Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.1%
1 yr return
5.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.5%
Net Assets
$25.2 B
Holdings in Top 10
26.5%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 60.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JBALX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.1%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|43.96%
|1 Yr
|5.7%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|36.64%
|3 Yr
|2.8%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|14.16%
|5 Yr
|3.5%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|7.33%
|10 Yr
|3.5%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|7.92%
* Annualized
|Period
|JBALX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.2%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|46.28%
|2021
|5.8%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|8.61%
|2020
|3.7%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|19.28%
|2019
|4.4%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|6.54%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|4.70%
|Period
|JBALX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.1%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|43.69%
|1 Yr
|5.7%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|36.27%
|3 Yr
|2.8%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|14.54%
|5 Yr
|3.5%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|10.08%
|10 Yr
|6.4%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|3.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|JBALX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.2%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|46.28%
|2021
|5.8%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|8.75%
|2020
|3.7%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|19.28%
|2019
|4.4%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|6.54%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|18.18%
|JBALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JBALX % Rank
|Net Assets
|25.2 B
|658 K
|207 B
|5.19%
|Number of Holdings
|587
|2
|15351
|21.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.58 B
|660 K
|48.5 B
|7.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.51%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|67.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JBALX % Rank
|Stocks
|59.45%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|48.57%
|Bonds
|35.17%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|42.29%
|Cash
|4.72%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|36.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.61%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|39.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.06%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|48.57%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|62.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JBALX % Rank
|Technology
|29.56%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|3.01%
|Healthcare
|15.31%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|22.02%
|Financial Services
|13.78%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|66.21%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.41%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|5.61%
|Communication Services
|9.48%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|9.58%
|Industrials
|9.24%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|68.40%
|Consumer Defense
|8.77%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|17.10%
|Real Estate
|0.45%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|91.79%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|92.34%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|94.53%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|96.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JBALX % Rank
|US
|59.45%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|14.73%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|97.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JBALX % Rank
|Government
|35.03%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|33.29%
|Securitized
|29.09%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|17.33%
|Corporate
|24.25%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|71.35%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.63%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|52.39%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|47.20%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|67.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JBALX % Rank
|US
|34.26%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|25.24%
|Non US
|0.91%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|88.40%
|JBALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|63.74%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|64.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|57.58%
|JBALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JBALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JBALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|60.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|67.50%
|JBALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JBALX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.96%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|44.13%
|JBALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|JBALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JBALX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.04%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|56.15%
|JBALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.387
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2010
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Jeremiah Buckley is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, responsible for co-managing the Growth & Income and Balanced strategies. He also serves as Assistant Portfolio Manager on the Opportunistic Growth strategy. In addition, he is a member of the Janus Henderson proxy voting committee. Mr. Buckley joined Janus in 1998 as a Research Analyst covering the consumer, industrials, financials, media, software and telecommunications sectors. He served 10 years as Janus’ consumer sector lead before transitioning to full-time portfolio management. Mr. Buckley earned his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Dartmouth College, graduating Phi Beta Kappa. While there, he received the Class of ’39 scholarship for academic and athletic achievement and the Class of ’48 male scholar-athlete of the year award. He was also selected for the 1998 Academic All-Ivy Hockey Team and served as the men’s hockey captain from 1997 to 1998. Mr. Buckley holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2019
2.49
2.5%
Michael Keough is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, responsible for co-managing the Core Plus, U.S. Corporate Credit, Intermediate Fixed Income, and Long Duration strategies. Mr. Keough joined Janus as a research analyst in January 2007. Prior to his investment management career, he served as a captain in the United States Air Force working as a defense acquisition officer. Mr. Keough received his bachelor of science degree in business management from the United States Air Force Academy, where he was recognized as a Distinguished Graduate in the management department.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Greg Wilensky, CFA Head of U.S. Fixed Income | Portfolio Manager Greg Wilensky is Head of U.S. Fixed Income and Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2020. He is responsible for co-managing the Core Plus and Short Duration strategies and co-manages the fixed income portion of the Balanced strategy, all since 2020. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Wilensky served as senior vice president, director of the U.S. multi-sector fixed income team and held several director and portfolio manager positions that spanned short duration, inflation-protected fixed income, securitized assets and multi-asset strategies at AllianceBernstein from 1996 to 2019. Prior to that, he was a treasury manager – corporate finance at AT&T Corp. from 1993 to 1996. Mr. Wilensky received his bachelor of science degree in business administration from Washington University, graduating magna cum laude. He also earned an MBA with high honors from the University of Chicago. Mr. Wilensky holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 27 years of financial industry experience.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...