		86.96% 3.63% 210.09% 49.18%
Non US 		8.65% -6.54% 58.09% 52.36%

JBOAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JBOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.12% 0.01% 20.64% 18.67%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.76% 77.98%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 39.29%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

JBOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.00% 2.00% 5.75% 42.47%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JBOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

JBOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 50.00% 2.00% 493.39% 18.03%

JBOAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JBOAX Category Low Category High JBOAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.83% 0.00% 10.82% 85.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JBOAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JBOAX Category Low Category High JBOAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.37% -1.28% 8.97% 70.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JBOAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JBOAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Buscone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2016

5.46

5.5%

Matt is co-head, portfolio management. He sits on the firm’s Investment Committee where he is jointly responsible for setting the firm’s investment outlook and the translation into portfolio strategy. Matt is also a member of the Executive Committee. In his role, Matt oversees the management of the firm’s tax-efficient bond portfolios. Matt joined Breckinridge in 2002 as a trader and transitioned to portfolio management in 2008. He has over 27 years of industry experience. Prior to Breckinridge, Matt was a tax-exempt trader at Mellon Private Asset Management. Before Mellon, Matt was a portfolio manager at David L. Babson & Co. for both taxable and tax-exempt money market portfolios. Matt holds a B.A. in economics from Bryant College.

Sara Chanda

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2016

5.46

5.5%

Sara is a senior portfolio manager at Breckinridge. She is a member of the firm’s Investment Committee where she is jointly responsible for setting the firm’s investment outlook and the translation into portfolio strategy. In her role, Sara is responsible for the day-to-day management and monitoring of client portfolios. Sara joined Breckinridge in 2010 as a trader and transitioned to portfolio management in 2013. She has over 21 years of industry experience. Prior to Breckinridge, Sara was a vice president and trader at Eaton Vance Management where she traded various specialty state mutual funds. In addition, she oversaw trading and operations for Eaton Vance’s separately managed accounts, focusing on systems automation projects. Before Eaton Vance, Sara was responsible for municipal bond trading at Fidelity Investments. Sara began her career at State Street Bank & Trust Co. She holds a B.S. in business administration from Providence College and an MBA from the Boston University School of Management.

Jeffrey Glenn, CFA

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2016

5.46

5.5%

Jeff is co-head, portfolio management at Breckinridge. He sits on the firm’s Investment Committee where he is jointly responsible for setting the firm’s investment outlook and the translation into portfolio strategy. He is also a member of the firm’s Executive Committee and Sustainability Committee. In his role, Jeff oversees the management of Breckinridge’s Government Credit bond portfolios. In 2012, Jeff joined the firm as a trader and transitioned to portfolio management in 2015. He has over 23 years of investment industry experience. Prior to Breckinridge, Jeff was an associate portfolio manager/analyst at Brandes Investment Partners where he researched and traded corporate bonds from a wide range of sectors. Before Brandes, Jeff was an associate director at Banc One Capital Markets Inc. where he analyzed investment-grade utilities. Jeff began his career at Old Republic Asset Management as an investment analyst. He holds a B.A. from Union College and is a CFA® charterholder.

Khurram Gillani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2016

5.46

5.5%

Khurram is a senior portfolio manager at Breckinridge. In his role, Khurram is responsible for the day-today management and monitoring of client portfolios. He joined the firm 2012 as an analyst and transitioned to portfolio management in November 2016. Khurram has over 10 years of investment industry experience. Prior to Breckinridge, Khurram was a municipal credit intern at C.W. Henderson & Associates. He holds a B.S. in physics and astronomy from the University of Maryland College Park, an M.S. in astrophysics from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in analytic finance, econometrics, economics and entrepreneurship.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

